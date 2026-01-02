CEED, UCEED 2026 Admit Card Out, Get Direct Link Here to Download Hall Ticket

UCEED 2026, CEED 2026 Admit Card: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has released the CEED, UCEED 2026 admit card today, January 2, 2026. The link to download the admit card is now available on the candidate portal. Those appearing for the Common Entrance Exam For Design 2026 and the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design must visit the website to download their hall tickets.

To download the UCEED 2026 and CEED 2026 admit card, students can visit the official website and login using their login id and password. Only those candidates who have submitted their application forms along with the application fee will be issued their hall ticket. The CEED and UCEED 2026 hall ticket is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre.

UCEED 2026 admit card available for download on the official website - uceed.iitb.ac.in, while the CEED 2026 admit card is available for download at ceed.iitb.ac.in. Candidates will also be provided with the direct links below to download the hall ticket.