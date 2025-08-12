Himachal Pradesh Board Release Soon Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025 at hpbose.org; Check Expected Date and Time

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will soon announce the Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exam results. Students who gave these exams can check their scores on the official website hpbose.org or hpresults.nic.in once the results are out.

These supplementary exams are for students who could not pass one or two subjects in the regular board exams or want to improve their marks. To see the result, students just need to enter their roll number on the website. Check this article for more detailed information for the HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025.

How to Check HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025?

Students can check their HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 for class 10th and 12th by following the given steps: