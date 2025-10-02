School Holiday on 3rd October 2025 (Friday): Schools Closed in THESE States for Festivals and Extended Dussehra Break

School Holiday on October 3, 2025: The festive season continues to influence school calendars across India, with many institutions adjusting their schedules for Dussehra, Navratri, and Durga Puja. While the Dussehra holidays 2025 have officially ended in several states by early October, students in a few regions will still get an extended break on Friday, October 3, 2025. This additional holiday comes as part of either the ongoing Navratri/Durga Puja vacations or a longer Dussehra holiday extension. If you are wondering whether schools in your state will remain open or closed on October 3, 2025, here’s a complete state-wise update. October 3, 2025: State-Wise School Holiday Updates 1. Madhya Pradesh (Bhopal and Other Districts) Schools in Bhopal and several parts of Madhya Pradesh will remain closed for three days – on the ninth day of Navratri, October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti & Vijayadashami), and October 3. After this three-day break, all schools will reopen on October 4, 2025, and regular classes will resume as usual.

2. Bihar Schools in Bihar remain closed from September 27 to October 2, 2025 for Durga Puja and Navaratri. In some districts, the break has been extended till October 5, 2025, covering October 3 as well. 3. Telangana Telangana schools are enjoying one of the longest festive breaks. The Dasara holidays started on September 21 and will continue till October 3, 2025, giving students 13 days off in total. 4. Karnataka Karnataka has one of the longest Dasara holidays in 2025, starting from September 20 and continuing till October 6. Students will remain off from school even on October 3. 5. Andhra Pradesh The Andhra Pradesh government extended Dussehra holidays from September 22 to October 2, 2025 after teachers’ requests. Schools will reopen after the break, but some institutions may remain closed on October 3 as well.

6. Odisha Schools in Odisha are closed from September 29 to October 2, 2025 for Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti. Many schools will resume from October 3. 7. Uttar Pradesh Most schools in Uttar Pradesh had a 4–5 day Dussehra holiday. With the official break ending on October 2, classes will resume on October 3 across the state. 8. Delhi Delhi schools had an autumn break from September 29 to October 1, followed by a closure on October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. They will reopen on October 3, 2025. 9. Jharkhand Schools in Jharkhand, including in districts like Dhanbad, are closed from September 29 to October 2, 2025 for Dussehra. Some schools may also remain closed on October 3, depending on local notices. 10. Assam Assam schools had closures on September 29–30 for Durga Puja and will remain shut on October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti. While most schools reopen on October 3, some institutions may observe an additional holiday.