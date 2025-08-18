34 Indian Government School Students Selected for Science Programme in Japan

The Sakura Science Programme, also called the Japan-Asia Youth Exchange Program in Science, is a special project started by Japan in 2014. The aim is to give students from different countries a chance to learn about Japan’s latest science, technology, and culture. India became a part of this programme in 2016.
Since then, more than 639 Indian students and 93 teachers have visited Japan. The latest group went to Japan in June 2025.
34 Students from India Going to Japan
For the Sakura Programme 2025, 34 school students (13 boys and 21 girls) and 3 supervisors from India have been chosen. These students belong to government schools in:
Andhra Pradesh
Bihar
Delhi
Himachal Pradesh
Lakshadweep
Odisha
Puducherry
West Bengal
Also, students from RIEs-NCERT schools in Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, and Mysore are included.
Along with India, students from six other countries, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, and Zambia will also join the programme. The visit will take place from August 17 to August 23, 2025.
Ceremony at NCERT, New Delhi
The students were given a warm send-off in a special ceremony at NCERT, New Delhi, organised by the Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education.
Important people who attended the event were:
Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Education
Prof. Prakash Chandra Agrawal, Joint Director, NCERT
Archana Sharma Awasthi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education
Why is the Sakura Science Programme Programme is Important?
At the event, Sanjay Kumar said that this programme is a golden opportunity for students. It will help them see how a developed country like Japan works in science and technology. He encouraged students to:
Learn from Japan’s advanced systems
Value this opportunity as a blessing
Use this experience to become future innovators
Strengthen the friendship between India and Japan
