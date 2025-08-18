34 Indian Government School Students Selected for Science Programme in Japan

The Sakura Science Programme, also called the Japan-Asia Youth Exchange Program in Science, is a special project started by Japan in 2014. The aim is to give students from different countries a chance to learn about Japan’s latest science, technology, and culture. India became a part of this programme in 2016.

Since then, more than 639 Indian students and 93 teachers have visited Japan. The latest group went to Japan in June 2025.

34 Students from India Going to Japan

For the Sakura Programme 2025, 34 school students (13 boys and 21 girls) and 3 supervisors from India have been chosen. These students belong to government schools in:

Andhra Pradesh

Bihar

Delhi

Himachal Pradesh

Lakshadweep

Odisha

Puducherry

West Bengal

Also, students from RIEs-NCERT schools in Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, and Mysore are included.