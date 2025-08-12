The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is creating a special book called Bharatiya Ganit Parampara. This book will show how India has contributed to the world of mathematics over thousands of years. It will follow the ideas of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which wants students to learn more about India’s knowledge and culture.
What Will Be in the Books?
The Bharatiya Ganit Parampara book will be a complete guide to India’s rich maths history. It will cover important discoveries, famous works, and contributions from different periods:
-
The book will be around 150–175 pages.
-
It will talk about India’s ancient, medieval, and modern maths discoveries.
-
It will include famous works like Sulba Sutras, Aryabhatiya, Brahmasphutasiddhanta, and Lilavati.
-
It will also share about the Kerala School of Mathematics, which knew ideas like calculus even before Europe.
-
The book will be available in digital and print formats for schools, teachers, and students.
Who Will Make the Book?
CBSE will select an academic partner to prepare the content. An expert advisory committee of mathematicians, historians, Sanskrit scholars, and educators will guide the project to ensure accuracy and quality.
Special Features
The Bharatiya Ganit Parampara book will include many interesting elements to make learning engaging:
-
Original Sanskrit shlokas with translations.
-
Timelines and stories about great mathematicians.
-
Pictures and examples to make learning fun.
-
Real-life uses of Indian maths in astronomy, buildings, trade, and education.
Why Is This Important?
This book will help students:
-
Understand India’s maths history.
-
See how India’s ideas have shaped the world of science and technology.
-
Feel proud of the country’s achievements.
Funding will come from CBSE’s curriculum research budget, with extra money if needed.
Impact on Students and Teachers
Once schools include this book, students will learn how India’s maths traditions shaped the modern world. Teachers will have a rich resource to explain concepts through real stories and history, making learning more engaging.
