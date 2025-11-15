Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2025 OUT
GSEB Class 9 Talent Search Test January 2026 Applications Commence at gseb.org, Get Direct Link Here to Apply

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 15, 2025, 09:26 IST

GSEB class 9 Talent Search Test applications for January 2026 exams have commenced. The link to apply is available on the official website gseb.org. Get the direct link here to apply.

Key Points

  • Last date for schools to submit applications of eligible candidates is November 30, 2025
  • GSEB Class 9 Talent Search Test January 2026 exam to be held on January 28, 2026
  • Submit GSEB TST applications at prakharata.gseb.org

GSEB TST January 2026 Applications: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has commenced the online application process for the GSEB Talent Search Test (TST) for class 9 students from today, November 15, 2025. The GSEB Talent Search Test 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on January 28, 2026. Interested schools can complete their applications through the link on the official website.

As per the official notification issued, the last date for schools to apply for GSEB TST is November 30, 2025. Candidates can submit the applications through the link on the official website gseb.org or prakharata.gseb.org. 

GSEB Talent Search Test 2025 Application - Click Here

GSEB Class 9 Talent Search Test 2025 Official Notification - Click Here

GSEB Talent Search Test 2025 Application Process

According to the official notification issued by the board, the application forms for the Talent Search Test January 2026 have to be filled out from the school level online. To fill out the applications, schools must visit the official website and login with their School Index number and Password.

Step 1: Visit the official website of GSEB

Step 2: Click on the Talent Search Exam link

Step 3: Login with the school index number and password

Step 4: The form with school details 

Step 5: Select the centre closest to the school

Step 6: The centre selected will be automatically selected for the remaining candidates

Step 7: Save and click on submit

