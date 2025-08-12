UPTAC 2025: Round 3 Allotment Result OUT at uptac.admissions.nic.in

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has announced the UPTAC 2025 counselling round 3 result on August 11. Students can check their allotment result by visiting the official website, clicking on the round 3 allotment link, and logging in with their JEE Main 2025 application number and password.
After checking the result, students must confirm their seats by August 12. For this, they need to choose either ‘freeze’ (to lock the seat) or ‘float’ (to look for a better option) and pay the seat acceptance fee, Rs. 20,000 for General & OBC categories, and Rs. 12,000 for SC & ST categories. Once the payment is done, students will get a seat confirmation slip, which will also show if they want to continue to the next counselling step.
UPTAC 2025 Counselling Seat Confirmation
In UPTAC 2025 counselling, students who get a seat can choose between ‘freeze’ or ‘float’.
-
Freeze: If you pick ‘freeze’, it means you are happy with the seat you got and don’t want to take part in the next rounds for a better seat. You will not get a new seat in the next rounds, but your category for the same seat can still change.
-
Float: If you pick ‘float’, you will keep your current seat but can still try for a better one in the next rounds.
Remember, Round 3 is the last round to choose between freeze and float. From Round 4, your seat will be auto-frozen. The Round 4 result will be out on August 13, and Round 5 will only be for internal seat changes.
