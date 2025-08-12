UP NEET Counselling 2025: Round 1 Choice Filling Form Deadlines Ends Tomorrow; Details Here

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh, has started the UP NEET 2025 counselling for round 1 MBBS and BDS admissions. Students who passed the NEET UG 2025 exam and applied for 85% state quota seats in Uttar Pradesh medical and dental colleges can now choose their favourite colleges and courses.

Only students whose names are in the UP NEET 2025 round 1 merit list can take part. The choice filling and locking link is active on upneet.gov.in, and students can submit their choices until August 13, 2025. It is better to complete the process early to avoid any last-minute problems.

Click here: UP NEET Counselling 2025 Choice Filling Link

UP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Important Dates

UP NEET UG 2025 counselling for MBBS and BDS admissions has new dates. Students can see the updated schedule below. Remember to complete each step on time to get your seat.