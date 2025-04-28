LIC AAO Syllabus 2025 for Prelims and Mains: Check Exam Pattern & Download PDF

LIC AAO Syllabus 2025: LIC AAO exam is a popular competitive recruitment process, attracting thousands of candidates aspiring for government jobs in the insurance sector. Success in this exam requires comprehensive knowledge of the LIC AAO syllabus 2025 and mastering all the topics that might be asked in the exam. LIC AO syllabus is designed to test the candidate’s aptitude, reasoning ability, general knowledge, insurance awareness, etc. This national-level exam is divided into two stages, i.e. prelims (objective) and mains (objective+descriptive). Understanding the detailed syllabus and LIC AAO exam pattern can help you formulate a focused study plan and boost your preparation.
LIC AAO Syllabus 2025
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) invites online applications to fill various Assistant Administrative Officer posts. The selection of candidates is based on marks obtained in the preliminary, mains, and interview. Each stage requires a well-organised preparation strategy and resources. A successful exam strategy begins with reviewing the LIC AAO syllabus to set study goals. In brief, the preliminary exam is divided into three sections and comprises 100 objective-type questions only. On the other hand, the main exam comprises objective questions for 300 marks and descriptive questions for 25 marks. Those who are found successful in the LIC AAO mains exam will be shortlisted for the interview round. Read further for the detailed syllabus and exam pattern of LIC AAO 2025 recruitment.
LIC AAO Syllabus PDF
Free access to the LIC AAO exam syllabus PDF can simplify your preparation. It helps you learn about the topics and chapters to be covered for the upcoming exam. You can either access the syllabus pdf from the official website or click on the direct link provided below.
LIC AAO Syllabus PDF Download
LIC AAO Syllabus 2025 Highlights
The LIC AAO exam syllabus comprises information about subjects asked in each selection stage, along with important topics and weightage. Given below are the key highlights of the exam requirements for candidates’ reference:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)
|
Post Name
|
Assistant Administrative Officer
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims, Mains, and Interview
|
Question Type
|
Prelims: Objective Type Questions
Mains: Objective+Descriptive
|
Total Questions
|
Prelims: 100 questions
Mains: 120 questions
|
Exam Duration
|
Prelims: 1 hour
Mains: 2 hours and 30 minutes
LIC AAO Detailed Syllabus 2025 for Phase 1 & 2
The LIC AAO exam syllabus includes two phases, i.e. prelims and mains. The LIC AAO prelims syllabus covers subjects like Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language. Similarly, the LIC AAO mains syllabus covers subjects like Reasoning Ability, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Data Analysis & Interpretation, Insurance and Financial Market Awareness, and English Language (Letter writing & Essay). The scores obtained in the Main Examination and Interview will be considered for final selection. Check the subject-wise LIC AAO Syllabus 2025 below:
LIC AAO Syllabus for Reasoning Ability
Here is the LIC AAO Syllabus for Reasoning Ability shared below for reference purposes.
- Seating Arrangements
- Coding-Decoding
- Alpha-Numeric-Symbol Series
- Alphabet and Number Series
- Statement, Arguments, and Conclusion
- Blood Relations
- Direction Test
- Puzzles
- Order and Ranking
- Input-Output
- Inequalities
- Analytical Reasoning
- Logical Reasoning
- Syllogism
- Machine Input-Output
LIC AAO Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude
Here is the LIC AAO Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude shared below for reference purposes.
- Simplification
- Work and Time
- Speed, Distance and Time
- Probability
- Number Series
- HCF and LCM
- Problem on Ages
- Average
- Boats and Streams
- Cistern and Pipe
- Partnership
- Percentage
- Surds and Indices
- Quadratic Equations
- Simple and Compound Interest
- Profit and Loss
- Permutation and Combination
- Approximation
- Mensuration
- Ratio and Proportion
- Data Sufficiency
- Mixtures & Allegations
- Data Interpretation (Bar Graph, Line Chart, Tabular, Radar/Web, Pie Chart)
LIC AAO Syllabus for English Language
Here is the LIC AAO Syllabus for English Language shared below for reference purposes.
- Parts of Speech
- Subject-Verb Agreement
- Antonyms and Synonyms
- Active and Passive Voice
- Error Corrections
- Sentence Improvement
- Spotting Errors
- Passage Completion
- Reading Comprehension
- Cloze Tests
- Direct and Indirect Speech
- Idioms and Phrases
- Fillers
- Singular-Plural
- Para-jumbles
- Vocabulary based questions
- Word Usage
- Phrase/Connector
LIC AAO Syllabus for General Knowledge & Current Affairs
Here is the LIC AAO Syllabus for General Knowledge & Current Affairs shared below for reference purposes.
- History of India
- Geography of India and the World
- Government Schemes
- Sports News
- Indian Economy
- Indian Constitution
- Environment Topics
- National and International Events
- Science and Technology
- Books and Authors
- Awards and Honours
- Government Policies
- New Legislations
- Inventions and Discoveries
- Important Days
- Committee, Commissions and Reports
- Person in News
- National and International Organizations
LIC AAO Syllabus for Data Analysis & Interpretation
Here is the LIC AAO Syllabus for Data Analysis & Interpretation shared below for reference purposes.
- Pie charts
- Data Handling
- Data Derivation
- Bar graphs
- Elementary Mathematics
- Data Implementation
LIC AAO Syllabus for Insurance and Financial Market Awareness
Here is the LIC AAO Syllabus for Insurance and Financial Market Awareness shared below for reference purposes.
- Development
- Various laws and policies
- Business/ Finance
- Financial institutes, terminologies & derivations
- History of Banking & Insurance
- Current Banking news and insurance and financial market-related events
LIC AAO Exam Pattern 2025
Candidates must check the LIC AAO exam pattern of both the prelims and the mains exam before commencing the preparation. It helps them identify exam format, nature of questions, total marks, weightage, and many other details. Both exam is conducted online, with each section having a separate time limit. Check the latest exam pattern for LIC AAO exam shared below:
LIC AAO Prelims Exam Pattern 2025
The LIC AAO prelims exam is an online test comprising objective-type questions across three sections. A total of 100 questions are asked for 70 marks in the prelims exam. The exam duration is 1 hour with a sectional time limit. Check the LIC AAO exam pattern for the prelims exam below:
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 Minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitiude
|
35
|
35
|
20 Minutes
|
English Language with special emphasis on grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension
|
30
|
30
|
20 Minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
70
|
1 hour
LIC AAO Mains Exam Pattern 2025
The LIC AAO mains exam comprises objective and descriptive-type questions. A total of 120 questions for 300 marks are asked in objective papers with section-wise time limits. The descriptive test will be conducted immediately after the objective test is over. Check the latest exam pattern for LIC AAO mains exam shared below:
|
Subjects
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Reasoning Ability
|
30
|
90
|
40 minutes
|
General Knowledge, Current Affairs
|
30
|
60
|
20 minutes
|
Data Analysis & Interpretation
|
30
|
90
|
40 minutes
|
Insurance and Financial Market Awareness
|
30
|
60
|
20 minutes
|
Total
|
120
|
300
|
2 hours
|
English Language (Letter Writing & Essay)
|
2
|
25
|
30 Minutes
Preparation Tips to Cover the LIC AAO Syllabus
Acing the LIC AAO exam can be difficult but not impossible. You can excel in all the stages with the right mindset and study materials. Here is the LIC AAO preparation guide shared below to assist candidates in the right direction.
- Examine the LIC AAO syllabus to understand relevant topics and create a focused strategy accordingly.
- Build strong concepts with the help of high-quality books and expert guidance.
- Practice mock tests and previous years' papers to sharpen your time-management skills.
- Regularly revise all topics, formulas, and other concepts to solidify your preparation.
Best Books to Cover LIC AAO Syllabus 2025
Get access to the right books and cover the entire LIC AAO syllabus efficiently. It must cover all the key topics and unlimited questions for enhanced preparation. Some of the best LIC AAO books for prelims and mains are as follows:
- Oswaal Objective General Knowledge
- Lucent's General Knowledge
- Objective General English by SP Bakshi
- A Modern Approach to Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning by Dr. R.S. Aggarwal
- Quantitative Aptitude by Dr. R.S. Aggarwal
- Data Interpretation by Arun Sharma, etc
