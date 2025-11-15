GSEB Class 9 Talent Search Test January 2026 Applications Commence at gseb.org, Get Direct Link Here to Apply

GSEB TST January 2026 Applications: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has commenced the online application process for the GSEB Talent Search Test (TST) for class 9 students from today, November 15, 2025. The GSEB Talent Search Test 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on January 28, 2026. Interested schools can complete their applications through the link on the official website.

As per the official notification issued, the last date for schools to apply for GSEB TST is November 30, 2025. Candidates can submit the applications through the link on the official website gseb.org or prakharata.gseb.org.

GSEB Talent Search Test 2025 Application - Click Here

GSEB Class 9 Talent Search Test 2025 Official Notification - Click Here