KTU Result 2025 OUT at ktu.edu.in: Direct Link to Downlaod UG and PG Marksheet PDF

KTU Results 2025: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University formerly Kerala Technological University (KTU) has recently declared the results for various UG, and PG courses like BTech, MTech, MCA, BHMCT, and other exams. Kerala Technological University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- ktu.edu.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their KTU results using the direct link provided below. To access the Kerala Technological University result 2025, the students need to enter their roll number. Kerala Technological University Results 2025 As per the latest update, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) released the results of various semesters/years for UG, PG courses and other exams. The students can check their ktu.edu.in results on the official website of the University- ktu.edu.in

KTU Result 2025 Click here Steps to Download APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Results Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the KTU results 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- ktu.edu.in Step 2: Select the ‘Examination’ segment and click on ‘Result’ option available there. Step 3: Select your course from the drop-down menu. Step 4: Click on ‘View Result’ option provided there Step 5: Enter the Register Number, Date of Birth, and press the ‘View Result’ button. Step 6: The result will appear on the screen. Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference Direct Links To Download KTU Results 2025 PDF Check here the direct link for KTU Result 2025 for various semester examinations. The KTU Result List 2025 is given below.

Course Result Date Result Links B.Tech S3 (R,S) Exam Nov 2024 (2019 Scheme) February 07, 2025 Click here B.Tech S1 (PT) (S,FE) Exam Nov 2024 (2019 Scheme) February 07, 2025 Click here B.Arch S2 (S) Exam Dec 2024 (2021 Scheme) February 07, 2025 Click here B.Arch S4 (S) Exam Dec 2024 (2021 Scheme) February 07, 2025 Click here B.Arch S6 (S) Exam Dec 2024 (2021 Scheme) February 07, 2025 Click here B.Arch S9 (R, S) Exam Nov 2024 (2016 Scheme) February 07, 2025 Click here B.Arch S5 (R,S) Exam Nov 2024 (2021 Scheme) February 07, 2025 Click here APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Result : Highlights APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, formerly Kerala Technological University (KTU), is situated in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. It was established in 2014. In 2015, it was renamed APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).