LIC AAO Exam Analysis 2025: The first shift of the LIC AAO Exam 2025 held on 3rd October concluded at 10 AM. Candidates shared their feedback and the type of questions asked in the morning shift. According to them, the Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude sections were of easy to moderate level, while the English Language section was easy. The prelims exam included a total of 100 questions covering Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, and English. This article provides a detailed LIC AAO Prelims Exam Analysis 2025 (1st Shift) with section-wise difficulty level, important topics, and the number of questions asked from each area. LIC AAO Exam Analysis 2025 The LIC AAO AE Prelims Exam 2025 is being conducted in a single day, with nearly 5 lakh aspirants expected to appear across India. The exam is divided into four shifts, each accommodating over one lakh test-takers to manage the large number of candidates.

After the completion of the 1st shift, a detailed LIC AAO Prelims Exam Analysis 2025 will be provided. This analysis will help candidates appearing in the upcoming shifts understand the overall difficulty level, types of questions asked, and important topics to focus on for better preparation. LIC AAO Exam Analysis 2025 Difficulty Level Based on the feedback from candidates who appeared in the LIC AAO 1st Shift Exam 2025, the overall paper was rated as Easy to Moderate. The Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude sections had a mix of simple and moderately tricky questions and the English Language section was considered easy by most aspirants. The section-wise difficulty level is given below: Section Difficulty Level Reasoning Ability Easy to Moderate Quantitative Aptitude Easy to Moderate English Language Easy Overall Exam Level Easy to Moderate

LIC AAO Exam Analysis 2025 Good Attempts Check the table below for the section-wise good attempts. These numbers are based on candidate feedback and represent a safe attempt range to increase the chances of qualifying for the mains exam. Section Number of Questions Good Attempts (Expected) Reasoning Ability 35 25 – 30 Quantitative Aptitude 35 23 – 28 English Language 30 20 – 24 Overall 100 68 – 78 LIC AAO Prelims Exam Analysis 2025 Section-wise Review Candiates who are going to appear in the upcoming shifts of the LIC AAO Prelims Exam 2025 or planning to attempt the exam next year can check this detailed LIC AAO Exam Analysis 2025 The section-wise exam review, the type of questions asked, and the overall difficulty level is covered below, LIC AAO Exam Analysis 2025 for Reasoning Ability

The Reasoning Ability section in Shift 1 was of Easy to Moderate level. A total of 30 questions were asked, with the majority from Puzzles & Seating Arrangements. Candidates highlighted that questions on inequalities included big statements with double commas, which made them slightly tricky. Topics No. of Questions Box Based Puzzle (8 Persons) 5 Certain Number of Person Row Puzzle 3 Month Based Puzzle (8 Months) 5 Circular arrangement (8 Persons-In/Out) 5 Floor + Flat Based Puzzle 5 Sequence Based Puzzle 2 Inequalities (Big Statement, Double Comma) 3 Direction 3 Syllogism 3 Alphanumeric Series 1 Total 35 LIC AAO Exam Analysis 2025 for Quantitative Aptitude The Quantitative Aptitude section had 35 questions in total. The level was Easy to Moderate. Candidates reported that Quadratic Equations and Approximation carried 5–7 questions each, while no questions were asked from Simplification or Missing Number Series. Two sets of Data Interpretation (DI) were also included, Line Graph and Table-based DI.

Topics No. of Questions Quadratic Equation 05 Approximation 05 – 07 DI – Line Graph 05 DI – Table 05 Caselet DI 05 Arithmetic 10 Total 35 LIC AAO Exam Analysis 3rd October 2025 for English Language The English Language section was rated as Easy. A total of 30 questions were asked, including a Reading Comprehension (RC) passage based on Global Mil Production. The RC included 10 questions along with 2 vocabulary-based (Synonyms/Antonyms). Other topics such as Cloze Test, Error Detection, Sentence Rearrangement, Word Swap, and Fillers were also part of this section. Topics No. of Questions Reading Comprehension 10 Error Detection 05 Word Swap 05 Cloze Test 06 Match the Column 03 Fillers 01 Total 30

Also, check: LIC AAO Syllabus

LIC AAO Salary LIC AAO Prelims Exam Timings 2025 The LIC AAO Prelims Exam 2025 is being conducted in four shifts on a single day. Out of these, two shifts are in the morning session, while the other two are in the evening session. Each shift is of 60 minutes duration, and candidates must carefully check their reporting time to avoid last-minute hassles. The detailed shift-wise schedule is given below: Shift Reporting Time Exam Starts Exam Ends Shift 1 8:00 AM 9:00 AM 10:00 AM Shift 2 10:30 AM 11:30 AM 12:30 PM Shift 3 1:00 PM 2:00 PM 3:00 PM Shift 4 3:30 PM 4:30 PM 5:30 PM LIC AAO Exam Pattern 2025 The LIC AAO Prelims Exam 2025 is a computer-based test with a total of 100 questions carrying 70 marks. The exam duration is 1 hour, divided equally among three sections. Below is the detailed exam pattern: