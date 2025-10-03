Which is the Biggest Football Stadium in India?

Biggest Football Stadium: India boasts some of the most iconic football stadiums in Asia, and at the forefront is the Salt Lake Stadium, officially known as Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK). Located in Salt Lake City, Kolkata, this stadium stands as the largest football-specific venue in India, with a seating capacity of 85,000 spectators. It has been a cornerstone of Indian football since its inauguration in 1984. Where is Salt Lake Stadium Located? Salt Lake Stadium is situated in Bidhannagar, commonly known as Salt Lake City, in Kolkata, West Bengal. The stadium is easily accessible via metro, bus, and taxi services. Its central location makes it a prime venue for major football tournaments and cultural events in India. Seating Capacity of Salt Lake Stadium The current seating capacity of Salt Lake Stadium is 85,000, following renovations in 2011. Before these renovations, the stadium could accommodate up to 120,000 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums globally at that time. The reduction in capacity was part of efforts to enhance comfort and safety for spectators.

History and Renovation of Salt Lake Stadium Opened in 1984, Salt Lake Stadium quickly became a hub for football in India. In 2011, significant renovations modernized the facility, including the installation of Bermuda grass, improved seating arrangements, and upgraded media facilities. These enhancements were in preparation for hosting international events like the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup. Famous Football Matches Played at Salt Lake Stadium Salt Lake Stadium has been the venue for numerous iconic football matches, including the fiercely contested Kolkata Derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan. The stadium also hosted the final match of the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, marking a significant milestone in Indian football history. Why Salt Lake Stadium is Important for Indian Football Salt Lake Stadium is more than just a sports venue; it is a symbol of India’s growing passion for football. Its capacity to host large audiences, combined with modern amenities, makes it a preferred choice for international tournaments and a cherished landmark for football fans across the country.

Top 5 Biggest Football Stadiums in India India is home to some of the largest football stadiums, hosting iconic matches and tournaments. Here are the top 5 biggest football stadiums in India. Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata Salt Lake Stadium, officially Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), is the largest football stadium in India with a capacity of 85,000. Located in Kolkata, it hosts East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, including the famous Kolkata Derby. Renovated in 2011, it features modern seating, a Bermuda grass pitch, and hosted the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup final, making it a landmark in Indian football. Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi With a capacity of 60,000, the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi is a major multi-purpose venue. Renovated for the 2010 Commonwealth Games, it hosts international football matches and national sporting events, offering modern seating, floodlights, and locker rooms.