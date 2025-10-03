UK Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025 OUT!
UK Board Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF

By Aayesha Sharma
Oct 3, 2025, 13:02 IST

UK Board Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2025-26: The Uttarakhand Board has released the Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2025-26, providing a structured framework on Indian society, social change, and development. It includes key topics such as social institutions, inequality, cultural diversity, rural and industrial transformations, and social movements. The Uttarakhand Board Syllabus 2025 is designed to enhance analytical skills, research competence, and understanding of societal dynamics.

UK Board Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2025-26: The UK Board Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2025-26 provides a comprehensive framework for understanding the complexities of Indian society and the processes of social change and development. It encompasses a wide range of topics, including the structure and diversity of Indian society, social institutions, patterns of inequality and exclusion, and the dynamics of cultural, rural, and industrial transformations. 

The syllabus is designed to enhance students’ analytical and critical thinking skills, enabling them to examine social phenomena systematically. It also emphasizes practical application through project work, fostering research aptitude and methodological understanding. By covering both theoretical concepts and empirical perspectives, the syllabus prepares students for higher education and informed engagement with societal issues.

UK Board Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2025-26 provides a comprehensive overview of topics covering Indian society, social change, and development. Check the table below for a detailed breakdown of units, subtopics, and marks distribution to help students plan their studies effectively.

Part / Unit

Topics / Subtopics

Marks

A. INDIAN SOCIETY

40

Unit 1: Introducing Indian Society

Colonialism, Nationalism, Class and Community (Non-evaluative)

-

Unit 2: The Demographic Structure of Indian Society

Theories and concepts in demography

Rural-Urban Linkages and Divisions

Population Policy in India

10

Unit 3: Social Institutions: Continuity and Change

Caste and the Caste System

Tribal Communities

Family and Kinship

10

Unit 5: Patterns of Social Inequality and Exclusion

Social Inequality and Social Exclusion

Systems justifying and perpetuating Inequality (Caste, Tribe, the Other)

Backward Classes

Adivasi Struggles

The Struggle for Women’s Equality and Rights

The struggles of the Differently Abled

10

Unit 6: The Challenges of Cultural Diversity

Cultural communities and the nation state

Regionalism in the Indian context

The Nation state and religion related issues and identities

Communalism, secularism and the nation state

State and Civil Society

10

Unit 7: Suggestions for Project Work

(Non-evaluative)

-

B. SOCIAL CHANGE AND DEVELOPMENT IN INDIA

40

Unit 8: Structural Change

Understanding Colonialism

Industrialization

Urbanization

5

Unit 9: Cultural Change

Social Reform Movements

Different kinds of Social Change: Sanskritisation, Westernisation, Modernization, Secularization

5

Unit 11: Change and Development in Rural Society

Agrarian Structure: Caste & class in Rural India

Land Reforms, Green Revolution and Emerging Agrarian society

Green revolution and its social consequences

Transformation in Rural Society

Circulation of labour

Globalization, Liberalization and Rural Society

10

Unit 12: Change and Development in Industrial Society

From Planned Industrialization to Liberalization

How people find Jobs

Work Processes: How work is carried out, working conditions, home-based work

Strikes and Unions

10

Unit 15: Social Movements

Concept of Social Movements

Theories and Classification of Social Movements

Environmental Movements

Class-Based Movements: Workers, Peasants

Caste-Based Movements: Dalit Movement, Backward Classes/Castes, Trends in Upper Caste Responses

Tribal Movements

Women’s Movements in Independent India

10

TOTAL

  

80

UK Class 12 Sociology Marking Scheme 2025-26

Check the table below for the UK Class 12 Sociology Marking Scheme 2025-26, which provides a detailed breakdown of units, chapters, and marks distribution. This will help students understand the weightage of each topic and plan their studies effectively.

Units

Chapters

Marks

A. Indian Society

1. Introducing Indian Society (Non-evaluative)

-

2. The Demographic Structure of Indian Society

10

3. Social Institutions: Continuity and Change

10

5. Patterns of Social Inequality and Exclusion

10

6. The Challenges of Cultural Diversity

10

7. Suggestions for Project Work (Non-evaluative)

-

Subtotal (A)

  

40

B. Social Change and Development in India

8. Structural Change

5

9. Cultural Change

5

11. Change and Development in Rural Society

10

12. Change and Development in Industrial Society

10

15. Social Movements

10

Subtotal (B)

  

40

Total

  

80

UK Class 12 Sociology Practical Work 2025-26

UK Class 12 Sociology Practical Work 2025-26 is designed to help students apply theoretical knowledge to real-world social research. It assesses research skills, analytical ability, and understanding of sociological concepts through a structured project.

Components

Marks

Introduction

2

Statement of Purpose

2

Research Question

2

Methodology

2

Data Analysis

2

Conclusion

2

Viva

3

Internal Assessment (Continuous Assessment)

5

Total

20

Download Link:

UK Board Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF

UK Board Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2025-26 provides a clear structure to study Indian society, social change, and development. It combines theory with practical project work, helping students build analytical skills, research ability, and a better understanding of society.

Also read: UK Board Class 12th Syllabus 2025-26: FREE PDF Download

