By Manish Kumar
Nov 15, 2025, 13:31 IST

TN TET Question Paper 2025: The Tamilnadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) successfully conducted the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) exam on November 15 and 16, 2025 across the state. Candidates can check the direct link to download TN TET Question Paper 2025 for all the sets here. 

Those preparing for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) exam can check this page for Question Paper for both exams which will be available in this article. The question papers are provided in a PDF. Aspirants can simply click on the PDF link to download the question papers.

The TNTET exam is the gateway to check the eligibility for candidates for recruitment as being teachers in primary as well as upper primary level across the government schools in the state.

TN TET Question Paper 2025 PDF

The TNTRB is conducting the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) exam on November 15 and 16, 2025. The exam is being conducted in a single shift across two days. The first shift will be held from 10:00 am to 01:00 pm for all candidates.

TN TET 2025 Exam Pattern

The TNTET exam pattern 2025 will be held for  of two papers. Paper 1 for Primary classes (1 to 5) and Paper 2 for Upper Primary classes (6 to 8). Beloer are the details of the exam pattern-

Paper

Sections

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Duration

Paper I 

Child Dev. & Pedagogy; Language I; Language II; Mathematics; Environmental Studies

150

150

3 hours

Paper II 

Child Dev. & Pedagogy; Language I; Language II; Mathematics & Science or Social Science

150

150

3 hours

TN TET Question Paper 2025 Set

The TNTET exam consists of two papers- Paper I for primary-level teachers and Paper II for upper primary teachers. You can download the question paper set here once released by the authority.
UPSC ESE 2025 Question Download Link
TN TET Question Paper 2025SET A Question Paper
TN TET SET A Question Paper
TN TET SET B Question Paper
TN TET SET B Question Paper
TN TET SET C Question Paper

TN TET 2025 Answer Key 2025

Those who are looking for an answer key for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) exam can click on the provided link below to see the tentative answer to the questions asked in the exam, once it is released by the commission.

How to Download the TNTET Question Paper PDF?

The written exam for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) conducted by the Tamilnadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) was conducted on November 15 and 16, 2025. The commission usually releases the question papers in PDF format on the official website after the exam. Here are the steps to download Question Paper:

  • Step 1 : Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) at - https://trb.tn.gov.in/
  • Step 2: Click on the link Tamilnadu Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 (TNTET) on the home page.
  • Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
  • Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.
  • Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

