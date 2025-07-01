List of Most Common Jobs in Each U.S. State

Discover how the US job market is shaped by a service-managed economy. Explore the most common jobs, from fast food workers to registered nurses, and their significant impact on daily life and industries like retail, healthcare, and logistics.

The U.S. employment situation reveals changing economic needs and evolving consumer behaviors, as well as endless demands for essential service jobs. By comparing common jobs in every state, one can see not only where most Americans are working but also some larger social and economic trends. Predominantly, service jobs in food, retail, and healthcare sectors lead the list, pointing to America's dependence on frontline workers. Jobs such as fast food worker, retail salesperson, and home health aide are common enough to be truly taken into account, given that they support industries that serve millions every single day. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, collected and visualized by Visual Capitalist, five jobs are the most common for states in the year 2024: fast food worker, retail salesperson, operations manager, home health aide, and freight mover. This wide range of jobs requires all types of skill levels, wages, and education, ranging from entry-level to mid-management. Their presence speaks of opportunity and challenge alike-giving millions of people employment.

Here is a table showing the most common jobs in each U.S. state, along with the number of jobs: State Name Most Common Job No. of Jobs Alabama Retail Salespersons 60.3K Alaska Retail Salespersons 7.8K Arizona Ops Managers 100.3K Arkansas Fast Food Workers 36.2K California Home Health Aides 875.1K Colorado Fast Food Workers 77.5K Connecticut Ops Managers 48.0K Delaware Fast Food Workers 13.8K Florida Retail Salespersons 326.0K Georgia Fast Food Workers 151.2K Hawaii Fast Food Workers 25.9K Idaho Cashiers 37.1K Illinois Freight Movers 183.6K Indiana Fast Food Workers 105.4K Iowa Cashiers 45.7K Kansas Fast Food Workers 63.6K Kentucky Ops Managers 58.6K Louisiana Retail Salespersons 50.1K Maine Home Health Aides 18.9K Maryland Retail Salespersons 91.8K Massachusetts Ops Managers 108.1K Michigan Assemblers 120.3K Minnesota Home Health Aides 36.3K Mississippi Retail Salespersons 36.1K Missouri Fast Food Workers 109.5K Montana Fast Food Workers 15.9K Nebraska Ops Managers 38.4K Nevada Freight Movers 51.7K New Hampshire Ops Managers 23.4K New Jersey Home Health Aides 102.3K New Mexico Fast Food Workers 32.5K New York Home Health Aides 623.6K North Carolina Retail Salespersons 111.8K North Dakota Ops Managers 8.2K Ohio Fast Food Workers 167.7K Oklahoma Fast Food Workers 53.4K Oregon Fast Food Workers 28.8K Pennsylvania Home Health Aides 240.9K Rhode Island Retail Salespersons 42.1K South Carolina Fast Food Workers 69.0K South Dakota Registered Nurses 12.5K Tennessee Freight Movers 111.4K Texas Ops Managers 387.2K Utah Fast Food Workers 51.0K Vermont Retail Salespersons 7.0K Virginia Fast Food Workers 103.4K Washington Home Health Aides 100.4K West Virginia Registered Nurses 21.1K Wisconsin Home Health Aides 89.1K Wyoming Retail Salespersons 9.2K

Top 5 Most Common Jobs in the U.S. Here are the top 5 most common jobs in the U.S. states: Fast Food Workers Fast food workers are essential employees in the Quick-Service Restaurant Industry. They take orders, prepare food, handle payments, and maintain hygiene in kitchens and food areas. In 2024, the status of fast food in 18 states is the most common task, which shows the ongoing demand for inexpensive, quick food in the US despite low wages. The role provides opportunities for advancement in supervisory or management positions within large restaurant chains, making it a possible starting point for a broader career in food service. Retail Salesperson Retail salespersons assist customers in shopping in shops such as clothing boutiques, electronics retailers, and big-box chains. In 2024, it is the most common function in 17 states, although automation and online shopping affect long-term development. Nevertheless, the role provides an important entry point for workers without a college degree and can give rise to supervisory or managerial positions in retail operations.

Operations Managers Operations managers oversee the daily operations of businesses and organizations. They manage employees, create workflows and adapt them, coordinate departments, determine performance goals, and ensure efficient resource use. In 2024, it is the most common business in 8 states, especially where logistics, manufacturing, and large corporate employers dominate. Operations are important in streamlining processes and leading teams, making them the central column of both private sector and government organizations. The role provides sufficient career opportunities and job safety. Home Health Aides Home health aides assist elderly, disabled, or chronically ill patients by providing personal care, companionship, and some assistance, typically in the patient's home. These tasks may include bathing, dressing, medication reminders, meal preparation, light housekeeping, etc. As the U.S. population ages, the need for home health aides has never been greater, especially as many families prefer home care (in their private residence) rather than placing loved ones in a facility. Home health aides are the most common job in 6 states in 2024.