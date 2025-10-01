Highest Railway Station: West Bengal is the state that boasts India’s highest railway station, the iconic Ghum Railway Station, nestled in the picturesque hills of Darjeeling. Perched at a breathtaking altitude of about 2,258 metres (7,407 feet) above sea level, Ghum is not only the highest railway station in India but also among the highest railway stations in Asia. This unique railway stop is part of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and is celebrated for its remarkable engineering and scenic charm. Which is the Highest Railway Station in India? Ghum Railway Station is more than just a train stop, it is a living piece of India’s railway history. Built during the British colonial era in the late 19th century, this station was part of an ambitious project to connect the tea-growing hills of Darjeeling with the plains of Bengal. The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, fondly known as the Toy Train, was inaugurated in 1881 and became an engineering marvel of its time due to its narrow-gauge tracks and steep gradients.

The construction of Ghum at such a high altitude was considered a major technical achievement. The railway winds through sharp curves, steep climbs, and breathtaking landscapes, offering passengers an unforgettable journey through the Himalayan foothills. Even today, the station retains its old-world charm with its colonial-era architecture and vintage railway elements. Ghum Railway Station: Tourist Attraction and Heritage Experience Beyond its functional role, Ghum Railway Station is a major tourist attraction in Darjeeling. Visitors flock here to ride the historic Toy Train, which still operates on the original narrow-gauge line, providing a slow-paced, scenic ride through tea gardens, misty valleys, and quaint hillside villages. The station is also home to the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway Museum, which displays old photographs, rare artefacts, and historical equipment that tell the story of India’s mountain railways.

Why Ghum Station is Famous Worldwide? Ghum Railway Station has earned global recognition not only for its altitude but also for its cultural and historical significance. Its inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage list places it alongside the world’s most iconic railways. It represents the fusion of British engineering and Indian landscape, a symbol of the colonial era’s ambition to conquer geographical challenges through innovation. Today, it continues to attract railway enthusiasts, historians, and tourists who wish to relive a part of India’s glorious railway legacy. Interesting Facts About Ghum Railway Station (West Bengal) •Location: Situated in Darjeeling district, West Bengal, Ghum is a major stop on the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway. •Altitude: At about 2,258 meters (7,407 feet) above sea level, it is the highest railway station in India and among the highest in Asia.