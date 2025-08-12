UPTAC 2025: Round 3 Allotment Result OUT at uptac.admissions.nic.in

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has announced the UPTAC 2025 counselling round 3 result on August 11. Students can check their allotment result by visiting the official website, clicking on the round 3 allotment link, and logging in with their JEE Main 2025 application number and password.

After checking the result, students must confirm their seats by August 12. For this, they need to choose either ‘freeze’ (to lock the seat) or ‘float’ (to look for a better option) and pay the seat acceptance fee, Rs. 20,000 for General & OBC categories, and Rs. 12,000 for SC & ST categories. Once the payment is done, students will get a seat confirmation slip, which will also show if they want to continue to the next counselling step.

Click here: UPTAC 2025 Round 3 Allotment Link