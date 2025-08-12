WB NEET Counselling 2025: Registration Deadline Ends Today; Apply at wbmcc.nic.in

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) will close the Round 1 NEET UG 2025 counselling registration today, August 12, 2025. If students have not registered yet, they can still apply on the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.

The registration link will stay open till 8 PM today, and you can pay the counselling fee online till 12 midnight.

As per the schedule, WBMCC will release the list of verified candidates and the Round 1 seat matrix on August 14, 2025, after 2 PM. From the same day at 4 PM, candidates can start choice filling and locking their preferred colleges till August 17, 2025, midnight.

The Round 1 seat allotment result will be out on August 20, 2025, after 4 PM. Students who get a seat must visit their allotted college on August 21, 22, or 23, 2025, between 11 AM and 4 PM for admission. Get direct registration link here for WB NEET 2025 Counselling.