WB NEET Counselling 2025: Registration Deadline Ends Today; Apply at wbmcc.nic.in

WB NEET Counselling 2025: Registration Deadline Ends Today

West Bengal NEET UG counselling registration 2025 will be active till today, August 12, 8 PM, on wbmcc.nic.in. Fee payment can be done till midnight. The verified candidates list and seat matrix will be released on August 14, followed by Round 1 choice filling from August 14 to 17 and seat allotment results on August 20.

Aug 12, 2025, 13:59 IST
The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) will close the Round 1 NEET UG 2025 counselling registration today, August 12, 2025. If students have not registered yet, they can still apply on the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.

The registration link will stay open till 8 PM today, and you can pay the counselling fee online till 12 midnight.

As per the schedule, WBMCC will release the list of verified candidates and the Round 1 seat matrix on August 14, 2025, after 2 PM. From the same day at 4 PM, candidates can start choice filling and locking their preferred colleges till August 17, 2025, midnight.

The Round 1 seat allotment result will be out on August 20, 2025, after 4 PM. Students who get a seat must visit their allotted college on August 21, 22, or 23, 2025, between 11 AM and 4 PM for admission. Get direct registration link here for WB NEET 2025 Counselling.

WB NEET Counselling 2025 Important Dates

West Bengal NEET UG 2025 counselling schedule for Round 1 has been updated. Students should carefully check the important dates below to avoid missing any step in the admission process.

Event

Date & Time

Round 1 - Online Registration Last Date

12-Aug-2025 (8 PM)

Online Fee Payment Last Date

12-Aug-2025 (Midnight)

Publication of Verified List & Seat Matrix (Round 1)

14-Aug-2025

Online Choice Filling & Locking

14-Aug-2025 to 17-Aug-2025

Publication of Result (Round 1)

20-Aug-2025

Reporting & Admission (Round 1)

21-Aug-2025 to 23-Aug-2025

How to Register for WB NEET Counselling 2025?

To apply for the WB NEET Counselling 2025, follow the given steps:

  • Go to the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.

  • On the home page, click the link for NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 1 Registration.

  • Fill in your details and click Submit to create your account.

  • Log in and complete the application form.

  • Upload your documents and pay the registration fee online.

  • Click Submit and download the confirmation page.

  • Take a printout and keep it safe for future use.

What Happens After WB NEET UG 2025 Counselling Registration?

After finishing the West Bengal NEET UG 2025 counselling registration, the next step is to check the verified candidates list on August 14, 2025 at the official website at wbmcc.nic.in.

This list, also called the WB NEET UG 2025 merit list, will have the names and details of all students who are eligible for Round 1 counselling.

From the same day, August 14, 2025, students can start the choice filling and locking process to select their preferred medical or dental colleges.

