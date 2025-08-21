Add Jagran Josh as Preferred News Source
LIC AE Syllabus 2025: Prelims & Mains PDF, Exam Pattern

LIC AE Syllabus is prescribed by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). Aspirants intending to appear for the exam must be well-versed with the LIC Assistant Engineer syllabus for Prelims and Mains exams. Scroll on to learn the subject-wise syllabus, marking scheme and paper pattern here.

ByMeenu Solanki
Aug 21, 2025, 13:23 IST
LIC Assistant Engineer Syllabus 2025: The Life Insurance Corporation of India released the LIC Assistant Engineer 2025. A total of 81 AE vacancies are up for grabs.  Interested applicants must first understand the LIC AE Syllabus 2025 for both the Prelims and Mains examinations to prepare effectively for the exam. The LIC AE Prelims Exam consists of three sections—Reasoning, Numerical Ability, and English Language—while the Mains Exam includes Reasoning, General Knowledge, Professional Knowledge, and a Descriptive Test. Aspirants must have a thorough knowledge of all the subtopics to strengthen their preparation and enhance their chances of qualifying. In this article, we have provided extensive details of LIC Assistant Engineer Syllabus and Exam Pattern. 

LIC AE Syllabus 2025 

LIC has prescribed the detailed AE syllabus and exam pattern in the official recruitment notification. It serves as a roadmap for your preparation, clearly outlining the topics you should focus on. The syllabus for the LIC AE Exam 2025 clearly defines the subjects that will be covered, helping you plan your studies effectively and concentrate on the most relevant areas. Additionally, it provides insight into the exam structure and marking scheme, enabling a more strategic and result-oriented approach.

LIC AE Vacancy 2025 Highlights 

Organization

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)

Post Name

Assistant Engineer (AE) – Civil & Electrical

Number of Vacancies

81

Selection Process

Prelims

Mains

Interview

Medical Exam

Official Website

licindia.in

LIC Assistant Engineer Syllabus PDF

Downloading the LIC AE syllabus will help you keep track of all the topics you have covered and prevent you from spending time on irrelevant ones. You can either download the syllabus PDF from the official website or click on the direct link provided below.

LIC AE Syllabus PDF Download

LIC AE Exam Pattern 2025

Before proceeding to the syllabus, candidates must know the exam pattern. The LIC AE 2025 exam is divided into two stages: Prelims and Mains. 

LIC AE Prelims Exam Pattern

LIC AE Prelims Exam is an online objective test comprising 100 questions for 70 marks. It includes sections on Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language. Candidates will be allotted 20 minutes to complete each section.

Name of the Test

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Medium of Exam

Duration

Reasoning Ability

35

35

English & Hindi

20 Minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

35

35

English & Hindi

20 Minutes

English Language with special emphasis on grammar, vocabulary and comprehension*

30

30

English

20 Minutes

Total

100

70

  

60 Minutes

Also, check:

LIC AE Mains Exam Pattern

LIC AE Mains Exam consists of both objective and descriptive tests designed to assess reasoning, general awareness, and domain-specific professional knowledge. The objective paper comprises 100 MCQs for 150 marks, while the descriptive section 6 questions for 75 marks. Candidates need to attempt both papers to qualify for the final stage.

Sections

Name of the Test

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Medium of Exam

Duration

1

Reasoning Ability

30

30

English & Hindi

20 Minutes

2

General Awareness with special reference to Insurance and Financial Market Awareness

20

20

English & Hindi

10 Minutes

3

Professional Knowledge

50

100

English & Hindi

30 Minutes

Total

100

150

  

60 Minutes

4

Professional Knowledge (Descriptive Paper)

4 out of 6 questions

50 #

English & Hindi

60 Minutes

5

English Language Descriptive Paper (Communication)

Skills: Emails, Reports, Situation Analysis & Precis Writing)

2

25*

English

30 Minutes

LIC AE Prelims Syllabus 2025

The LIC AE Prelims syllabus is the first step towards your dream of becoming an Assistant Engineer at Life Insurance Corporation of India. The preliminary exam consists of three sections: Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude and English Language. Knowing the subject-wise syllabus will enable you to focus on the right and important topics and make the most out of your study time.

LIC AE Syllabus for Reasoning Ability

  • Seating Arrangements

  • Direction Test

  • Input-Output

  • Statement, Arguments, and Conclusion

  • Analytical Reasoning

  • Coding-Decoding

  • Puzzles

  • Inequalities

  • Syllogism

  • Logical Reasoning

  • Blood Relations

  • Order and Ranking

  • Alphabet and Number Series

  • Machine Input-Output

  • Alpha-Numeric-Symbol Series

LIC AE Syllabus for Numerical Ability

  • Simplification

  • Simple and Compound Interest

  • Problem with Ages

  • Probability

  • Cistern and Pipe

  • Mensuration

  • Percentage

  • Data Sufficiency

  • Number Series

  • Profit and Loss

  • Work and Time

  • Average

  • Quadratic Equations

  • Ratio and Proportion

  • Surds and Indices

  • Data Interpretation (Bar Graph, Line Chart, Tabular, Radar/Web, Pie Chart)

  • HCF and LCM

  • Permutation and Combination

  • Speed, Distance, and Time

  • Boats and Streams

  • Approximation

  • Partnership

  • Mixtures & Alligations

LIC AE Syllabus 2025 English

  1. Parts of Speech

  2. Sentence Improvement

  3. Active and Passive Voice

  4. Singular-Plural

  5. Passage Completion

  6. Vocabulary-based questions

  7. Subject-Verb Agreement

  8. Spotting Errors

  9. Direct and Indirect Speech

  10. Para-jumbles

  11. Reading Comprehension

  12. Word Usage

  13. Error Corrections

  14. Antonyms and Synonyms

  15. Idioms and Phrases

  16. Fillers

  17. Cloze Tests

  18. Phrase/Connector

LIC AE Mains Syllabus

The LIC AE Mains syllabus is more specialized and technical in nature, targeting candidates' core subject knowledge related to their engineering discipline. It is crucial for candidates to go through the detailed syllabus mentioned in the official LIC AE notification to ensure focused and effective preparation.

The LIC AE Mains exam includes the following sections:

LIC AE Syllabus for Current Affairs

  • History of India

  • Indian Constitution

  • Government Schemes

  • Government Policies

  • Books and Authors

  • Inventions and Discoveries

  • Geography of India and the World

  • Environment Topics

  • Sports News

  • New Legislations

  • Important Days

  • Person in the News

  • Indian Economy

  • National and International Events

  • Awards and Honours

  • Science and Technology

  • Committee, Commissions, and Reports

  • National and International Organizations

How to Prepare for LIC AE Exam

Preparing for the LIC AE exam requires dedication and a strategic approach. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you cover the syllabus effectively and ace the exam.

  1. Start by downloading and thoroughly analyzing the LIC AE syllabus and exam structure. Knowing what to expect helps in formulating a strategic approach.

  2. Allocate equal time slots to all subjects. Prioritize high-weightage topics and ensure you revise them regularly.

  3. Practice aptitude & reasoning questions regularly s to improve your speed and accuracy.

  4. Read newspapers and follow reliable news apps or websites to stay updated with the latest events.

  5. Regular revision is mandatory for retaining concepts and formulas. Create short notes for quick revision before the exam.

