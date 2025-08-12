UP NEET Counselling 2025: Round 1 Choice Filling Form Deadlines Ends Tomorrow; Details Here

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh, has started the UP NEET 2025 counselling for round 1 MBBS and BDS admissions. Students who passed the NEET UG 2025 exam and applied for 85% state quota seats in Uttar Pradesh medical and dental colleges can now choose their favourite colleges and courses.
Only students whose names are in the UP NEET 2025 round 1 merit list can take part. The choice filling and locking link is active on upneet.gov.in, and students can submit their choices until August 13, 2025. It is better to complete the process early to avoid any last-minute problems.
UP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Important Dates
UP NEET UG 2025 counselling for MBBS and BDS admissions has new dates. Students can see the updated schedule below. Remember to complete each step on time to get your seat.
|
Event
|
New Dates
|
Last date for choice filling
|
13 August 2025
|
Round 1 seat allotment result
|
14 August 2025
|
Download allotment letter & admission starts
|
18 August 2025
Steps to Fill and Lock Choices For UP NEET UG 2025 Counselling
Students can follow the given steps to fill in their choices for the UP NEET UG Counselling 2025:
Step 1: Go to the official website at upneet.gov.in and log in with your registration number, password, and the security code.
Step 2: Click on the Choice Filling (or Fill Choices) section and read the instructions on the page.
Step 3: Pick the colleges and courses you like. Put them in order, most wanted first.
Step 4: Save your choices after checking them carefully. You can change them before locking.
Step 5: To lock your choices, enter the OTP sent to your mobile or email. This finishes the locking.
Step 6: Download and print the locked choice list. Keep the paper safe for future use.
