TN TET Exam Analysis 2025 LIVE: Difficulty Level, Question Breakup & Expected Cut-Off

TN TET 2025 Exam Analysis: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) exam is being conducted for two days across the state from today onwards. The TNTET exam is being conducted to certify the candidates as being eligible for recruitment as being teachers in primary as well as upper primary level across the government schools in the state.

The TNTET exam consists of two papers- Paper I for primary-level teachers and Paper II for upper primary teachers. The exam is being conducted in a single shift across two days. The first shift will be held from 10:00 am to 01:00 pm for all candidates. Extra time has been allotted to the PwBD candidates, the exam will be conducted from 10:00 am to 02:00 pm.

This article provides a detailed review of the exam including difficulty, question breakup, and an expected cut-off, based on preliminary feedback and analysis.

TN TET 2025 Exam Pattern

The TNTET exam pattern 2025 consists of two papers. Paper 1 for Primary classes (1 to 5) and Paper 2 for Upper Primary classes (6 to 8). The Paper 1 consists of five sections/subjects- Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. Paper 2 consists of 4 sections- Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics & Science or Social Science. Both papers are objective-type in nature consisting of 150 questions in each paper. There is also no provision for negative marking.

Paper Sections Number of Questions Total Marks Duration Paper I (Primary, Classes 1-5) Child Dev. & Pedagogy; Language I; Language II; Mathematics; Environmental Studies 150 150 3 hours Paper II (Upper Primary, Classes 6-8) Child Dev. & Pedagogy; Language I; Language II; Mathematics & Science or Social Science 150 150 3 hours

TNTET Exam Analysis & Difficulty Level

Since the TN TET Exam is ongoing, the detailed analysis will be provided after the exam gets over. Based on the initial feedback from the candidates and expert’s opinions, we will provide a detailed review of the TNTET exam analysis covering the difficulty level, question breakup, and important topics that have been asked.

TNTET 2025 Minimum Qualifying Marks

The candidates are required to secure minimum qualifying marks in order to qualify the exam. The minimum qualifying mark for general category is 60% and above in the TNTET (Paper I/Paper II). However, there is a relaxation of 5% marks for reserved categories. The minimum qualifying marks are set by TRB: