UK Board Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF

UK Board Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2025-26: The UK Board Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2025-26 provides a comprehensive framework for understanding the complexities of Indian society and the processes of social change and development. It encompasses a wide range of topics, including the structure and diversity of Indian society, social institutions, patterns of inequality and exclusion, and the dynamics of cultural, rural, and industrial transformations.
The syllabus is designed to enhance students’ analytical and critical thinking skills, enabling them to examine social phenomena systematically. It also emphasizes practical application through project work, fostering research aptitude and methodological understanding. By covering both theoretical concepts and empirical perspectives, the syllabus prepares students for higher education and informed engagement with societal issues.
|
Part / Unit
|
Topics / Subtopics
|
Marks
|
A. INDIAN SOCIETY
|
40
|
Unit 1: Introducing Indian Society
|
Colonialism, Nationalism, Class and Community (Non-evaluative)
|
-
|
Unit 2: The Demographic Structure of Indian Society
|
Theories and concepts in demography
Rural-Urban Linkages and Divisions
Population Policy in India
|
10
|
Unit 3: Social Institutions: Continuity and Change
|
Caste and the Caste System
Tribal Communities
Family and Kinship
|
10
|
Unit 5: Patterns of Social Inequality and Exclusion
|
Social Inequality and Social Exclusion
Systems justifying and perpetuating Inequality (Caste, Tribe, the Other)
Backward Classes
Adivasi Struggles
The Struggle for Women’s Equality and Rights
The struggles of the Differently Abled
|
10
|
Unit 6: The Challenges of Cultural Diversity
|
Cultural communities and the nation state
Regionalism in the Indian context
The Nation state and religion related issues and identities
Communalism, secularism and the nation state
State and Civil Society
|
10
|
Unit 7: Suggestions for Project Work
|
(Non-evaluative)
|
-
|
B. SOCIAL CHANGE AND DEVELOPMENT IN INDIA
|
40
|
Unit 8: Structural Change
|
Understanding Colonialism
Industrialization
Urbanization
|
5
|
Unit 9: Cultural Change
|
Social Reform Movements
Different kinds of Social Change: Sanskritisation, Westernisation, Modernization, Secularization
|
5
|
Unit 11: Change and Development in Rural Society
|
Agrarian Structure: Caste & class in Rural India
Land Reforms, Green Revolution and Emerging Agrarian society
Green revolution and its social consequences
Transformation in Rural Society
Circulation of labour
Globalization, Liberalization and Rural Society
|
10
|
Unit 12: Change and Development in Industrial Society
|
From Planned Industrialization to Liberalization
How people find Jobs
Work Processes: How work is carried out, working conditions, home-based work
Strikes and Unions
|
10
|
Unit 15: Social Movements
|
Concept of Social Movements
Theories and Classification of Social Movements
Environmental Movements
Class-Based Movements: Workers, Peasants
Caste-Based Movements: Dalit Movement, Backward Classes/Castes, Trends in Upper Caste Responses
Tribal Movements
Women’s Movements in Independent India
|
10
|
TOTAL
|
80
UK Class 12 Sociology Marking Scheme 2025-26
Check the table below for the UK Class 12 Sociology Marking Scheme 2025-26, which provides a detailed breakdown of units, chapters, and marks distribution. This will help students understand the weightage of each topic and plan their studies effectively.
|
Units
|
Chapters
|
Marks
|
A. Indian Society
|
1. Introducing Indian Society (Non-evaluative)
|
-
|
2. The Demographic Structure of Indian Society
|
10
|
3. Social Institutions: Continuity and Change
|
10
|
5. Patterns of Social Inequality and Exclusion
|
10
|
6. The Challenges of Cultural Diversity
|
10
|
7. Suggestions for Project Work (Non-evaluative)
|
-
|
Subtotal (A)
|
40
|
B. Social Change and Development in India
|
8. Structural Change
|
5
|
9. Cultural Change
|
5
|
11. Change and Development in Rural Society
|
10
|
12. Change and Development in Industrial Society
|
10
|
15. Social Movements
|
10
|
Subtotal (B)
|
40
|
Total
|
80
UK Class 12 Sociology Practical Work 2025-26
UK Class 12 Sociology Practical Work 2025-26 is designed to help students apply theoretical knowledge to real-world social research. It assesses research skills, analytical ability, and understanding of sociological concepts through a structured project.
|
Components
|
Marks
|
Introduction
|
2
|
Statement of Purpose
|
2
|
Research Question
|
2
|
Methodology
|
2
|
Data Analysis
|
2
|
Conclusion
|
2
|
Viva
|
3
|
Internal Assessment (Continuous Assessment)
|
5
|
Total
|
20
Download Link:
|
UK Board Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF
UK Board Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2025-26 provides a clear structure to study Indian society, social change, and development. It combines theory with practical project work, helping students build analytical skills, research ability, and a better understanding of society.
