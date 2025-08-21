LIC Assistant Engineer Syllabus 2025: The Life Insurance Corporation of India released the LIC Assistant Engineer 2025. A total of 81 AE vacancies are up for grabs. Interested applicants must first understand the LIC AE Syllabus 2025 for both the Prelims and Mains examinations to prepare effectively for the exam. The LIC AE Prelims Exam consists of three sections—Reasoning, Numerical Ability, and English Language—while the Mains Exam includes Reasoning, General Knowledge, Professional Knowledge, and a Descriptive Test. Aspirants must have a thorough knowledge of all the subtopics to strengthen their preparation and enhance their chances of qualifying. In this article, we have provided extensive details of LIC Assistant Engineer Syllabus and Exam Pattern.
LIC AE Syllabus 2025
LIC has prescribed the detailed AE syllabus and exam pattern in the official recruitment notification. It serves as a roadmap for your preparation, clearly outlining the topics you should focus on. The syllabus for the LIC AE Exam 2025 clearly defines the subjects that will be covered, helping you plan your studies effectively and concentrate on the most relevant areas. Additionally, it provides insight into the exam structure and marking scheme, enabling a more strategic and result-oriented approach.
LIC AE Vacancy 2025 Highlights
|
Organization
|
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)
|
Post Name
|
Assistant Engineer (AE) – Civil & Electrical
|
Number of Vacancies
|
81
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims
Mains
Interview
Medical Exam
|
Official Website
|
licindia.in
LIC Assistant Engineer Syllabus PDF
Downloading the LIC AE syllabus will help you keep track of all the topics you have covered and prevent you from spending time on irrelevant ones. You can either download the syllabus PDF from the official website or click on the direct link provided below.
LIC AE Syllabus PDF Download
LIC AE Exam Pattern 2025
Before proceeding to the syllabus, candidates must know the exam pattern. The LIC AE 2025 exam is divided into two stages: Prelims and Mains.
LIC AE Prelims Exam Pattern
LIC AE Prelims Exam is an online objective test comprising 100 questions for 70 marks. It includes sections on Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language. Candidates will be allotted 20 minutes to complete each section.
|
Name of the Test
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Medium of Exam
|
Duration
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
English & Hindi
|
20 Minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
35
|
35
|
English & Hindi
|
20 Minutes
|
English Language with special emphasis on grammar, vocabulary and comprehension*
|
30
|
30
|
English
|
20 Minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
70
|
60 Minutes
LIC AE Mains Exam Pattern
LIC AE Mains Exam consists of both objective and descriptive tests designed to assess reasoning, general awareness, and domain-specific professional knowledge. The objective paper comprises 100 MCQs for 150 marks, while the descriptive section 6 questions for 75 marks. Candidates need to attempt both papers to qualify for the final stage.
|
Sections
|
Name of the Test
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Medium of Exam
|
Duration
|
1
|
Reasoning Ability
|
30
|
30
|
English & Hindi
|
20 Minutes
|
2
|
General Awareness with special reference to Insurance and Financial Market Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
English & Hindi
|
10 Minutes
|
3
|
Professional Knowledge
|
50
|
100
|
English & Hindi
|
30 Minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
150
|
60 Minutes
|
4
|
Professional Knowledge (Descriptive Paper)
|
4 out of 6 questions
|
50 #
|
English & Hindi
|
60 Minutes
|
5
|
English Language Descriptive Paper (Communication)
Skills: Emails, Reports, Situation Analysis & Precis Writing)
|
2
|
25*
|
English
|
30 Minutes
LIC AE Prelims Syllabus 2025
The LIC AE Prelims syllabus is the first step towards your dream of becoming an Assistant Engineer at Life Insurance Corporation of India. The preliminary exam consists of three sections: Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude and English Language. Knowing the subject-wise syllabus will enable you to focus on the right and important topics and make the most out of your study time.
LIC AE Syllabus for Reasoning Ability
-
Seating Arrangements
-
Direction Test
-
Input-Output
-
Statement, Arguments, and Conclusion
-
Analytical Reasoning
-
Coding-Decoding
-
Puzzles
-
Inequalities
-
Syllogism
-
Logical Reasoning
-
-
Order and Ranking
-
Alphabet and Number Series
-
Machine Input-Output
-
Alpha-Numeric-Symbol Series
LIC AE Syllabus for Numerical Ability
-
Simplification
-
Simple and Compound Interest
-
Problem with Ages
-
Probability
-
Cistern and Pipe
-
Mensuration
-
Percentage
-
Data Sufficiency
-
Number Series
-
Profit and Loss
-
Work and Time
-
Average
-
Quadratic Equations
-
Ratio and Proportion
-
Surds and Indices
-
Data Interpretation (Bar Graph, Line Chart, Tabular, Radar/Web, Pie Chart)
-
HCF and LCM
-
Permutation and Combination
-
Speed, Distance, and Time
-
Boats and Streams
-
Approximation
-
Partnership
-
Mixtures & Alligations
LIC AE Syllabus 2025 English
-
Parts of Speech
-
Sentence Improvement
-
Active and Passive Voice
-
Singular-Plural
-
Passage Completion
-
Vocabulary-based questions
-
Subject-Verb Agreement
-
Spotting Errors
-
Direct and Indirect Speech
-
Para-jumbles
-
Reading Comprehension
-
Word Usage
-
Error Corrections
-
-
-
Fillers
-
Cloze Tests
-
Phrase/Connector
LIC AE Mains Syllabus
The LIC AE Mains syllabus is more specialized and technical in nature, targeting candidates' core subject knowledge related to their engineering discipline. It is crucial for candidates to go through the detailed syllabus mentioned in the official LIC AE notification to ensure focused and effective preparation.
The LIC AE Mains exam includes the following sections:
LIC AE Syllabus for Current Affairs
-
History of India
-
Indian Constitution
-
Government Schemes
-
Government Policies
-
Books and Authors
-
Inventions and Discoveries
-
Geography of India and the World
-
Environment Topics
-
Sports News
-
New Legislations
-
Important Days
-
Person in the News
-
Indian Economy
-
National and International Events
-
Awards and Honours
-
Science and Technology
-
Committee, Commissions, and Reports
-
National and International Organizations
How to Prepare for LIC AE Exam
Preparing for the LIC AE exam requires dedication and a strategic approach. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you cover the syllabus effectively and ace the exam.
-
Start by downloading and thoroughly analyzing the LIC AE syllabus and exam structure. Knowing what to expect helps in formulating a strategic approach.
-
Allocate equal time slots to all subjects. Prioritize high-weightage topics and ensure you revise them regularly.
-
Practice aptitude & reasoning questions regularly s to improve your speed and accuracy.
-
Read newspapers and follow reliable news apps or websites to stay updated with the latest events.
-
Regular revision is mandatory for retaining concepts and formulas. Create short notes for quick revision before the exam.
