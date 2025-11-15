TN TET Question Paper 2025: The Tamilnadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) successfully conducting the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) exam on November 15 and 16, 2025 across the state. The Paper - I exam for TNTET is to be held on November 15, 2025 whereas Paper - II is scheduled to be conducted on November 16, 2025. Candidates can check the direct link to download TN TET Question Paper 2025 for all the sets here.

Those preparing for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) exam can check this page for Question Paper for both exams which will be available in this article. The question papers are provided in a PDF. Aspirants can simply click on the PDF link to download the question papers.

The TNTET exam is the gateway to check the eligibility for candidates for recruitment as being teachers in primary as well as upper primary level across the government schools in the state.