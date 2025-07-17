How well do you know the James Webb Telescope? Check Quiz Questions and Answers with Facts

Do you know which telescope is the most powerful space telescope? Developed by NASA, ESA, and CSA, the James Webb Space Telescope is the largest and most powerful telescope ever built. This year, 2025, marks approximately three and a half years since its launch. Understanding of the universe, from the first galaxies to exoplanet atmospheres have been revolutionized because of this telescope. It is an infrared telescope designed to look back in time and to reveal secrets about the cosmos which were never seen before. We've created a fun and educational quiz to test your knowledge of the James Webb Space Telescope. Can you answer all the questions? The JWST is a typical topic in quizzes and discussions about space exploration and astronomy. Read About- Axiom Mission 4: Check U.S. Leadership, Involvement and Key Mission Highlights

Quiz on James Webb Telescope with Answers Let’s dive into the James Webb Telescope quiz and see how many questions you can answer. Q1. When was the James Webb Space Telescope launched? December 25, 2021 October 31, 2021 July 12, 2022 December 18, 2021 Correct Answer: 1. December 25, 2021 Explanation: The James Webb Space Telescope was successfully launched on an Ariane 5 rocket on Christmas Day, 2021. Q2. What is the primary wavelength range the James Webb Space Telescope observes in? Visible light Ultraviolet Infrared X-ray Correct Answer: 3. Infrared Explanation: JWST is designed to observe primarily in infrared light, which allows it to peer through dust clouds and observe distant, redshifted objects. Q3. Which space agency is the lead agency for the James Webb Space Telescope?

European Space Agency (ESA) Canadian Space Agency (CSA) National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) Correct Answer: 3. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Explanation: NASA leads the development and operation of the James Webb Space Telescope, with contributions from ESA and CSA. Q4. Where is the James Webb Space Telescope orbiting? Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Geostationary Orbit Lagrange Point 2 (L2) Lunar Orbit Correct Answer: 3. Lagrange Point 2 (L2) Explanation: JWST orbits around the Sun at the second Sun-Earth Lagrange point (L2), about 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, which provides a stable, cold environment for its operations. Q5. What is the approximate diameter of JWST's primary mirror? 2.4 meters 6.5 meters 10 meters 18 meters

Correct Answer: 2. 6.5 meters Explanation: The Webb telescope's primary mirror is made up of 18 hexagonal segments and spans 6.5 meters in diameter. Q6. What is one of the main scientific goals of the James Webb Space Telescope? To study the surface of Mars To search for new planets within our solar system To observe the first galaxies formed in the early universe To measure the expansion rate of the universe using supernovae Correct Answer: 3. To observe the first galaxies formed in the early universe Explanation: A key mission of JWST is to look back in time to observe the very first galaxies that formed after the Big Bang. Q7. Which instrument on JWST is designed for exoplanet characterization? NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument) NIRSpec (Near-Infrared Spectrograph) All of the above

Correct Answer: 4. All of the above Explanation: All of JWST's instruments can contribute to exoplanet research, including characterizing their atmospheres. Q8. What is the purpose of JWST's large sunshield? To protect it from micrometeoroid impacts To generate solar power To keep the telescope's instruments extremely cold To reflect light towards the primary mirror Correct Answer: 3. To keep the telescope's instruments extremely cold Explanation: The five-layer sunshield passively cools the telescope to cryogenic temperatures, essential for its infrared instruments to function. Q9. What type of observations is JWST particularly good at that Hubble could not do as well? Observing very bright, nearby stars Observing in the visible light spectrum Observing through thick dust clouds Observing ultraviolet emissions