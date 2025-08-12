Himachal Pradesh Board Release Soon Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025 at hpbose.org; Check Expected Date and Time

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will soon announce the Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exam results. Students who gave these exams can check their scores on the official website hpbose.org or hpresults.nic.in once the results are out.
These supplementary exams are for students who could not pass one or two subjects in the regular board exams or want to improve their marks. To see the result, students just need to enter their roll number on the website. Check this article for more detailed information for the HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025.
How to Check HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025?
Students can check their HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 for class 10th and 12th by following the given steps:
-
Go to the official website at hpbose.org or hpresults.nic.in.
-
On the homepage, click the “Results” tab.
-
Choose the link for Class 10/12 Supplementary Result 2025.
-
A new page will open for login.
-
Type your roll number correctly and click Submit.
-
Your result will appear on the screen.
-
Check your scorecard carefully and then download it.
-
Take a printout for future use.
These exams are for students who failed in one or two subjects or want better marks. The Himachal Pradesh Board announced the Class 12 regular results on 17 May 2025 with an 83.16% pass rate, and Class 10 results on 15 May 2025 with a 79.8% pass rate.
HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: Login Details
Students can check the following details to check HPBOSE Class 10th and 12th Supplementary Result 2025:
-
Roll number
-
Date of birth
