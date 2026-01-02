CEED, UCEED 2026 Admit Card Out, Get Direct Link Here to Download Hall Ticket

Key Points
- Last date for candidates to download hall ticket is January 18, 2026
- Candidates can submit recrification until January 8, 2026
- Login with User ID and Password to download UCEED, CEED Admit Card 2026
UCEED 2026, CEED 2026 Admit Card: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has released the CEED, UCEED 2026 admit card today, January 2, 2026. The link to download the admit card is now available on the candidate portal. Those appearing for the Common Entrance Exam For Design 2026 and the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design must visit the website to download their hall tickets.
To download the UCEED 2026 and CEED 2026 admit card, students can visit the official website and login using their login id and password. Only those candidates who have submitted their application forms along with the application fee will be issued their hall ticket. The CEED and UCEED 2026 hall ticket is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre.
UCEED 2026 admit card available for download on the official website - uceed.iitb.ac.in, while the CEED 2026 admit card is available for download at ceed.iitb.ac.in. Candidates will also be provided with the direct links below to download the hall ticket.
CEED 2026, UCEED 2026 Admit Card Instructions
The CEED and UCEED 2026 admit card is available on the official website. Check the instructions shared below.
- Candidates can download their Admit Cards by logging into the Candidate Portal.
- Admit Cards will be available for download till January 18, 2026.
CEED, UCEED 2026 Admit Card: Rectification of Discrepancies
- The last date for rectification of discrepancies in the Admit Card is January 08, 2025, 05:00 PM
- Requests for correction can be made ONLY through the Candidate Portal by registered candidates
- Requests sent via email will NOT be entertained.
- Any request received after the said date will not be considered.
Steps to Download CEED, UCEED 2026 Admit Card
The link for candidates to download the CEED and UCEED 2026 admit card will be available on the official website by 1 PM. Follow the steps provided below to download the admit card
Step 1: Visit the official website for CEDD/ UCEED
Step 2: Click on the admit card link
Step 3: Login with the user id and password
Step 4: The CEED/ UCEED 2026 admit card will be displayed
Step 5: Download the admit card for further reference
Details Mentioned on the CEED, UCEED 2026 Admit Card
The CEED, UCEED 2026 admit card link will be available on the individual websites. Follow the the admit card PDF will include the following details
Candidate name
Name of exam
Candidate photograph and signature
Exam Centre details
Schedule for Exam
Reporting time
Instructions for candidates
The UCEED and CEED 2026 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 18, 2026. Candidates must make sure they carry the hard copy of their admit cards with them to the exam centre for verification purposes along with a valid ID proof.
