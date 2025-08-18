COMEDK UGET 2025: Round 3 Choice Filling Forms Begins Tomorrow; Check Steps and Guidelines

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will start the choice editing option for COMEDK 2025 Round 3 counselling from tomorrow. Students who are taking part in the third round can use this chance to change or update their college and course choices.

The choice editing link will be available on the official website at comedk.org. To edit their options, students need to log in with their user ID and password. The last date to make changes is August 21, 2025, till 3 PM.

The COMEDK seat allotment result for Round 3 will be declared on August 22, 2025. Seats will be given based on the student’s choices and seat availability. After the last date, no more changes will be allowed. So, students are advised to select their options very carefully.