IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
Focus
Quick Links
News

Himachal Pradesh Board Release Soon Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025 at hpbose.org; Check Expected Date and Time

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 for class 10th and 12th will be released soon on the official website at hpbose.org or hpresults.nic.in. Students can check their HPBOSE Supplementary 2025 Result using their roll number. Once result is released, students will get direct link here.

Aayesha Sharma
ByAayesha Sharma
Aug 12, 2025, 16:38 IST
Himachal Pradesh Board Release Soon Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025
Himachal Pradesh Board Release Soon Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025
Register for Result Updates

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will soon announce the Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exam results. Students who gave these exams can check their scores on the official website hpbose.org or hpresults.nic.in once the results are out.

These supplementary exams are for students who could not pass one or two subjects in the regular board exams or want to improve their marks. To see the result, students just need to enter their roll number on the website. Check this article for more detailed information for the HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025.

How to Check HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025?

Students can check their HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 for class 10th and 12th by following the given steps:

  • Go to the official website at hpbose.org or hpresults.nic.in.

  • On the homepage, click the “Results” tab.

  • Choose the link for Class 10/12 Supplementary Result 2025.

  • A new page will open for login.

  • Type your roll number correctly and click Submit.

  • Your result will appear on the screen.

  • Check your scorecard carefully and then download it.

  • Take a printout for future use.

These exams are for students who failed in one or two subjects or want better marks. The Himachal Pradesh Board announced the Class 12 regular results on 17 May 2025 with an 83.16% pass rate, and Class 10 results on 15 May 2025 with a 79.8% pass rate.

HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: Login Details

Students can check the following details to check HPBOSE Class 10th and 12th Supplementary Result 2025:

  • Roll number

  • Date of birth

Also read: WB NEET Counselling 2025: Registration Deadline Ends

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!

Related Stories

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News