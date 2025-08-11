A high-velocity visitor from deep space, the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, is currently making a rapid journey through our solar system. Discovered on July 1, 2025, by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS), a NASA-funded space survey, this is only the third such interstellar object ever observed. Traveling at an astonishing speed of 130,000 mph, this solar system visitor is not from our neighborhood; its hyperbolic trajectory confirms its origin in another star system. As astronomer David Jewitt put it, tracking its origin is "like glimpsing a rifle bullet for a thousandth of a second." The comet’s brief but spectacular visit offers a unique opportunity for astronomers to study an object that has been traveling through interstellar space for billions of years. Read About- What was NASA's Space Shuttle? Check its Findings and Retirement

What makes Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS a rare astronomical object? The interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS is a rare object because it originated outside of our solar system. This distinguishes it from native comets, which form in the Oort Cloud or Kuiper Belt. The comet's extremely high velocity and hyperbolic trajectory are key indicators of its interstellar nature. Its nucleus, a frozen icy core, is shrouded in a dust plume that it's losing as it approaches the sun. While this behavior is similar to other comets, its non-native origin makes it a prime target for research, offering a unique opportunity to study the composition and behavior of an object from another planetary system. How is NASA Tracking the Path of Comet 3I/ATLAS? NASA is tracking the path of comet 3I/ATLAS using a network of advanced observatories, with the Hubble Space Telescope providing the sharpest images to date. Hubble has captured a sunlit dust plume and the formation of a faint dust tail, which gives scientists clues about its behavior and composition. Other instruments, including the James Webb Space Telescope and the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, are also contributing to the observations. These powerful tools are helping astronomers refine their understanding of the comet's trajectory and chemical makeup, providing crucial data on this rare solar system visitor before it travels beyond the view of our telescopes.