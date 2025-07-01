Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
List of Most Common Jobs in Each U.S. State

Discover how the US job market is shaped by a service-managed economy. Explore the most common jobs, from fast food workers to registered nurses, and their significant impact on daily life and industries like retail, healthcare, and logistics.

Ayukta Zisha
ByAyukta Zisha
Jul 1, 2025, 05:22 EDT
Most Common Jobs in the US
Most Common Jobs in the US

The U.S. employment situation reveals changing economic needs and evolving consumer behaviors, as well as endless demands for essential service jobs. By comparing common jobs in every state, one can see not only where most Americans are working but also some larger social and economic trends. Predominantly, service jobs in food, retail, and healthcare sectors lead the list, pointing to America's dependence on frontline workers. Jobs such as fast food worker, retail salesperson, and home health aide are common enough to be truly taken into account, given that they support industries that serve millions every single day.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, collected and visualized by Visual Capitalist, five jobs are the most common for states in the year 2024: fast food worker, retail salesperson, operations manager, home health aide, and freight mover. This wide range of jobs requires all types of skill levels, wages, and education, ranging from entry-level to mid-management. Their presence speaks of opportunity and challenge alike-giving millions of people employment. 

Most Common Jobs in Each U.S. State

Here is a table showing the most common jobs in each U.S. state, along with the number of jobs:

State Name

Most Common Job

No. of Jobs

Alabama

Retail Salespersons

60.3K

Alaska

Retail Salespersons

7.8K

Arizona

Ops Managers

100.3K

Arkansas

Fast Food Workers

36.2K

California

Home Health Aides

875.1K

Colorado

Fast Food Workers

77.5K

Connecticut

Ops Managers

48.0K

Delaware

Fast Food Workers

13.8K

Florida

Retail Salespersons

326.0K

Georgia

Fast Food Workers

151.2K

Hawaii

Fast Food Workers

25.9K

Idaho

Cashiers

37.1K

Illinois

Freight Movers

183.6K

Indiana

Fast Food Workers

105.4K

Iowa

Cashiers

45.7K

Kansas

Fast Food Workers

63.6K

Kentucky

Ops Managers

58.6K

Louisiana

Retail Salespersons

50.1K

Maine

Home Health Aides

18.9K

Maryland

Retail Salespersons

91.8K

Massachusetts

Ops Managers

108.1K

Michigan

Assemblers

120.3K

Minnesota

Home Health Aides

36.3K

Mississippi

Retail Salespersons

36.1K

Missouri

Fast Food Workers

109.5K

Montana

Fast Food Workers

15.9K

Nebraska

Ops Managers

38.4K

Nevada

Freight Movers

51.7K

New Hampshire

Ops Managers

23.4K

New Jersey

Home Health Aides

102.3K

New Mexico

Fast Food Workers

32.5K

New York

Home Health Aides

623.6K

North Carolina

Retail Salespersons

111.8K

North Dakota

Ops Managers

8.2K

Ohio

Fast Food Workers

167.7K

Oklahoma

Fast Food Workers

53.4K

Oregon

Fast Food Workers

28.8K

Pennsylvania

Home Health Aides

240.9K

Rhode Island

Retail Salespersons

42.1K

South Carolina

Fast Food Workers

69.0K

South Dakota

Registered Nurses

12.5K

Tennessee

Freight Movers

111.4K

Texas

Ops Managers

387.2K

Utah

Fast Food Workers

51.0K

Vermont

Retail Salespersons

7.0K

Virginia

Fast Food Workers

103.4K

Washington

Home Health Aides

100.4K

West Virginia

Registered Nurses

21.1K

Wisconsin

Home Health Aides

89.1K

Wyoming

Retail Salespersons

9.2K

Top 5 Most Common Jobs in the U.S.

Here are the top 5 most common jobs in the U.S. states: 

  1. Fast Food Workers 

Fast food workers are essential employees in the Quick-Service Restaurant Industry. They take orders, prepare food, handle payments, and maintain hygiene in kitchens and food areas. In 2024, the status of fast food in 18 states is the most common task, which shows the ongoing demand for inexpensive, quick food in the US despite low wages. The role provides opportunities for advancement in supervisory or management positions within large restaurant chains, making it a possible starting point for a broader career in food service.

  1. Retail Salesperson 

 Retail salespersons assist customers in shopping in shops such as clothing boutiques, electronics retailers, and big-box chains. In 2024, it is the most common function in 17 states, although automation and online shopping affect long-term development. Nevertheless, the role provides an important entry point for workers without a college degree and can give rise to supervisory or managerial positions in retail operations. 

  1. Operations Managers

Operations managers oversee the daily operations of businesses and organizations. They manage employees, create workflows and adapt them, coordinate departments, determine performance goals, and ensure efficient resource use. In 2024, it is the most common business in 8 states, especially where logistics, manufacturing, and large corporate employers dominate. Operations are important in streamlining processes and leading teams, making them the central column of both private sector and government organizations. The role provides sufficient career opportunities and job safety.

  1. Home Health Aides

Home health aides assist elderly, disabled, or chronically ill patients by providing personal care, companionship, and some assistance, typically in the patient's home. These tasks may include bathing, dressing, medication reminders, meal preparation, light housekeeping, etc. As the U.S. population ages, the need for home health aides has never been greater, especially as many families prefer home care (in their private residence) rather than placing loved ones in a facility. Home health aides are the most common job in 6 states in 2024. 

  1. Freight Movers

Freight movers, or hand laborers and material movers, load, unload, and transport goods by hand or using tools like forklifts and pallet jacks. Freight movers are essential in warehouses, distribution centers, ports, and the backrooms of stores. Formal education is usually not required, but freight movers need significant physical strength and stamina. Freight movers were the most prominent occupation in 2024 in 3 states, emphasizing their significance in their logistics-heavy economy and e-commerce supply chains. 

