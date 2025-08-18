UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Last Date
Focus
Quick Links
News

34 Indian Government School Students Selected for Science Programme in Japan

A total of 34 Indian students and 3 supervisors have been selected for the Sakura Science Programme 2025 in Japan. The visit, scheduled from August 17–23, will allow students to explore Japan’s advanced science, technology, and culture. The programme aims to inspire young learners, promote innovation, and strengthen India-Japan educational and cultural ties.

Aayesha Sharma
ByAayesha Sharma
Aug 18, 2025, 11:15 IST
34 Indian Government School Students Selected for Science Programme in Japan
34 Indian Government School Students Selected for Science Programme in Japan
Register for Result Updates

The Sakura Science Programme, also called the Japan-Asia Youth Exchange Program in Science, is a special project started by Japan in 2014. The aim is to give students from different countries a chance to learn about Japan’s latest science, technology, and culture. India became a part of this programme in 2016.

Since then, more than 639 Indian students and 93 teachers have visited Japan. The latest group went to Japan in June 2025.

34 Students from India Going to Japan

For the Sakura Programme 2025, 34 school students (13 boys and 21 girls) and 3 supervisors from India have been chosen. These students belong to government schools in:

  • Andhra Pradesh

  • Bihar

  • Delhi

  • Himachal Pradesh

  • Lakshadweep

  • Odisha

  • Puducherry

  • West Bengal

Also, students from RIEs-NCERT schools in Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, and Mysore are included.

Along with India, students from six other countries, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, and Zambia will also join the programme. The visit will take place from August 17 to August 23, 2025.

Ceremony at NCERT, New Delhi

The students were given a warm send-off in a special ceremony at NCERT, New Delhi, organised by the Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education.

Important people who attended the event were:

  • Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Education

  • Prof. Prakash Chandra Agrawal, Joint Director, NCERT

  • Archana Sharma Awasthi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education

Why is the Sakura Science Programme Programme is Important?

At the event, Sanjay Kumar said that this programme is a golden opportunity for students. It will help them see how a developed country like Japan works in science and technology. He encouraged students to:

Related Stories

  • Learn from Japan’s advanced systems

  • Value this opportunity as a blessing

  • Use this experience to become future innovators

  • Strengthen the friendship between India and Japan

Also read: HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: Class 10th, 12th Release Soon at hpbose.org; Check Steps to Download

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!

https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News