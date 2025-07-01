List of Most Common Jobs in Each U.S. State

The U.S. employment situation reveals changing economic needs and evolving consumer behaviors, as well as endless demands for essential service jobs. By comparing common jobs in every state, one can see not only where most Americans are working but also some larger social and economic trends. Predominantly, service jobs in food, retail, and healthcare sectors lead the list, pointing to America's dependence on frontline workers. Jobs such as fast food worker, retail salesperson, and home health aide are common enough to be truly taken into account, given that they support industries that serve millions every single day.
According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, collected and visualized by Visual Capitalist, five jobs are the most common for states in the year 2024: fast food worker, retail salesperson, operations manager, home health aide, and freight mover. This wide range of jobs requires all types of skill levels, wages, and education, ranging from entry-level to mid-management. Their presence speaks of opportunity and challenge alike-giving millions of people employment.
Most Common Jobs in Each U.S. State
Here is a table showing the most common jobs in each U.S. state, along with the number of jobs:
|
State Name
|
Most Common Job
|
No. of Jobs
|
Alabama
|
Retail Salespersons
|
60.3K
|
Alaska
|
Retail Salespersons
|
7.8K
|
Arizona
|
Ops Managers
|
100.3K
|
Arkansas
|
Fast Food Workers
|
36.2K
|
California
|
Home Health Aides
|
875.1K
|
Colorado
|
Fast Food Workers
|
77.5K
|
Connecticut
|
Ops Managers
|
48.0K
|
Delaware
|
Fast Food Workers
|
13.8K
|
Florida
|
Retail Salespersons
|
326.0K
|
Georgia
|
Fast Food Workers
|
151.2K
|
Hawaii
|
Fast Food Workers
|
25.9K
|
Idaho
|
Cashiers
|
37.1K
|
Illinois
|
Freight Movers
|
183.6K
|
Indiana
|
Fast Food Workers
|
105.4K
|
Iowa
|
Cashiers
|
45.7K
|
Kansas
|
Fast Food Workers
|
63.6K
|
Kentucky
|
Ops Managers
|
58.6K
|
Louisiana
|
Retail Salespersons
|
50.1K
|
Maine
|
Home Health Aides
|
18.9K
|
Maryland
|
Retail Salespersons
|
91.8K
|
Massachusetts
|
Ops Managers
|
108.1K
|
Michigan
|
Assemblers
|
120.3K
|
Minnesota
|
Home Health Aides
|
36.3K
|
Mississippi
|
Retail Salespersons
|
36.1K
|
Missouri
|
Fast Food Workers
|
109.5K
|
Montana
|
Fast Food Workers
|
15.9K
|
Nebraska
|
Ops Managers
|
38.4K
|
Nevada
|
Freight Movers
|
51.7K
|
New Hampshire
|
Ops Managers
|
23.4K
|
New Jersey
|
Home Health Aides
|
102.3K
|
New Mexico
|
Fast Food Workers
|
32.5K
|
New York
|
Home Health Aides
|
623.6K
|
North Carolina
|
Retail Salespersons
|
111.8K
|
North Dakota
|
Ops Managers
|
8.2K
|
Ohio
|
Fast Food Workers
|
167.7K
|
Oklahoma
|
Fast Food Workers
|
53.4K
|
Oregon
|
Fast Food Workers
|
28.8K
|
Pennsylvania
|
Home Health Aides
|
240.9K
|
Rhode Island
|
Retail Salespersons
|
42.1K
|
South Carolina
|
Fast Food Workers
|
69.0K
|
South Dakota
|
Registered Nurses
|
12.5K
|
Tennessee
|
Freight Movers
|
111.4K
|
Texas
|
Ops Managers
|
387.2K
|
Utah
|
Fast Food Workers
|
51.0K
|
Vermont
|
Retail Salespersons
|
7.0K
|
Virginia
|
Fast Food Workers
|
103.4K
|
Washington
|
Home Health Aides
|
100.4K
|
West Virginia
|
Registered Nurses
|
21.1K
|
Wisconsin
|
Home Health Aides
|
89.1K
|
Wyoming
|
Retail Salespersons
|
9.2K
Top 5 Most Common Jobs in the U.S.
Here are the top 5 most common jobs in the U.S. states:
- Fast Food Workers
Fast food workers are essential employees in the Quick-Service Restaurant Industry. They take orders, prepare food, handle payments, and maintain hygiene in kitchens and food areas. In 2024, the status of fast food in 18 states is the most common task, which shows the ongoing demand for inexpensive, quick food in the US despite low wages. The role provides opportunities for advancement in supervisory or management positions within large restaurant chains, making it a possible starting point for a broader career in food service.
- Retail Salesperson
Retail salespersons assist customers in shopping in shops such as clothing boutiques, electronics retailers, and big-box chains. In 2024, it is the most common function in 17 states, although automation and online shopping affect long-term development. Nevertheless, the role provides an important entry point for workers without a college degree and can give rise to supervisory or managerial positions in retail operations.
- Operations Managers
Operations managers oversee the daily operations of businesses and organizations. They manage employees, create workflows and adapt them, coordinate departments, determine performance goals, and ensure efficient resource use. In 2024, it is the most common business in 8 states, especially where logistics, manufacturing, and large corporate employers dominate. Operations are important in streamlining processes and leading teams, making them the central column of both private sector and government organizations. The role provides sufficient career opportunities and job safety.
- Home Health Aides
Home health aides assist elderly, disabled, or chronically ill patients by providing personal care, companionship, and some assistance, typically in the patient's home. These tasks may include bathing, dressing, medication reminders, meal preparation, light housekeeping, etc. As the U.S. population ages, the need for home health aides has never been greater, especially as many families prefer home care (in their private residence) rather than placing loved ones in a facility. Home health aides are the most common job in 6 states in 2024.
- Freight Movers
Freight movers, or hand laborers and material movers, load, unload, and transport goods by hand or using tools like forklifts and pallet jacks. Freight movers are essential in warehouses, distribution centers, ports, and the backrooms of stores. Formal education is usually not required, but freight movers need significant physical strength and stamina. Freight movers were the most prominent occupation in 2024 in 3 states, emphasizing their significance in their logistics-heavy economy and e-commerce supply chains.
