UP NEET Counselling 2025: Round 1 Choice Filling Form Deadlines Ends Tomorrow; Details Here

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 choice filling last date is tomorrow, 13 August 2025, and students must fill and lock their preferred colleges and courses at upneet.gov.in. Only those in the round 1 merit list can participate. Complete the process early to avoid last-minute issues and ensure your seat in MBBS or BDS under the 85% state quota.

Aug 12, 2025, 12:01 IST
The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh, has started the UP NEET 2025 counselling for round 1 MBBS and BDS admissions. Students who passed the NEET UG 2025 exam and applied for 85% state quota seats in Uttar Pradesh medical and dental colleges can now choose their favourite colleges and courses. 

Only students whose names are in the UP NEET 2025 round 1 merit list can take part. The choice filling and locking link is active on upneet.gov.in, and students can submit their choices until August 13, 2025. It is better to complete the process early to avoid any last-minute problems.

Click here: UP NEET Counselling 2025 Choice Filling Link

UP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Important Dates

UP NEET UG 2025 counselling for MBBS and BDS admissions has new dates. Students can see the updated schedule below. Remember to complete each step on time to get your seat.

Event

New Dates

Last date for choice filling

13 August 2025

Round 1 seat allotment result

14 August 2025

Download allotment letter & admission starts

18 August 2025

Steps to Fill and Lock Choices For UP NEET UG 2025 Counselling

Students can follow the given steps to fill in their choices for the UP NEET UG Counselling 2025:

Step 1: Go to the official website at upneet.gov.in and log in with your registration number, password, and the security code.

Step 2: Click on the Choice Filling (or Fill Choices) section and read the instructions on the page.

Step 3: Pick the colleges and courses you like. Put them in order, most wanted first.

Step 4: Save your choices after checking them carefully. You can change them before locking.

Step 5: To lock your choices, enter the OTP sent to your mobile or email. This finishes the locking.

Step 6: Download and print the locked choice list. Keep the paper safe for future use.

Also read: UPTAC 2025: Round 3 Allotment Result OUT

 

