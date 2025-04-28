WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
LIC AAO Syllabus 2025 for Prelims and Mains: Check Exam Pattern & Download PDF

LIC AAO Syllabus has been released by the Life Insurance Corporation of India. It is divided into two stages: Prelims and Mains. Check detailed subject-wise topics for Reasoning, Quant, English, GK, Insurance Awareness, and more. Download the LIC AAO syllabus PDF and start your preparation for the upcoming LIC AAO exam 2025 now!  

ByMeenu Solanki
Aug 22, 2025, 14:12 IST
LIC AAO Syllabus and Exam Pattern: Download AAO Prelims & Mains Syllabus PDF

LIC AAO Syllabus 2025: LIC AAO exam is a popular competitive recruitment process, attracting thousands of candidates aspiring for government jobs in the insurance sector. Success in this exam requires comprehensive knowledge of the LIC AAO syllabus 2025 and mastering all the topics that might be asked in the exam. LIC AO syllabus is designed to test the candidate’s aptitude, reasoning ability, general knowledge, insurance awareness, etc. This national-level exam is divided into two stages, i.e. prelims (objective) and mains (objective+descriptive). Understanding the detailed syllabus and LIC AAO exam pattern can help you formulate a focused study plan and boost your preparation.

LIC AAO Syllabus 2025

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) invites online applications to fill various Assistant Administrative Officer posts. The selection of candidates is based on marks obtained in the preliminary, mains, and interview. Each stage requires a well-organised preparation strategy and resources. A successful exam strategy begins with reviewing the LIC AAO syllabus to set study goals. In brief, the preliminary exam is divided into three sections and comprises 100 objective-type questions only. On the other hand, the main exam comprises objective questions for 300 marks and descriptive questions for 25 marks. Those who are found successful in the LIC AAO mains exam will be shortlisted for the interview round. Read further for the detailed syllabus and exam pattern of LIC AAO 2025 recruitment.

LIC AAO Syllabus PDF

Free access to the LIC AAO exam syllabus PDF can simplify your preparation. It helps you learn about the topics and chapters to be covered for the upcoming exam. You can either access the syllabus pdf from the official website or click on the direct link provided below.

LIC AAO Syllabus PDF Download

LIC AAO Syllabus 2025 Highlights

The LIC AAO exam syllabus comprises information about subjects asked in each selection stage, along with important topics and weightage. Given below are the key highlights of the exam requirements for candidates’ reference:

Particulars

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)

Post Name

Assistant Administrative Officer

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains, and Interview

Question Type

Prelims: Objective Type Questions

Mains: Objective+Descriptive

Total Questions

Prelims: 100 questions

Mains: 120 questions

Exam Duration

Prelims: 1 hour

Mains: 2 hours and 30 minutes

Also, check:

LIC AAO Detailed Syllabus 2025 for Phase 1 & 2

The LIC AAO exam syllabus includes two phases, i.e. prelims and mains. The LIC AAO prelims syllabus covers subjects like Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language. Similarly, the LIC AAO mains syllabus covers subjects like Reasoning Ability, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Data Analysis & Interpretation, Insurance and Financial Market Awareness, and English Language (Letter writing & Essay). The scores obtained in the Main Examination and Interview will be considered for final selection. Check the subject-wise LIC AAO Syllabus 2025 below:

LIC AAO Syllabus for Reasoning Ability

Here is the LIC AAO Syllabus for Reasoning Ability shared below for reference purposes.

  • Seating Arrangements
  • Coding-Decoding
  • Alpha-Numeric-Symbol Series
  • Alphabet and Number Series
  • Statement, Arguments, and Conclusion
  • Blood Relations
  • Direction Test
  • Puzzles
  • Order and Ranking
  • Input-Output
  • Inequalities
  • Analytical Reasoning     
  • Logical Reasoning
  • Syllogism
  • Machine Input-Output

LIC AAO Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude

Here is the LIC AAO Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude shared below for reference purposes.

  • Simplification
  • Work and Time
  • Speed, Distance and Time
  • Probability
  • Number Series
  • HCF and LCM
  • Problem on Ages
  • Average
  • Boats and Streams
  • Cistern and Pipe
  • Partnership
  • Percentage
  • Surds and Indices
  • Quadratic Equations
  • Simple and Compound Interest
  • Profit and Loss
  • Permutation and Combination
  • Approximation
  • Mensuration
  • Ratio and Proportion
  • Data Sufficiency
  • Mixtures & Allegations
  • Data Interpretation (Bar Graph, Line Chart, Tabular, Radar/Web, Pie Chart)

LIC AAO Syllabus for English Language

Here is the LIC AAO Syllabus for English Language shared below for reference purposes.

  • Parts of Speech
  • Subject-Verb Agreement
  • Antonyms and Synonyms
  • Active and Passive Voice
  • Error Corrections
  • Sentence Improvement
  • Spotting Errors
  • Passage Completion
  • Reading Comprehension
  • Cloze Tests
  • Direct and Indirect Speech
  • Idioms and Phrases
  • Fillers
  • Singular-Plural
  • Para-jumbles
  • Vocabulary based questions
  • Word Usage
  • Phrase/Connector

LIC AAO Syllabus for General Knowledge & Current Affairs

Here is the LIC AAO Syllabus for General Knowledge & Current Affairs shared below for reference purposes.

  • History of India
  • Geography of India and the World
  • Government Schemes
  • Sports News
  • Indian Economy
  • Indian Constitution
  • Environment Topics
  • National and International Events
  • Science and Technology
  • Books and Authors
  • Awards and Honours
  • Government Policies
  • New Legislations
  • Inventions and Discoveries
  • Important Days
  • Committee, Commissions and Reports
  • Person in News
  • National and International Organizations

LIC AAO Syllabus for Data Analysis & Interpretation

Here is the LIC AAO Syllabus for Data Analysis & Interpretation shared below for reference purposes.

  • Pie charts
  • Data Handling
  • Data Derivation
  • Bar graphs
  • Elementary Mathematics
  • Data Implementation

LIC AAO Syllabus for Insurance and Financial Market Awareness

Here is the LIC AAO Syllabus for Insurance and Financial Market Awareness shared below for reference purposes.

  • Development
  • Various laws and policies
  • Business/ Finance
  • Financial institutes, terminologies & derivations
  • History of Banking & Insurance
  • Current Banking news and insurance and financial market-related events

LIC AAO Exam Pattern 2025

Candidates must check the LIC AAO exam pattern of both the prelims and the mains exam before commencing the preparation. It helps them identify exam format, nature of questions, total marks, weightage, and many other details. Both exam is conducted online, with each section having a separate time limit. Check the latest exam pattern for LIC AAO exam shared below: 

LIC AAO Prelims Exam Pattern 2025

The LIC AAO prelims exam is an online test comprising objective-type questions across three sections. A total of 100 questions are asked for 70 marks in the prelims exam. The exam duration is 1 hour with a sectional time limit. Check the LIC AAO exam pattern for the prelims exam below:

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 Minutes

Quantitative Aptitiude

35

35

20 Minutes

English Language with special emphasis on grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension

30 

30 

20 Minutes

Total

100

70

1 hour

LIC AAO Mains Exam Pattern 2025

The LIC AAO mains exam comprises objective and descriptive-type questions. A total of 120 questions for 300 marks are asked in objective papers with section-wise time limits. The descriptive test will be conducted immediately after the objective test is over. Check the latest exam pattern for LIC AAO mains exam shared below:

Subjects

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Reasoning Ability

30

90

40 minutes

General Knowledge, Current Affairs

30

60

20 minutes

Data Analysis & Interpretation

30

90

40 minutes

Insurance and Financial Market Awareness

30

60

20 minutes

Total

120

300

2 hours

English Language (Letter Writing & Essay)

2

25

30 Minutes

Preparation Tips to Cover the LIC AAO Syllabus

Acing the LIC AAO exam can be difficult but not impossible. You can excel in all the stages with the right mindset and study materials. Here is the LIC AAO preparation guide shared below to assist candidates in the right direction.

  • Examine the LIC AAO syllabus to understand relevant topics and create a focused strategy accordingly.
  • Build strong concepts with the help of high-quality books and expert guidance.
  • Practice mock tests and previous years' papers to sharpen your time-management skills.
  • Regularly revise all topics, formulas, and other concepts to solidify your preparation.

Best Books to Cover LIC AAO Syllabus 2025

Get access to the right books and cover the entire LIC AAO syllabus efficiently. It must cover all the key topics and unlimited questions for enhanced preparation. Some of the best LIC AAO books for prelims and mains are as follows:

  • Oswaal Objective General Knowledge
  • Lucent's General Knowledge
  • Objective General English by SP Bakshi 
  • A Modern Approach to Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning by Dr. R.S. Aggarwal
  • Quantitative Aptitude by Dr. R.S. Aggarwal
  • Data Interpretation by Arun Sharma, etc

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
FAQs

  • What is the LIC AAO Prelims Exam pattern 2025?
    +
    As per the LIC AAO exam pattern 2025, the prelims exam carries 100 objective-type questions for 70 marks. The exam duration is 1 hour.
  • What is the LIC AAO syllabus 2025?
    +
    The LIC AAO exam syllabus covers subjects like Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Data Analysis & Interpretation, and Insurance and Financial Market Awareness.
