Comet 3I/ATLAS Closest Approach to Earth: Date & How to Watch?

Comet 3I/ATLAS is set to make its closest approach to Earth in December 2025. This comet, discovered in 2025, is known for its bright nucleus and distinctive tail, visible even from urban areas with binoculars or telescopes.

According to NASA, Comet 3I/ATLAS will pass within 1.8 astronomical units (about 270 million km) of Earth, making it one of the closest comet flybys in recent years. Its unique orbit and bright green color have generated significant scientific interest.

Comets like 3I ATLAS offer clues about the early solar system and the origins of water and organic molecules on Earth. Know when Comet 3I/ATLAS makes its closest approach to Earth, how to watch it, why astronomers are excited and what makes this comet special.

When will Comet 3I/ATLAS Make its Closest Approach to Earth?

Comet 3I/ATLAS will reach its closest point to Earth on December 19, 2025. At this time, it will be approximately 1.8 astronomical units away, or about 270 million km.