The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is creating a special book called Bharatiya Ganit Parampara. This book will show how India has contributed to the world of mathematics over thousands of years. It will follow the ideas of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which wants students to learn more about India’s knowledge and culture.

What Will Be in the Books?

The Bharatiya Ganit Parampara book will be a complete guide to India’s rich maths history. It will cover important discoveries, famous works, and contributions from different periods: