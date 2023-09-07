Synonyms and Antonyms List For SSC Exams, Download PDF

Synonyms and Antonyms are an integral part of the English language and are commonly used to enhance language proficiency. These are frequently asked in many national-level competitive exams. Candidates often come across questions based on Synonyms and Antonyms in SSC, bank or UPSC exams. Based on the previous year paper analysis, around 4-6 questions are asked in the SSC CGL exams. So, keeping this in mind, here we have listed important Synonyms Antonyms that will probably be asked in the SSC CGL, SSC CHSL, SSC CPO and other competitive exams. We have also shared the Synonyms and Antonyms PDF download link to help you avoid losing any marks from the English section and secure maximum marks in it.
Synonyms and Antonyms
Candidates who have appeared for the government competitive exams must be well-acquainted with the importance of Synonyms and Antonyms. These linguistic skills play an essential role in national-level exams such as SSC CGL, SSC CPO, SSC CHSL, Railway Exams, and other competitive exams with English subjects as through this topic, officials test candidates’ understanding and knowledge of the English language. A strong grasp of this topic will not help candidates attempt questions in the exam but also enhances overall language proficiency.
Synonyms and Antonyms PDF
Aspirants preparing for SSC CGL or any other competitive exams must keep synonyms and antonyms PDF handy. Downloading 1000 synonyms and antonyms pdf will aid them to learn and revise it whenever they want to. The direct link to download Synonyms and Antonyms PDF is provided below.
1000 Synonyms and Antonyms PDF
What is Synonym: Definition and Examples
Synonyms are words or phrases that have the same or nearly same meaning as another word or phrase. It can be used in a sentence to avoid repetition, without losing the actual meaning of it. Here are some synonyms examples to aid you in understanding it more clearly.
Synonym examples:
- Abate: Moderate
- Ascend: Escalate
- Cunning: Smart
- Dwarf: Petite
What is Antonym: Definition and Examples
Antonyms are the words/phrases that have opposite meanings as another word or phrase. Here are some examples of Antonyms for your reference.
Antonyms examples:
- Abate: Aggravate
- Ascend: Descend, Decline
- Cunning: Naive
- Dwarf: Huge
Synonyms and Antonyms List
As we have mentioned, Synonyms and Antonyms are not only important for SSC exams but for all the competitive exams. Thus, candidates who want to land a government job must go through the Synonyms and Antonyms list to fetch maximum marks from the English section.
|
List of Synonyms and Antonyms
|
Words
|
Synonyms
|
Antonyms
|
Abundant
|
plentiful, ample, bountiful
|
scarce, rare, limited
|
Abolish
|
Abrogate
|
Enact
|
Acumen
|
Awareness, brilliance
|
Stupidity, Ignorance
|
Accord
|
Agreement, harmony
|
Discord
|
Adamant
|
Stubborn, inflexible
|
Flexible, Soft
|
Adversity
|
Misfortune, calamity
|
Prosperity, Fortune
|
Alleviate
|
Abate, relieve
|
Aggravate, Enhance
|
Amplify
|
Augment, deepen
|
Lessen, Contract
|
Ascend
|
Escalate
|
Descend, Decline
|
Audacity
|
Boldness, Courage
|
Mildness, Cowardice
|
Awkward
|
Rude, blundering
|
Adroit, clever
|
Axiom
|
Adage, truism
|
Absurdity, Blunder
|
Baffle
|
Astound, Faze
|
Facilitate, Clarify
|
Bewitching
|
Alluring, charming
|
Repulsive, Repugnant
|
Bustle
|
Commotion, Tumult
|
Slowness, Quiet
|
Busy
|
Active, Engaged
|
Idle, Lazy
|
Calamity
|
adversity, misfortune
|
Fortune
|
Callous
|
obdurate, unfeeling
|
Compassionate, Tender
|
Cease
|
terminate, desist
|
Begin, Originate
|
Chaste
|
virtuous, pure
|
Sullied, Lustful
|
Comprise
|
include, contain
|
Reject, lack
|
Classic
|
Simple, Typical
|
Romantic, Unusual
|
Concur
|
approve, agree
|
Differ, disagree
|
Consolidate
|
solidify, strengthen
|
Separate, Weaken
|
Compress
|
Abbreviate, Shrink
|
Amplify, Expand
|
Decipher
|
interpret, reveal
|
Misinterpret, distort
|
Demolish
|
Ruin, devastate
|
Repair, construct
|
Dwarf
|
Diminutive, Petite
|
Huge, Giant
|
Eager
|
Keen, acquisitive
|
Indifferent, apathetic
|
Endeavour
|
undertake, aspire
|
Cease, quit
|
Enormous
|
colossal, mammoth
|
Diminutive, negligible
|
Epitome
|
precise, example
|
Increment, expansion
|
Fabricate
|
construct, produce
|
Destroy, Dismantle
|
Feeble
|
weak, frail
|
Strong, Robust
|
Ferocious
|
cruel, fierce
|
Gentle, Sympathetic
|
Feud
|
strife, quarrel
|
Harmony, fraternity
|
Fluctuate
|
deflect, vacillate
|
Stabilize, resolve
|
Gather
|
Converge, huddle
|
Disperse, Dissemble
|
Gorgeous
|
magnificent, dazzling
|
Dull, unpretentious
|
Gracious
|
courteous, beneficent
|
Rude, Unforgiving
|
Genuine
|
Absolute, Factual
|
Spurious
|
Gloomy
|
Bleak, cloudy
|
Gay, Bright
|
Hamper
|
retard, prevent
|
Promote, facilitate
|
Hazard
|
Peril, danger
|
Conviction, security
|
Humble
|
Meek, Timid
|
Proud, Assertive
|
Humility
|
Resignation, Fawning
|
Boldness, Pride
|
Impulsive
|
Flaky, Impetuous
|
Cautious, Deliberate
|
Interesting
|
Enchanting, Riveting
|
Dull, Uninteresting
|
Immaculate
|
unsullied, spotless
|
Defiled, Tarnished
|
Immerse
|
submerge, involve
|
Emerge, uncover
|
Imminent
|
impending, brewing
|
Distant, Receding
|
Inevitable
|
unavoidable, ascertained
|
Unlikely, Doubtful
|
Infringe
|
violate, encroach
|
Comply, Concur
|
Immaculate
|
Exquisite, Impeccable
|
Defiled, Tarnished
|
Jaded
|
tired, exhausted
|
Renewed, recreated
|
Justify
|
defend, exculpate
|
Impute, arraign
|
Juvenile
|
young, tender
|
Dotage, antiquated
|
Keen
|
sharp, poignant
|
Vapid, insipid
|
Lavish
|
abundant, excessive
|
Scarce, deficient
|
Lenient
|
compassionate, merciful
|
Cruel, severe
|
Liable
|
accountable, bound
|
Unaccountable, apt to
|
Liberal
|
magnanimous, generous
|
Stingy, malicious
|
Linger
|
loiter, prolong
|
Hasten, quicken
|
Luscious
|
palatable, delicious
|
Unsavory
|
Mandatory
|
Imperative, requisite
|
Optional
|
Masculine
|
Gallant, strapping
|
Feminine, meek
|
Modest
|
humble, courteous
|
Arrogant, pompous
|
Mutual
|
joint, identical
|
Separate, distinct
|
Nimble
|
prompt, brisk
|
Sluggish, languid
|
Nonchalant
|
indifferent, negligent
|
Attentive, considerate
|
Nullify
|
cancel, annual
|
Confirm, Uphold
|
Numerous
|
profuse, various
|
Scarce, deficient
|
Obstruct
|
impede, prevent
|
Hasten, encourage
|
Obtain
|
Access, Inherit
|
Forfeit
|
Obvious
|
Evident, apparent
|
Obscure, ambiguous
|
Optimist
|
Idealist
|
Pessimist
|
Pacify
|
Appease, Chasten
|
Irritate, worsen
|
Persuade
|
Cajole, Impress
|
Dissuade, halt
|
Propagate
|
Inseminate, fecundate
|
Suppress, deplete
|
Progress
|
Pace, Betterment
|
Retrogress, worsening
|
Prompt
|
Precise, Punctual
|
Slow, Negligent
|
Prudence
|
Vigilance, Discretion
|
Indiscretion
|
Pompous
|
haughty, arrogant
|
Unpretentious, humble
|
Quaint
|
Queer, strange
|
Familiar, usual
|
Quarantine
|
seclude, screen
|
Befriend, socialize
|
Rebellious
|
Restless, attacking
|
Submissive, Compliant
|
Rectify
|
Amend, Remedy
|
Falsify, Worsen
|
Reluctant
|
Cautious, Averse
|
anxious, Eager
|
Restrain
|
Detain, Confine
|
Incite
|
Redeem
|
Recover, liberate
|
Conserve lose
|
Remorse
|
Regret, penitence
|
Ruthlessness, obduracy
|
Retract
|
Recant, withdraw
|
Confirm, assert
|
Rustic
|
Rural, uncivilized
|
Cultured, Refined
|
Ruthless
|
Remorseless, inhumane
|
Compassionate, lenient
|
Sacred
|
Cherish, Divine
|
Ungodly, Profane
|
Savage
|
Wild, untamed
|
Polished, Civilized
|
Sarcastic
|
Ironical, derisive
|
Courteous, gracious
|
Sympathy
|
Tenderness, harmony
|
Antipathy, Discord
|
System
|
Scheme, Entity
|
Chaos, Disorder
|
Taboo
|
Prohibit, ban
|
Permit, consent
|
Taciturn
|
Reserved, silent
|
Talkative, extrovert
|
Tedious
|
Wearisome. Irksome
|
Exhilarating, lively
|
Temperate
|
Cool, moderate
|
Boisterous, violent
|
Utterly
|
Completely, entirely
|
Deficiently, incomplete
|
Uncouth
|
Boorish, Clownish
|
Elegant, Compensate
|
Urchin
|
Foundling, Orphan
|
Creep, Knave
|
Urge
|
Incite, Implore
|
Abhorrence, Abomination
|
Vanity
|
Conceit, pretension
|
Modesty, Humility
|
Venom
|
Poison, malevolence
|
Antidote, Benevolent
|
Veteran
|
Ingenious, experienced
|
Novice, tyro
|
Vicious
|
Corrupt, obnoxious
|
Noble, Virtuous
|
Vigilant
|
Cautious, alert
|
Careless, negligent
|
Wicked
|
vicious, immoral
|
Virtuous, Noble
|
Wield
|
Exert, employ
|
Forgo, avoid
|
Winsome
|
Beautiful, Comely
|
Alluring, Rapturous
|
Yell
|
shout, shriek
|
Whisper muted
|
Yield
|
surrender abdicate
|
Resist, protest
|
Yearn
|
languish, crave
|
Content, satisfy
|
Zeal
|
eagerness, fervor
|
Apathy, lethargy
|
Zenith
|
summit, apex
|
Nadir, base
|
Zest
|
delight, enthusiasm
|
Disgust, passive
|
Zig -zag
|
oblique, wayward
|
Straight, unbent
English Synonyms And Antonyms for SSC Exams
Candidates who are gearing up for upcoming SSC CGL, SSC CHSL or any other exams must check the Synonyms and Antonyms sample questions to understand the prominence of it in the government exams. Hence, here we have listed English Synonyms and Antonyms questions for you.
Directions: Select the most appropriate synonym for the highlighted word.
Question 1: The government’s utilitarian stance was appreciated by all.
Options:
- Fanciful
- Distasteful
- Thrust
- Useful
Answer: 4. Useful
Question 2: Pintu has been advised to reduce smoking by his family doctor.
Options:
- Cut down
- Less down
- Lower down
- Up down
Answer: 1. Cut down
Question 3: Consequence
Options:
- Start
- Outcome
- Origin
- Begin
Answer: 2. Outcome
Question 4: Elated
Options:
- Miserable
- Glad
- Doleful
- Gloomy
Answer: 2. Glad
Question 5: She is an awful bore; she is always blowing her own saxophone
Options:
- Flute
- Lyre
- Trumpet
- Violin
Answer: 3. Trumpet
Direction: Select the most appropriate ANTONYM of the highlighted word.
Question 1: Most of the things in life are transient.
Options:
- Fleeting
- Toxic
- Boring
- Permanent
Answer: 4. Permanent
Question 2: Rebellion
Options:
- Uprising
- Loyalty
- Sedition
- Allotment
Answer: 2 Loyalty
Question 3: Hospitality
Options:
- Complaint
- Cordiality
- Coldness
- Wrathful
Answer: 3. Coldness
Question 4: He was acquitted of all the charges in the court today.
Options:
- Convicted
- Conformed
- Praised
- Discharged
Answer: 1. Convicted
Question 5: The teacher asked, “Wheat is grown in which kind of land – rich, wet, fertile and fecund?”
Options:
- Fecund
- Rich
- Barren
- Wet
Answer: 3. Barren
Synonyms And Antonyms Examples
To get a better clarity on the usage of Synonyms and Antonyms in sentences, take a look at the list of Synonyms and Antonyms Examples below.
1. She was happy to receive the award.
Synonym: Glad, Elated
Antonym: Unhappy
2. His brave actions saved the child.
Synonym: Courageous, Fearless, Reckless
Antonym: Fearful
3. He is known for his generous contributions to charity.
Synonym: Considerate, Benevolent
Antonym: Miserly
4. She ran as fast as she could to catch the bus.
Synonym: Quickly
Antonym: Slowly
5. The sunset painted a beautiful picture in the sky.
Synonym: Fascinating, Magnificent
Antonym: Unattractive
That’s all you need to know about Synonyms and Antonyms for competitive exams.