TN TET Exam Analysis 2025 LIVE: Difficulty Level, Question Breakup & Expected Cut-Off

Nov 15, 2025, 13:10 IST

TN TET 2025 Exam Analysis: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) is conducting the TNTET exam on 15 and 16 Nov 2025 across the state. The exam is being conducted in a single shift. Check the Live Updates about the TNTET exam 2025 here.

  • TNTET Exam 2025 is being conducted on 15-16 Nov 2025.
  • The TNTET exam is being conducted in a single shift from 10 am to 01 pm.
  • Paper 1 for Primary level (Classes 1 to 5) has been conducted today.

TN TET 2025 Exam Analysis: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) exam is being conducted for two days across the state from today onwards. The TNTET exam is being conducted to certify the candidates as being eligible for recruitment as being teachers in primary as well as upper primary level across the government schools in the state.

The TNTET exam consists of two papers- Paper I for primary-level teachers and Paper II for upper primary teachers. The exam is being conducted in a single shift across two days. The first shift will be held from 10:00 am to 01:00 pm for all candidates. Extra time has been allotted to the PwBD candidates, the exam will be conducted from 10:00 am to 02:00 pm.
This article provides a detailed review of the exam including difficulty, question breakup, and an expected cut-off, based on preliminary feedback and analysis.

TN TET 2025 Exam Pattern

The TNTET exam pattern 2025 consists of two papers. Paper 1 for Primary classes (1 to 5) and Paper 2 for Upper Primary classes (6 to 8). The Paper 1 consists of five sections/subjects- Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. Paper 2 consists of 4 sections- Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics & Science or Social Science. Both papers are objective-type in nature consisting of 150 questions in each paper. There is also no provision for negative marking.

Paper

Sections

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Duration

Paper I (Primary, Classes 1-5)

Child Dev. & Pedagogy; Language I; Language II; Mathematics; Environmental Studies

150

150

3 hours

Paper II (Upper Primary, Classes 6-8)

Child Dev. & Pedagogy; Language I; Language II; Mathematics & Science or Social Science

150

150

3 hours

TNTET Exam Analysis & Difficulty Level

Since the TN TET Exam is ongoing, the detailed analysis will be provided after the exam gets over. Based on the initial feedback from the candidates and expert’s opinions, we will provide a detailed review of the TNTET exam analysis covering the difficulty level, question breakup, and important topics that have been asked.

TNTET 2025 Minimum Qualifying Marks

The candidates are required to secure minimum qualifying marks in order to qualify the exam. The minimum qualifying mark for general category is 60% and above in the TNTET (Paper I/Paper II). However, there is a relaxation of 5% marks for reserved categories. The minimum qualifying marks are set by TRB:

  • General: 60% (i.e., 90 out of 150)

  • SC / ST / BC / MBC / PwD (reserved): 55% (82 marks)

  • Nov 15, 2025, 13:10 IST

    TNTET 2025 Exam Analysis: Overall Difficulty Level

    The TNTET 2025 exam is being conducted today for candidates who wants to teach the primary level across the state. Paper 1 includes five sections including Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. 

    We will shortly provide the overall difficulty level of the TNTET Paper 1 after we get the initial feedback from the candidates who have appeared for the exam.

  • Nov 15, 2025, 13:00 IST

    TN TET Exam Analysis 2025 Live: Paper 1 Concludes

    The TNTET exam is conducted today for teaching at primary level across the state in government, and government-aided schools. The exam for primary level teaching comes under Paper 1 which was started at 10:00 am and has been concluded at 01:00 pm for all the candidates except for PwBD, for whom extra 1 hour has been provided.

  • Nov 15, 2025, 12:55 IST

    TNTET Exam Analysis 2025 Live: Paper 1 going to conclude soon.

    The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) is conducting the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TN TET) on 15 and 16 Nov 2025. Today, Paper 1 is being conducted for Primary level teaching across the government schools and government-aided schools across the state.

    Paper 1 was started at 10:00 am and is going to conclude at 01:00 pm for call the candidates other than PwBD. For PwBD, the exam will conclude at 02:00 pm.

  • Nov 15, 2025, 12:50 IST

    TNTET Exam 2025: Exam Pattern

    The TNTET 2025 exam includes two papers- Paper 1 is for teaching Primary level (Classes 1 to 5) and Paper 2 is to teach Upper Primary levels (Classes 6 to 8). The candidates must be aware of the exam pattern in order to qualify the exam. The exam pattern for both the papers consists of objective-type questions. Paper 1 includes five sections viz. Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. Paper 2 consists of four sections- Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics & Science or Social Science.

Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

