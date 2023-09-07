Synonyms and Antonyms List For SSC Exams, Download PDF

Synonyms and Antonyms holds a significant importance in competitive exams like SSC CGL, SSC CHSL, SSC MTS etc. Go through the list of Synonyms and Antonyms to prepare for the English Language section. You can also download the 100+ Synonyms and Antonyms PDF here.

Check the list of Synonyms and Antonyms for competitive exams here.
Check the list of Synonyms and Antonyms for competitive exams here.

Synonyms and Antonyms are an integral part of the English language and are commonly used to enhance language proficiency. These are frequently asked in many national-level competitive exams. Candidates often come across questions based on Synonyms and Antonyms in SSC, bank or UPSC exams. Based on the previous year paper analysis, around 4-6 questions are asked in the SSC CGL exams. So, keeping this in mind, here we have listed important Synonyms Antonyms that will probably be asked in the SSC CGL, SSC CHSL, SSC CPO and other competitive exams. We have also shared the Synonyms and Antonyms PDF download link to help you avoid losing any marks from the English section and secure maximum marks in it.

Synonyms and Antonyms

Candidates who have appeared for the government competitive exams must be well-acquainted with the importance of Synonyms and Antonyms. These linguistic skills play an essential role in national-level exams such as SSC CGL, SSC CPO, SSC CHSL, Railway Exams, and other competitive exams with English subjects as through this topic, officials test candidates’ understanding and knowledge of the English language. A strong grasp of this topic will not help candidates attempt questions in the exam but also enhances overall language proficiency.

Career Counseling

Synonyms and Antonyms PDF

Aspirants preparing for SSC CGL or any other competitive exams must keep synonyms and antonyms PDF handy. Downloading 1000 synonyms and antonyms pdf will aid them to learn and revise it whenever they want to. The direct link to download Synonyms and Antonyms PDF is provided below.

1000 Synonyms and Antonyms PDF

What is Synonym: Definition and Examples

Synonyms are words or phrases that have the same or nearly same meaning as another word or phrase. It can be used in a sentence to avoid repetition, without losing the actual meaning of it. Here are some synonyms examples to aid you in understanding it more clearly.

Synonym examples:

  • Abate: Moderate
  • Ascend: Escalate
  • Cunning: Smart
  • Dwarf: Petite

What is Antonym: Definition and Examples

Antonyms are the words/phrases that have opposite meanings as another word or phrase. Here are some examples of Antonyms for your reference.

Antonyms examples:

  • Abate: Aggravate
  • Ascend: Descend, Decline
  • Cunning: Naive
  • Dwarf: Huge

Synonyms and Antonyms List

As we have mentioned, Synonyms and Antonyms are not only important for SSC exams but for all the competitive exams. Thus, candidates who want to land a government job must go through the Synonyms and Antonyms list to fetch maximum marks from the English section.

List of Synonyms and Antonyms

Words

Synonyms

Antonyms

Abundant

plentiful, ample, bountiful

scarce, rare, limited

Abolish

Abrogate

Enact

Acumen

Awareness, brilliance

Stupidity, Ignorance

Accord

Agreement, harmony

Discord

Adamant

Stubborn, inflexible

Flexible, Soft

Adversity

Misfortune, calamity

Prosperity, Fortune

Alleviate

Abate, relieve

Aggravate, Enhance

Amplify

Augment, deepen

Lessen, Contract

Ascend

Escalate

Descend, Decline

Audacity

Boldness, Courage

Mildness, Cowardice

Awkward

Rude, blundering

Adroit, clever

Axiom

Adage, truism

Absurdity, Blunder

Baffle

Astound, Faze

Facilitate, Clarify

Bewitching

Alluring, charming

Repulsive, Repugnant

Bustle

Commotion, Tumult

Slowness, Quiet

Busy

Active, Engaged

Idle, Lazy

Calamity

adversity, misfortune

Fortune

Callous

obdurate, unfeeling

Compassionate, Tender

Cease

terminate, desist

Begin, Originate

Chaste

virtuous, pure

Sullied, Lustful

Comprise

include, contain

Reject, lack

Classic

Simple, Typical

Romantic, Unusual

Concur

approve, agree

Differ, disagree

Consolidate

solidify, strengthen

Separate, Weaken

Compress

Abbreviate, Shrink

Amplify, Expand

Decipher

interpret, reveal

Misinterpret, distort

Demolish

Ruin, devastate

Repair, construct

Dwarf

Diminutive, Petite

Huge, Giant

Eager

Keen, acquisitive

Indifferent, apathetic

Endeavour

undertake, aspire

Cease, quit

Enormous

colossal, mammoth

Diminutive, negligible

Epitome

precise, example

Increment, expansion

Fabricate

construct, produce

Destroy, Dismantle

Feeble

weak, frail

Strong, Robust

Ferocious

cruel, fierce

Gentle, Sympathetic

Feud

strife, quarrel

Harmony, fraternity

Fluctuate

deflect, vacillate

Stabilize, resolve

Gather

Converge, huddle

Disperse, Dissemble

Gorgeous

magnificent, dazzling

Dull, unpretentious

Gracious

courteous, beneficent

Rude, Unforgiving

Genuine

Absolute, Factual

Spurious

Gloomy

Bleak, cloudy

Gay, Bright

Hamper

retard, prevent

Promote, facilitate

Hazard

Peril, danger

Conviction, security

Humble

Meek, Timid

Proud, Assertive

Humility

Resignation, Fawning

Boldness, Pride

Impulsive

Flaky, Impetuous

Cautious, Deliberate

Interesting

Enchanting, Riveting

Dull, Uninteresting

Immaculate

unsullied, spotless

Defiled, Tarnished

Immerse

submerge, involve

Emerge, uncover

Imminent

impending, brewing

Distant, Receding

Inevitable

unavoidable, ascertained

Unlikely, Doubtful

Infringe

violate, encroach

Comply, Concur

Immaculate

Exquisite, Impeccable

Defiled, Tarnished

Jaded

tired, exhausted

Renewed, recreated

Justify

defend, exculpate

Impute, arraign

Juvenile

young, tender

Dotage, antiquated

Keen

sharp, poignant

Vapid, insipid

Lavish

abundant, excessive

Scarce, deficient

Lenient

compassionate, merciful

Cruel, severe

Liable

accountable, bound

Unaccountable, apt to

Liberal

magnanimous, generous

Stingy, malicious

Linger

loiter, prolong

Hasten, quicken

Luscious

palatable, delicious

Unsavory

Mandatory

Imperative, requisite

Optional

Masculine

Gallant, strapping

Feminine, meek

Modest

humble, courteous

Arrogant, pompous

Mutual

joint, identical

Separate, distinct

Nimble

prompt, brisk

Sluggish, languid

Nonchalant

indifferent, negligent

Attentive, considerate

Nullify

cancel, annual

Confirm, Uphold

Numerous

profuse, various

Scarce, deficient

Obstruct

impede, prevent

Hasten, encourage

Obtain

Access, Inherit

Forfeit

Obvious

Evident, apparent

Obscure, ambiguous

Optimist

Idealist

Pessimist

Pacify

Appease, Chasten

Irritate, worsen

Persuade

Cajole, Impress

Dissuade, halt

Propagate

Inseminate, fecundate

Suppress, deplete

Progress

Pace, Betterment

Retrogress, worsening

Prompt

Precise, Punctual

Slow, Negligent

Prudence

Vigilance, Discretion

Indiscretion

Pompous

haughty, arrogant

Unpretentious, humble

Quaint

Queer, strange

Familiar, usual

Quarantine

seclude, screen

Befriend, socialize

Rebellious

Restless, attacking

Submissive, Compliant

Rectify

Amend, Remedy

Falsify, Worsen

Reluctant

Cautious, Averse

anxious, Eager

Restrain

Detain, Confine

Incite

Redeem

Recover, liberate

Conserve lose

Remorse

Regret, penitence

Ruthlessness, obduracy

Retract

Recant, withdraw

Confirm, assert

Rustic

Rural, uncivilized

Cultured, Refined

Ruthless

Remorseless, inhumane

Compassionate, lenient

Sacred

Cherish, Divine

Ungodly, Profane

Savage

Wild, untamed

Polished, Civilized

Sarcastic

Ironical, derisive

Courteous, gracious

Sympathy

Tenderness, harmony

Antipathy, Discord

System

Scheme, Entity

Chaos, Disorder

Taboo

Prohibit, ban

Permit, consent

Taciturn

Reserved, silent

Talkative, extrovert

Tedious

Wearisome. Irksome

Exhilarating, lively

Temperate

Cool, moderate

Boisterous, violent

Utterly

Completely, entirely

Deficiently, incomplete

Uncouth

Boorish, Clownish

Elegant, Compensate

Urchin

Foundling, Orphan

Creep, Knave

Urge

Incite, Implore

Abhorrence, Abomination

Vanity

Conceit, pretension

Modesty, Humility

Venom

Poison, malevolence

Antidote, Benevolent

Veteran

Ingenious, experienced

Novice, tyro

Vicious

Corrupt, obnoxious

Noble, Virtuous

Vigilant

Cautious, alert

Careless, negligent

Wicked

vicious, immoral

Virtuous, Noble

Wield

Exert, employ

Forgo, avoid

Winsome

Beautiful, Comely

Alluring, Rapturous

Yell

shout, shriek

Whisper muted

Yield

surrender abdicate

Resist, protest

Yearn

languish, crave

Content, satisfy

Zeal

eagerness, fervor

Apathy, lethargy

Zenith

summit, apex

Nadir, base

Zest

delight, enthusiasm

Disgust, passive

Zig -zag

oblique, wayward

Straight, unbent

English Synonyms And Antonyms for SSC Exams

Candidates who are gearing up for upcoming SSC CGL, SSC CHSL or any other exams must check the Synonyms and Antonyms sample questions to understand the prominence of it in the government exams. Hence, here we have listed English Synonyms and Antonyms questions for you.

Directions: Select the most appropriate synonym for the highlighted word.

Question 1: The government’s utilitarian stance was appreciated by all.

Options: 

  1. Fanciful
  2. Distasteful
  3. Thrust
  4. Useful

Answer: 4. Useful

Question 2: Pintu has been advised to reduce smoking by his family doctor.

Options:

  1. Cut down
  2. Less down
  3. Lower down
  4. Up down

Answer: 1. Cut down

Question 3: Consequence

Options:

  1. Start
  2. Outcome
  3. Origin
  4. Begin

Answer: 2. Outcome

Question 4: Elated

Options:

  1. Miserable
  2. Glad
  3. Doleful
  4. Gloomy

Answer: 2. Glad

Question 5: She is an awful bore; she is always blowing her own saxophone

Options:

  1. Flute
  2. Lyre
  3. Trumpet
  4. Violin

Answer: 3. Trumpet

Direction: Select the most appropriate ANTONYM of the highlighted word.

Question 1: Most of the things in life are transient.

Options:

  1. Fleeting
  2. Toxic
  3. Boring
  4. Permanent

Answer: 4. Permanent

Question 2: Rebellion

Options:

  1. Uprising
  2. Loyalty
  3. Sedition
  4. Allotment

Answer: 2 Loyalty

Question 3: Hospitality

Options:

  1. Complaint
  2. Cordiality
  3. Coldness
  4. Wrathful

Answer: 3. Coldness

Question 4: He was acquitted of all the charges in the court today.

Options:

  1. Convicted
  2. Conformed
  3. Praised
  4. Discharged

Answer: 1. Convicted

Question 5: The teacher asked, “Wheat is grown in which kind of land – rich, wet, fertile and fecund?” 

Options:

  1. Fecund 
  2. Rich 
  3. Barren
  4. Wet

Answer: 3. Barren

Synonyms And Antonyms Examples

To get a better clarity on the usage of Synonyms and Antonyms in sentences, take a look at the list of Synonyms and Antonyms Examples below.

1. She was happy to receive the award. 

Synonym: Glad, Elated

Antonym: Unhappy

2. His brave actions saved the child.

Synonym: Courageous, Fearless, Reckless

Antonym: Fearful

3. He is known for his generous contributions to charity.

Synonym: Considerate, Benevolent

Antonym: Miserly

4. She ran as fast as she could to catch the bus.

Synonym: Quickly

Antonym: Slowly

5. The sunset painted a beautiful picture in the sky. 

Synonym: Fascinating, Magnificent

Antonym: Unattractive

That’s all you need to know about Synonyms and Antonyms for competitive exams.

FAQ

What are the differences between Synonyms and Antonyms?

The major difference between synonyms and antonyms is that synonyms are words that have the same meaning, whereas antonyms are words that mean the opposite.

What are the 100 examples of Synonyms and Antonyms?

We have listed 100 examples of Synonyms and Antonyms in this article. You can download the list of Synonyms and Antonyms PDF to prepare for upcoming government exams.

What are Synonyms and Antonyms?

Synonyms are words that have similar meanings and are commonly used in sentences to avoid repetition and make them fascinating. Antonyms are words that have opposite meanings.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next