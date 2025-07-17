How well do you know the James Webb Telescope? Check Quiz Questions and Answers with Facts

Do you know which telescope is the most powerful space telescope? Developed by NASA, ESA, and CSA, the James Webb Space Telescope is the largest and most powerful telescope ever built. This year, 2025, marks approximately three and a half years since its launch. Understanding of the universe, from the first galaxies to exoplanet atmospheres have been revolutionized because of this telescope. It is an infrared telescope designed to look back in time and to reveal secrets about the cosmos which were never seen before.
We've created a fun and educational quiz to test your knowledge of the James Webb Space Telescope. Can you answer all the questions? The JWST is a typical topic in quizzes and discussions about space exploration and astronomy.
Quiz on James Webb Telescope with Answers
Let’s dive into the James Webb Telescope quiz and see how many questions you can answer.
Q1. When was the James Webb Space Telescope launched?
-
December 25, 2021
-
October 31, 2021
-
July 12, 2022
-
December 18, 2021
Correct Answer: 1. December 25, 2021
Explanation: The James Webb Space Telescope was successfully launched on an Ariane 5 rocket on Christmas Day, 2021.
Q2. What is the primary wavelength range the James Webb Space Telescope observes in?
-
Visible light
-
Ultraviolet
-
Infrared
-
X-ray
Correct Answer: 3. Infrared
Explanation: JWST is designed to observe primarily in infrared light, which allows it to peer through dust clouds and observe distant, redshifted objects.
Q3. Which space agency is the lead agency for the James Webb Space Telescope?
-
European Space Agency (ESA)
-
Canadian Space Agency (CSA)
-
National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)
-
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)
Correct Answer: 3. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)
Explanation: NASA leads the development and operation of the James Webb Space Telescope, with contributions from ESA and CSA.
Q4. Where is the James Webb Space Telescope orbiting?
-
Low Earth Orbit (LEO)
-
Geostationary Orbit
-
Lagrange Point 2 (L2)
-
Lunar Orbit
Correct Answer: 3. Lagrange Point 2 (L2)
Explanation: JWST orbits around the Sun at the second Sun-Earth Lagrange point (L2), about 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, which provides a stable, cold environment for its operations.
Q5. What is the approximate diameter of JWST's primary mirror?
-
2.4 meters
-
6.5 meters
-
10 meters
-
18 meters
Correct Answer: 2. 6.5 meters
Explanation: The Webb telescope's primary mirror is made up of 18 hexagonal segments and spans 6.5 meters in diameter.
Q6. What is one of the main scientific goals of the James Webb Space Telescope?
-
To study the surface of Mars
-
To search for new planets within our solar system
-
To observe the first galaxies formed in the early universe
-
To measure the expansion rate of the universe using supernovae
Correct Answer: 3. To observe the first galaxies formed in the early universe
Explanation: A key mission of JWST is to look back in time to observe the very first galaxies that formed after the Big Bang.
Q7. Which instrument on JWST is designed for exoplanet characterization?
-
NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera)
-
MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument)
-
NIRSpec (Near-Infrared Spectrograph)
-
All of the above
Correct Answer: 4. All of the above
Explanation: All of JWST's instruments can contribute to exoplanet research, including characterizing their atmospheres.
Q8. What is the purpose of JWST's large sunshield?
-
To protect it from micrometeoroid impacts
-
To generate solar power
-
To keep the telescope's instruments extremely cold
-
To reflect light towards the primary mirror
Correct Answer: 3. To keep the telescope's instruments extremely cold
Explanation: The five-layer sunshield passively cools the telescope to cryogenic temperatures, essential for its infrared instruments to function.
Q9. What type of observations is JWST particularly good at that Hubble could not do as well?
-
Observing very bright, nearby stars
-
Observing in the visible light spectrum
-
Observing through thick dust clouds
-
Observing ultraviolet emissions
Correct Answer: 3. Observing through thick dust clouds
Explanation: JWST's infrared capabilities allow it to penetrate dust clouds that obscure visible light, revealing hidden stars and galaxies.
Q10. What famous image was among the first full-color images released from JWST in July 2022?
-
The Pillars of Creation
-
Stephan's Quintet
-
Carina Nebula
-
All of the above
Correct Answer: 4. All of the above
Explanation: All of these iconic images were part of the initial release of full-color images from the James Webb Space Telescope.
How well did you do on the quiz? Share it with friends and family to test their knowledge of the James Webb Telescope!
