Synonyms and Antonyms List For SSC Exams, Download PDF

What is Synonym: Definition and Examples

Synonyms are words or phrases that have the same or nearly same meaning as another word or phrase. It can be used in a sentence to avoid repetition, without losing the actual meaning of it. Here are some synonyms examples to aid you in understanding it more clearly.

Synonym examples:

Abate: Moderate

Ascend: Escalate

Cunning: Smart

Dwarf: Petite

What is Antonym: Definition and Examples

Antonyms are the words/phrases that have opposite meanings as another word or phrase. Here are some examples of Antonyms for your reference.

Antonyms examples:

Abate: Aggravate

Ascend: Descend, Decline

Cunning: Naive

Dwarf: Huge

List of Synonyms and Antonyms Words Synonyms Antonyms Abundant plentiful, ample, bountiful scarce, rare, limited Abolish Abrogate Enact Acumen Awareness, brilliance Stupidity, Ignorance Accord Agreement, harmony Discord Adamant Stubborn, inflexible Flexible, Soft Adversity Misfortune, calamity Prosperity, Fortune Alleviate Abate, relieve Aggravate, Enhance Amplify Augment, deepen Lessen, Contract Ascend Escalate Descend, Decline Audacity Boldness, Courage Mildness, Cowardice Awkward Rude, blundering Adroit, clever Axiom Adage, truism Absurdity, Blunder Baffle Astound, Faze Facilitate, Clarify Bewitching Alluring, charming Repulsive, Repugnant Bustle Commotion, Tumult Slowness, Quiet Busy Active, Engaged Idle, Lazy Calamity adversity, misfortune Fortune Callous obdurate, unfeeling Compassionate, Tender Cease terminate, desist Begin, Originate Chaste virtuous, pure Sullied, Lustful Comprise include, contain Reject, lack Classic Simple, Typical Romantic, Unusual Concur approve, agree Differ, disagree Consolidate solidify, strengthen Separate, Weaken Compress Abbreviate, Shrink Amplify, Expand Decipher interpret, reveal Misinterpret, distort Demolish Ruin, devastate Repair, construct Dwarf Diminutive, Petite Huge, Giant Eager Keen, acquisitive Indifferent, apathetic Endeavour undertake, aspire Cease, quit Enormous colossal, mammoth Diminutive, negligible Epitome precise, example Increment, expansion Fabricate construct, produce Destroy, Dismantle Feeble weak, frail Strong, Robust Ferocious cruel, fierce Gentle, Sympathetic Feud strife, quarrel Harmony, fraternity Fluctuate deflect, vacillate Stabilize, resolve Gather Converge, huddle Disperse, Dissemble Gorgeous magnificent, dazzling Dull, unpretentious Gracious courteous, beneficent Rude, Unforgiving Genuine Absolute, Factual Spurious Gloomy Bleak, cloudy Gay, Bright Hamper retard, prevent Promote, facilitate Hazard Peril, danger Conviction, security Humble Meek, Timid Proud, Assertive Humility Resignation, Fawning Boldness, Pride Impulsive Flaky, Impetuous Cautious, Deliberate Interesting Enchanting, Riveting Dull, Uninteresting Immaculate unsullied, spotless Defiled, Tarnished Immerse submerge, involve Emerge, uncover Imminent impending, brewing Distant, Receding Inevitable unavoidable, ascertained Unlikely, Doubtful Infringe violate, encroach Comply, Concur Immaculate Exquisite, Impeccable Defiled, Tarnished Jaded tired, exhausted Renewed, recreated Justify defend, exculpate Impute, arraign Juvenile young, tender Dotage, antiquated Keen sharp, poignant Vapid, insipid Lavish abundant, excessive Scarce, deficient Lenient compassionate, merciful Cruel, severe Liable accountable, bound Unaccountable, apt to Liberal magnanimous, generous Stingy, malicious Linger loiter, prolong Hasten, quicken Luscious palatable, delicious Unsavory Mandatory Imperative, requisite Optional Masculine Gallant, strapping Feminine, meek Modest humble, courteous Arrogant, pompous Mutual joint, identical Separate, distinct Nimble prompt, brisk Sluggish, languid Nonchalant indifferent, negligent Attentive, considerate Nullify cancel, annual Confirm, Uphold Numerous profuse, various Scarce, deficient Obstruct impede, prevent Hasten, encourage Obtain Access, Inherit Forfeit Obvious Evident, apparent Obscure, ambiguous Optimist Idealist Pessimist Pacify Appease, Chasten Irritate, worsen Persuade Cajole, Impress Dissuade, halt Propagate Inseminate, fecundate Suppress, deplete Progress Pace, Betterment Retrogress, worsening Prompt Precise, Punctual Slow, Negligent Prudence Vigilance, Discretion Indiscretion Pompous haughty, arrogant Unpretentious, humble Quaint Queer, strange Familiar, usual Quarantine seclude, screen Befriend, socialize Rebellious Restless, attacking Submissive, Compliant Rectify Amend, Remedy Falsify, Worsen Reluctant Cautious, Averse anxious, Eager Restrain Detain, Confine Incite Redeem Recover, liberate Conserve lose Remorse Regret, penitence Ruthlessness, obduracy Retract Recant, withdraw Confirm, assert Rustic Rural, uncivilized Cultured, Refined Ruthless Remorseless, inhumane Compassionate, lenient Sacred Cherish, Divine Ungodly, Profane Savage Wild, untamed Polished, Civilized Sarcastic Ironical, derisive Courteous, gracious Sympathy Tenderness, harmony Antipathy, Discord System Scheme, Entity Chaos, Disorder Taboo Prohibit, ban Permit, consent Taciturn Reserved, silent Talkative, extrovert Tedious Wearisome. Irksome Exhilarating, lively Temperate Cool, moderate Boisterous, violent Utterly Completely, entirely Deficiently, incomplete Uncouth Boorish, Clownish Elegant, Compensate Urchin Foundling, Orphan Creep, Knave Urge Incite, Implore Abhorrence, Abomination Vanity Conceit, pretension Modesty, Humility Venom Poison, malevolence Antidote, Benevolent Veteran Ingenious, experienced Novice, tyro Vicious Corrupt, obnoxious Noble, Virtuous Vigilant Cautious, alert Careless, negligent Wicked vicious, immoral Virtuous, Noble Wield Exert, employ Forgo, avoid Winsome Beautiful, Comely Alluring, Rapturous Yell shout, shriek Whisper muted Yield surrender abdicate Resist, protest Yearn languish, crave Content, satisfy Zeal eagerness, fervor Apathy, lethargy Zenith summit, apex Nadir, base Zest delight, enthusiasm Disgust, passive Zig -zag oblique, wayward Straight, unbent

Directions: Select the most appropriate synonym for the highlighted word.

Question 1: The government’s utilitarian stance was appreciated by all.

Options:

Fanciful Distasteful Thrust Useful

Answer: 4. Useful

Question 2: Pintu has been advised to reduce smoking by his family doctor.

Options:

Cut down Less down Lower down Up down

Answer: 1. Cut down

Question 3: Consequence

Options:

Start Outcome Origin Begin

Answer: 2. Outcome

Question 4: Elated

Options:

Miserable Glad Doleful Gloomy

Answer: 2. Glad

Question 5: She is an awful bore; she is always blowing her own saxophone

Options:

Flute Lyre Trumpet Violin

Answer: 3. Trumpet

Direction: Select the most appropriate ANTONYM of the highlighted word.

Question 1: Most of the things in life are transient.

Options:

Fleeting Toxic Boring Permanent

Answer: 4. Permanent

Question 2: Rebellion

Options:

Uprising Loyalty Sedition Allotment

Answer: 2 Loyalty

Question 3: Hospitality

Options:

Complaint Cordiality Coldness Wrathful

Answer: 3. Coldness

Question 4: He was acquitted of all the charges in the court today.

Options:

Convicted Conformed Praised Discharged

Answer: 1. Convicted

Question 5: The teacher asked, “Wheat is grown in which kind of land – rich, wet, fertile and fecund?”

Options:

Fecund Rich Barren Wet

Answer: 3. Barren

1. She was happy to receive the award.

Synonym: Glad, Elated

Antonym: Unhappy

2. His brave actions saved the child.

Synonym: Courageous, Fearless, Reckless

Antonym: Fearful

3. He is known for his generous contributions to charity.

Synonym: Considerate, Benevolent

Antonym: Miserly

4. She ran as fast as she could to catch the bus.

Synonym: Quickly

Antonym: Slowly

5. The sunset painted a beautiful picture in the sky.

Synonym: Fascinating, Magnificent

Antonym: Unattractive

