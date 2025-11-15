GSEB Class 9 Talent Search Test January 2026 Applications Commence at gseb.org, Get Direct Link Here to Apply

Key Points
- Last date for schools to submit applications of eligible candidates is November 30, 2025
- GSEB Class 9 Talent Search Test January 2026 exam to be held on January 28, 2026
- Submit GSEB TST applications at prakharata.gseb.org
GSEB TST January 2026 Applications: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has commenced the online application process for the GSEB Talent Search Test (TST) for class 9 students from today, November 15, 2025. The GSEB Talent Search Test 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on January 28, 2026. Interested schools can complete their applications through the link on the official website.
As per the official notification issued, the last date for schools to apply for GSEB TST is November 30, 2025. Candidates can submit the applications through the link on the official website gseb.org or prakharata.gseb.org.
GSEB Talent Search Test 2025 Application - Click Here
GSEB Class 9 Talent Search Test 2025 Official Notification - Click Here
GSEB Talent Search Test 2025 Application Process
According to the official notification issued by the board, the application forms for the Talent Search Test January 2026 have to be filled out from the school level online. To fill out the applications, schools must visit the official website and login with their School Index number and Password.
Step 1: Visit the official website of GSEB
Step 2: Click on the Talent Search Exam link
Step 3: Login with the school index number and password
Step 4: The form with school details
Step 5: Select the centre closest to the school
Step 6: The centre selected will be automatically selected for the remaining candidates
Step 7: Save and click on submit
