By Mridula Sharma
Oct 3, 2025, 13:03 IST

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 2025: The LIC AAO Prelims Exam 2025 (3rd October, Shift 1) concluded with Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude rated easy to moderate, and English rated easy. This article provides a complete section-wise exam analysis, including topics asked, number of questions, good attempts, and detailed exam timings to help candidates prepare effectively for upcoming sessions.

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 2025: The first shift of the LIC AAO Exam 2025 held on 3rd October concluded at 10 AM. Candidates shared their feedback and the type of questions asked in the morning shift. According to them, the Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude sections were of easy to moderate level, while the English Language section was easy. The prelims exam included a total of 100 questions covering Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and English. 

This article provides a detailed LIC AAO Prelims Exam Analysis 2025 (1st Shift) with section-wise difficulty level, important topics, and the number of questions asked from each area.

The LIC AAO AE Prelims Exam 2025 is being conducted in a single day, with nearly 5 lakh aspirants expected to appear across India. The exam is divided into four shifts, each accommodating over one lakh test-takers to manage the large number of candidates. 

After the completion of the 1st shift, a detailed LIC AAO Prelims Exam Analysis 2025 will be provided. This analysis will help candidates appearing in the upcoming shifts understand the overall difficulty level, types of questions asked, and important topics to focus on for better preparation.

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 2025 Difficulty Level

Based on the feedback from candidates who appeared in the LIC AAO 1st Shift Exam 2025, the overall paper was rated as Easy to Moderate. The Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude sections had a mix of simple and moderately tricky questions and the English Language section was considered easy by most aspirants. The section-wise difficulty level is given below:

Section

Difficulty Level

Reasoning Ability

Easy to Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

Easy to Moderate

English Language

Easy

Overall Exam Level

Easy to Moderate

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 2025 Good Attempts

Check the table below for the section-wise good attempts. These numbers are based on candidate feedback and represent a safe attempt range to increase the chances of qualifying for the mains exam.

Section

Number of Questions

Good Attempts (Expected)

Reasoning Ability

35

25 – 30

Quantitative Aptitude

35

23 – 28

English Language

30

20 – 24

Overall

100

68 – 78

LIC AAO Prelims Exam Analysis 2025 Section-wise Review

Candiates who are going to appear in the upcoming shifts of the LIC AAO Prelims Exam 2025 or planning to attempt the exam next year can check this detailed LIC AAO Exam Analysis 2025 The section-wise exam review, the type of questions asked, and the overall difficulty level is covered below,

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 2025 for Reasoning Ability

The Reasoning Ability section in Shift 1 was of Easy to Moderate level. A total of 30 questions were asked, with the majority from Puzzles & Seating Arrangements. Candidates highlighted that questions on inequalities included big statements with double commas, which made them slightly tricky.

Topics

No. of Questions

Box Based Puzzle (8 Persons)

5

Certain Number of Person Row Puzzle

3

Month Based Puzzle (8 Months)

5

Circular arrangement (8 Persons-In/Out)

5

Floor + Flat Based Puzzle

5

Sequence Based Puzzle

2

Inequalities (Big Statement, Double Comma)

3

Direction

3

Syllogism

3

Alphanumeric Series

1

Total

35

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 2025 for Quantitative Aptitude

The Quantitative Aptitude section had 35 questions in total. The level was Easy to Moderate. Candidates reported that Quadratic Equations and Approximation carried 5–7 questions each, while no questions were asked from Simplification or Missing Number Series. Two sets of Data Interpretation (DI) were also included, Line Graph and Table-based DI.

Topics

No. of Questions

Quadratic Equation

05

Approximation

05 – 07

DI – Line Graph

05

DI – Table

05

Caselet DI

05

Arithmetic

10

Total

35

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 3rd October 2025 for English Language

The English Language section was rated as Easy. A total of 30 questions were asked, including a Reading Comprehension (RC) passage based on Global Mil Production. The RC included 10 questions along with 2 vocabulary-based (Synonyms/Antonyms). Other topics such as Cloze Test, Error Detection, Sentence Rearrangement, Word Swap, and Fillers were also part of this section.

Topics

No. of Questions

Reading Comprehension

10

Error Detection

05

Word Swap

05

Cloze Test

06

Match the Column

03

Fillers

01

Total

30

Also, check:

LIC AAO Prelims Exam Timings 2025

The LIC AAO Prelims Exam 2025 is being conducted in four shifts on a single day. Out of these, two shifts are in the morning session, while the other two are in the evening session. Each shift is of 60 minutes duration, and candidates must carefully check their reporting time to avoid last-minute hassles. The detailed shift-wise schedule is given below:

Shift

Reporting Time

Exam Starts

Exam Ends

Shift 1

8:00 AM

9:00 AM

10:00 AM

Shift 2

10:30 AM

11:30 AM

12:30 PM

Shift 3

1:00 PM

2:00 PM

3:00 PM

Shift 4

3:30 PM

4:30 PM

5:30 PM

LIC AAO Exam Pattern 2025

The LIC AAO Prelims Exam 2025 is a computer-based test with a total of 100 questions carrying 70 marks. The exam duration is 1 hour, divided equally among three sections. Below is the detailed exam pattern:

Section

Name of the Test

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Time

1

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 Minutes

2

Quantitative Aptitude

35

35

20 Minutes

3

English Language (focus on grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension)

30

30

20 Minutes

Total

100

70

60 Minutes

Minimum Qualifying Marks for LIC AAO Prelims 2025

Candidates must secure the following minimum marks to qualify for each section:

Section

SC/ST/PwBD

Others

Reasoning Ability

16

18

Quantitative Aptitude

16

18

English Language

9

10

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

