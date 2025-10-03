UK Board Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF

UK Board Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2025-26: The UK Board Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2025-26 provides a comprehensive framework for understanding the complexities of Indian society and the processes of social change and development. It encompasses a wide range of topics, including the structure and diversity of Indian society, social institutions, patterns of inequality and exclusion, and the dynamics of cultural, rural, and industrial transformations.

The syllabus is designed to enhance students’ analytical and critical thinking skills, enabling them to examine social phenomena systematically. It also emphasizes practical application through project work, fostering research aptitude and methodological understanding. By covering both theoretical concepts and empirical perspectives, the syllabus prepares students for higher education and informed engagement with societal issues.