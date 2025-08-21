LIC Assistant Engineer Syllabus 2025: The Life Insurance Corporation of India released the LIC Assistant Engineer 2025. A total of 81 AE vacancies are up for grabs. Interested applicants must first understand the LIC AE Syllabus 2025 for both the Prelims and Mains examinations to prepare effectively for the exam. The LIC AE Prelims Exam consists of three sections—Reasoning, Numerical Ability, and English Language—while the Mains Exam includes Reasoning, General Knowledge, Professional Knowledge, and a Descriptive Test. Aspirants must have a thorough knowledge of all the subtopics to strengthen their preparation and enhance their chances of qualifying. In this article, we have provided extensive details of LIC Assistant Engineer Syllabus and Exam Pattern. LIC AE Syllabus 2025 LIC has prescribed the detailed AE syllabus and exam pattern in the official recruitment notification. It serves as a roadmap for your preparation, clearly outlining the topics you should focus on. The syllabus for the LIC AE Exam 2025 clearly defines the subjects that will be covered, helping you plan your studies effectively and concentrate on the most relevant areas. Additionally, it provides insight into the exam structure and marking scheme, enabling a more strategic and result-oriented approach.

LIC AE Vacancy 2025 Highlights Organization Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Post Name Assistant Engineer (AE) – Civil & Electrical Number of Vacancies 81 Selection Process Prelims Mains Interview Medical Exam Official Website licindia.in LIC Assistant Engineer Syllabus PDF Downloading the LIC AE syllabus will help you keep track of all the topics you have covered and prevent you from spending time on irrelevant ones. You can either download the syllabus PDF from the official website or click on the direct link provided below. LIC AE Syllabus PDF Download LIC AE Exam Pattern 2025 Before proceeding to the syllabus, candidates must know the exam pattern. The LIC AE 2025 exam is divided into two stages: Prelims and Mains. LIC AE Prelims Exam Pattern LIC AE Prelims Exam is an online objective test comprising 100 questions for 70 marks. It includes sections on Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language. Candidates will be allotted 20 minutes to complete each section.

Name of the Test Number of Questions Maximum Marks Medium of Exam Duration Reasoning Ability 35 35 English & Hindi 20 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 English & Hindi 20 Minutes English Language with special emphasis on grammar, vocabulary and comprehension* 30 30 English 20 Minutes Total 100 70 60 Minutes Also, check: LIC AAO Syllabus

LIC AAO Salary LIC AE Mains Exam Pattern LIC AE Mains Exam consists of both objective and descriptive tests designed to assess reasoning, general awareness, and domain-specific professional knowledge. The objective paper comprises 100 MCQs for 150 marks, while the descriptive section 6 questions for 75 marks. Candidates need to attempt both papers to qualify for the final stage. Sections Name of the Test Number of Questions Maximum Marks Medium of Exam Duration 1 Reasoning Ability 30 30 English & Hindi 20 Minutes 2 General Awareness with special reference to Insurance and Financial Market Awareness 20 20 English & Hindi 10 Minutes 3 Professional Knowledge 50 100 English & Hindi 30 Minutes Total 100 150 60 Minutes 4 Professional Knowledge (Descriptive Paper) 4 out of 6 questions 50 # English & Hindi 60 Minutes 5 English Language Descriptive Paper (Communication) Skills: Emails, Reports, Situation Analysis & Precis Writing) 2 25* English 30 Minutes

LIC AE Prelims Syllabus 2025 The LIC AE Prelims syllabus is the first step towards your dream of becoming an Assistant Engineer at Life Insurance Corporation of India. The preliminary exam consists of three sections: Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude and English Language. Knowing the subject-wise syllabus will enable you to focus on the right and important topics and make the most out of your study time. LIC AE Syllabus for Reasoning Ability Seating Arrangements

Direction Test

Input-Output

Statement, Arguments, and Conclusion

Analytical Reasoning

Coding-Decoding

Puzzles

Inequalities

Syllogism

Logical Reasoning

Blood Relations

Order and Ranking

Alphabet and Number Series

Machine Input-Output

Alpha-Numeric-Symbol Series LIC AE Syllabus for Numerical Ability Simplification

Simple and Compound Interest

Problem with Ages

Probability

Cistern and Pipe

Mensuration

Percentage

Data Sufficiency

Number Series

Profit and Loss

Work and Time

Average

Quadratic Equations

Ratio and Proportion

Surds and Indices

Data Interpretation (Bar Graph, Line Chart, Tabular, Radar/Web, Pie Chart)

HCF and LCM

Permutation and Combination

Speed, Distance, and Time

Boats and Streams

Approximation

Partnership

Mixtures & Alligations

LIC AE Syllabus 2025 English Parts of Speech Sentence Improvement Active and Passive Voice Singular-Plural Passage Completion Vocabulary-based questions Subject-Verb Agreement Spotting Errors Direct and Indirect Speech Para-jumbles Reading Comprehension Word Usage Error Corrections Antonyms and Synonyms Idioms and Phrases Fillers Cloze Tests Phrase/Connector LIC AE Mains Syllabus The LIC AE Mains syllabus is more specialized and technical in nature, targeting candidates' core subject knowledge related to their engineering discipline. It is crucial for candidates to go through the detailed syllabus mentioned in the official LIC AE notification to ensure focused and effective preparation. The LIC AE Mains exam includes the following sections: LIC AE Syllabus for Current Affairs