LIC AAO Syllabus 2025 for Prelims and Mains: Check Exam Pattern & Download PDF

LIC AAO Syllabus 2025: LIC AAO exam is a popular competitive recruitment process, attracting thousands of candidates aspiring for government jobs in the insurance sector. Success in this exam requires comprehensive knowledge of the LIC AAO syllabus 2025 and mastering all the topics that might be asked in the exam. LIC AO syllabus is designed to test the candidate’s aptitude, reasoning ability, general knowledge, insurance awareness, etc. This national-level exam is divided into two stages, i.e. prelims (objective) and mains (objective+descriptive). Understanding the detailed syllabus and LIC AAO exam pattern can help you formulate a focused study plan and boost your preparation. LIC AAO Syllabus 2025 Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) invites online applications to fill various Assistant Administrative Officer posts. The selection of candidates is based on marks obtained in the preliminary, mains, and interview. Each stage requires a well-organised preparation strategy and resources. A successful exam strategy begins with reviewing the LIC AAO syllabus to set study goals. In brief, the preliminary exam is divided into three sections and comprises 100 objective-type questions only. On the other hand, the main exam comprises objective questions for 300 marks and descriptive questions for 25 marks. Those who are found successful in the LIC AAO mains exam will be shortlisted for the interview round. Read further for the detailed syllabus and exam pattern of LIC AAO 2025 recruitment.

LIC AAO Syllabus PDF Free access to the LIC AAO exam syllabus PDF can simplify your preparation. It helps you learn about the topics and chapters to be covered for the upcoming exam. You can either access the syllabus pdf from the official website or click on the direct link provided below. LIC AAO Syllabus PDF Download LIC AAO Syllabus 2025 Highlights The LIC AAO exam syllabus comprises information about subjects asked in each selection stage, along with important topics and weightage. Given below are the key highlights of the exam requirements for candidates’ reference: Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Post Name Assistant Administrative Officer Selection Process Prelims, Mains, and Interview Question Type Prelims: Objective Type Questions Mains: Objective+Descriptive Total Questions Prelims: 100 questions Mains: 120 questions Exam Duration Prelims: 1 hour Mains: 2 hours and 30 minutes

LIC Assiatant Engineer Syllabus LIC AAO Detailed Syllabus 2025 for Phase 1 & 2 The LIC AAO exam syllabus includes two phases, i.e. prelims and mains. The LIC AAO prelims syllabus covers subjects like Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language. Similarly, the LIC AAO mains syllabus covers subjects like Reasoning Ability, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Data Analysis & Interpretation, Insurance and Financial Market Awareness, and English Language (Letter writing & Essay). The scores obtained in the Main Examination and Interview will be considered for final selection. Check the subject-wise LIC AAO Syllabus 2025 below: LIC AAO Syllabus for Reasoning Ability Here is the LIC AAO Syllabus for Reasoning Ability shared below for reference purposes. Seating Arrangements

Coding-Decoding

Alpha-Numeric-Symbol Series

Alphabet and Number Series

Statement, Arguments, and Conclusion

Blood Relations

Direction Test

Puzzles

Order and Ranking

Input-Output

Inequalities

Analytical Reasoning

Logical Reasoning

Syllogism

Machine Input-Output

LIC AAO Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude Here is the LIC AAO Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude shared below for reference purposes. Simplification

Work and Time

Speed, Distance and Time

Probability

Number Series

HCF and LCM

Problem on Ages

Average

Boats and Streams

Cistern and Pipe

Partnership

Percentage

Surds and Indices

Quadratic Equations

Simple and Compound Interest

Profit and Loss

Permutation and Combination

Approximation

Mensuration

Ratio and Proportion

Data Sufficiency

Mixtures & Allegations

Data Interpretation (Bar Graph, Line Chart, Tabular, Radar/Web, Pie Chart) LIC AAO Syllabus for English Language Here is the LIC AAO Syllabus for English Language shared below for reference purposes. Parts of Speech

Subject-Verb Agreement

Antonyms and Synonyms

Active and Passive Voice

Error Corrections

Sentence Improvement

Spotting Errors

Passage Completion

Reading Comprehension

Cloze Tests

Direct and Indirect Speech

Idioms and Phrases

Fillers

Singular-Plural

Para-jumbles

Vocabulary based questions

Word Usage

Phrase/Connector

LIC AAO Syllabus for General Knowledge & Current Affairs Here is the LIC AAO Syllabus for General Knowledge & Current Affairs shared below for reference purposes. History of India

Geography of India and the World

Government Schemes

Sports News

Indian Economy

Indian Constitution

Environment Topics

National and International Events

Science and Technology

Books and Authors

Awards and Honours

Government Policies

New Legislations

Inventions and Discoveries

Important Days

Committee, Commissions and Reports

Person in News

National and International Organizations LIC AAO Syllabus for Data Analysis & Interpretation Here is the LIC AAO Syllabus for Data Analysis & Interpretation shared below for reference purposes. Pie charts

Data Handling

Data Derivation

Bar graphs

Elementary Mathematics

Data Implementation

LIC AAO Syllabus for Insurance and Financial Market Awareness Here is the LIC AAO Syllabus for Insurance and Financial Market Awareness shared below for reference purposes. Development

Various laws and policies

Business/ Finance

Financial institutes, terminologies & derivations

History of Banking & Insurance

Current Banking news and insurance and financial market-related events LIC AAO Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates must check the LIC AAO exam pattern of both the prelims and the mains exam before commencing the preparation. It helps them identify exam format, nature of questions, total marks, weightage, and many other details. Both exam is conducted online, with each section having a separate time limit. Check the latest exam pattern for LIC AAO exam shared below: LIC AAO Prelims Exam Pattern 2025

The LIC AAO prelims exam is an online test comprising objective-type questions across three sections. A total of 100 questions are asked for 70 marks in the prelims exam. The exam duration is 1 hour with a sectional time limit. Check the LIC AAO exam pattern for the prelims exam below: Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 Minutes Quantitative Aptitiude 35 35 20 Minutes English Language with special emphasis on grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension 30 30 20 Minutes Total 100 70 1 hour LIC AAO Mains Exam Pattern 2025 The LIC AAO mains exam comprises objective and descriptive-type questions. A total of 120 questions for 300 marks are asked in objective papers with section-wise time limits. The descriptive test will be conducted immediately after the objective test is over. Check the latest exam pattern for LIC AAO mains exam shared below:

Subjects Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Reasoning Ability 30 90 40 minutes General Knowledge, Current Affairs 30 60 20 minutes Data Analysis & Interpretation 30 90 40 minutes Insurance and Financial Market Awareness 30 60 20 minutes Total 120 300 2 hours English Language (Letter Writing & Essay) 2 25 30 Minutes Preparation Tips to Cover the LIC AAO Syllabus Acing the LIC AAO exam can be difficult but not impossible. You can excel in all the stages with the right mindset and study materials. Here is the LIC AAO preparation guide shared below to assist candidates in the right direction. Examine the LIC AAO syllabus to understand relevant topics and create a focused strategy accordingly.

Build strong concepts with the help of high-quality books and expert guidance.

Practice mock tests and previous years' papers to sharpen your time-management skills.

Regularly revise all topics, formulas, and other concepts to solidify your preparation.