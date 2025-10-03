UK Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

KTU Result 2025 OUT at ktu.edu.in: Direct Link to Downlaod UG and PG Marksheet PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Oct 3, 2025, 12:28 IST

KTU Result 2025: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) declared the results for various UG and PG courses on its official website- ktu.edu.in. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the Kerala Technological University results 2025.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Get the direct link to download KTU Result 2025 PDF here.
Get the direct link to download KTU Result 2025 PDF here.

KTU Results 2025: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University formerly Kerala Technological University (KTU) has recently declared the results for various UG, and PG courses like BTech, MTech, MCA, BHMCT, and other exams. Kerala Technological University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- ktu.edu.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their KTU results using the direct link provided below. To access the Kerala Technological University result 2025, the students need to enter their roll number.

Kerala Technological University Results 2025

As per the latest update, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) released the results of various semesters/years for UG, PG courses and other exams. The students can check their ktu.edu.in results on the official website of the University- ktu.edu.in

KTU Result 2025

Click here

Steps to Download APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Results

Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the KTU results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- ktu.edu.in

Step 2: Select the ‘Examination’ segment and click on ‘Result’ option available there.

Step 3: Select your course from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Click on ‘View Result’ option provided there

Step 5: Enter the Register Number, Date of Birth, and press the ‘View Result’ button.

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links To Download KTU Results 2025 PDF 

Check here the direct link for KTU Result 2025 for various semester examinations. The KTU Result List 2025 is given below.

Course

Result Date

Result Links

B.Tech S3 (R,S) Exam Nov 2024 (2019 Scheme)

February 07, 2025

Click here

B.Tech S1 (PT) (S,FE) Exam Nov 2024 (2019 Scheme)

February 07, 2025

Click here

B.Arch S2 (S) Exam Dec 2024 (2021 Scheme)

February 07, 2025

Click here

B.Arch S4 (S) Exam Dec 2024 (2021 Scheme)

February 07, 2025

Click here

B.Arch S6 (S) Exam Dec 2024 (2021 Scheme)

February 07, 2025

Click here

B.Arch S9 (R, S) Exam Nov 2024 (2016 Scheme)

February 07, 2025

Click here

B.Arch S5 (R,S) Exam Nov 2024 (2021 Scheme)

February 07, 2025

Click here

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Result: Highlights

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, formerly Kerala Technological University (KTU), is situated in  Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. It was established in 2014. In 2015, it was renamed APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

GUT presently offers various UG, PG, Diploma, and Doctoral Programs in engineering, technology, and management-related streams.

Presently, more than 170 colleges are affiliated with APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University.

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Highlights

University Name

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, formerly Kerala Technological University

Established

2014

Location

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

KTU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • +

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News