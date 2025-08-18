COMEDK UGET 2025: Round 3 Choice Filling Forms Begins Tomorrow; Check Steps and Guidelines

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will start the choice editing option for COMEDK 2025 Round 3 counselling from tomorrow. Students who are taking part in the third round can use this chance to change or update their college and course choices.
The choice editing link will be available on the official website at comedk.org. To edit their options, students need to log in with their user ID and password. The last date to make changes is August 21, 2025, till 3 PM.
The COMEDK seat allotment result for Round 3 will be declared on August 22, 2025. Seats will be given based on the student’s choices and seat availability. After the last date, no more changes will be allowed. So, students are advised to select their options very carefully.
Steps for COMEDK Round 3 Choice Editing
Follow these steps to edit your choices for COMEDK 2025 Round 3 counselling:
Step 1: Go to the official website at comedk.org.
Step 2: Click Candidate Login / Counselling.
Step 3: Enter your COMEDK 2025 Application Number and Password.
Step 4: Open the “Choice Editing” section.
Step 5: Check your current list of colleges/courses.
Step 6: Reorder them (put your preferred college at the top).
Step 7: Add new choices or remove wrong ones.
Step 8: Click Save after making changes.
Step 9: Click Lock Choices and confirm.
Step 10: Download/print your locked choices for safety.
Guidelines for COMEDK UGET 2025 Choice Editing
COMEDK UGET 2025 choice editing is an important step for students in counselling. Follow these guidelines to make the right choices and secure a better seat:
-
Choose carefully: Put your best college and course at the top, because seat allotment will follow your order.
-
Check before locking: Once you lock your choices, you cannot change them again.
-
Don’t skip editing: If you don’t edit or lock, the system will use your old saved list.
-
Use cut-off and seat info: After Round 4, you can check the COMEDK cutoff and vacant seats to decide better.
-
Who can apply: COMEDK UGET counselling for Round 3 and Round 4 is for General Merit students.
-
Counselling schedule: The official Round 3 schedule is out, and the tentative Round 4 schedule is also available at comedk.org.
