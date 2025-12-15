Comet 3I/ATLAS: Oldest Comet Visitor from Solar System?

Comet 3I/ATLAS, also known as C/2025 N1 (ATLAS), is an interstellar comet that made headlines after its discovery in July 2025. Scientists believe it could be at least 7 billion years old. Comet 3I ATLAS could be older than the solar system itself, if it originated from the Milky Way’s thick disk.

Comet 3I/ATLAS is the third confirmed interstellar object ever detected, following ‘Oumuamua and 2I/Borisov. Learn about Comet 3I/ATLAS, its origins, discovery, why it is turning green and visibility in December 2025.

Is Comet 3I/ATLAS the Oldest Comet Visitor from the Solar System?

Comet 3I/ATLAS could be at least 7 billion years old, older than the solar system, if it originated from the thick disk of the Milky Way. Its trajectory of this interstellar comet is unbound and hyperbolic, confirming its interstellar origin.