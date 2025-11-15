TN TET Question Paper 2025: The Tamilnadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) successfully conducting the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) exam on November 15 and 16, 2025 across the state. The Paper - I exam for TNTET is to be held on November 15, 2025 whereas Paper - II is scheduled to be conducted on November 16, 2025. Candidates can check the direct link to download TN TET Question Paper 2025 for all the sets here.
Those preparing for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) exam can check this page for Question Paper for both exams which will be available in this article. The question papers are provided in a PDF. Aspirants can simply click on the PDF link to download the question papers.
The TNTET exam is the gateway to check the eligibility for candidates for recruitment as being teachers in primary as well as upper primary level across the government schools in the state.
TN TET Question Paper 2025 PDF
The TNTRB is conducting the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) exam on November 15 and 16, 2025. The exam is being conducted in a single shift across two days. The first shift will be held from 10:00 am to 01:00 pm for all candidates.
TN TET 2025 Exam Pattern
The TNTET exam pattern 2025 will be held for of two papers. Paper 1 for Primary classes (1 to 5) and Paper 2 for Upper Primary classes (6 to 8). Beloer are the details of the exam pattern-
|
Paper
|
Sections
|
Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
Paper I
|
Child Dev. & Pedagogy; Language I; Language II; Mathematics; Environmental Studies
|
150
|
150
|
3 hours
|
Paper II
|
Child Dev. & Pedagogy; Language I; Language II; Mathematics & Science or Social Science
|
150
|
150
|
3 hours
TN TET Question Paper 2025 Set
The TNTET exam consists of two papers- Paper I for primary-level teachers and Paper II for upper primary teachers. You can download the question paper set here once released by the authority.
TN TET 2025 Answer Key 2025
Those who are looking for an answer key for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) exam can click on the provided link below to see the tentative answer to the questions asked in the exam, once it is released by the commission.
How to Download the TNTET Question Paper PDF?
The written exam for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) conducted by the Tamilnadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) was conducted on November 15 and 16, 2025. The commission usually releases the question papers in PDF format on the official website after the exam. Here are the steps to download Question Paper:
- Step 1 : Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) at - https://trb.tn.gov.in/
- Step 2: Click on the link Tamilnadu Teachers Eligibility Test 2025 (TNTET) on the home page.
- Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
- Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.
- Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.
