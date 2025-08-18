TN NEET UG 2025: tnmedicalselection.net Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Released; Download Here

TN NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Tamil Nadu has released the Tamil Nadu National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on August 18, 2025. Candidates can check their seat allotment status on the official website at tnmedicalselection.net. Candidates can now download their allotment letter online and confirm or reject their admission till August 24, 2025. Check this article to download TN NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 here.
A total of 7513 students have been allotted seats in the first round of seat allotment. Out of this 6571 students have been allotted seats into MBBS colleges, while 1982 students have been allotted seats to BDS colleges. Students allotted seats must make sure they report to the allotted colleges to complete the admission process.
Click here: Provisional List of Candidates allotted for MBBS/BDS (Government Quota) Course Session 2025
Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the important details of TN NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment status here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025
|
Board name
|
Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Tamil Nadu
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG)
|
Official website
|
tnmedicalselection.net
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
|
Programme
|
MBBS
BDS
|
State
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
|
Round 1 Seat Allotment Result date
|
August 18, 2025
|
Admission Confirmation last date
|
August 24, 2025 by 12 PM
TN NEET UG Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment
TN NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment is available on the official website. The course wise allotment details are given below
|Course
|Number
|MBBS
|6571
|BDS
|1982
How to Check TN NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result?
Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to check their TN NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment status:
- Visit the official website at tnmedicalselection.net
- On the homepage, click on the ‘UG Courses’ tab
- Click on the ‘Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result’ link
- In the log in window, enter your login credentials
- The TN NEET UG Counselling 2025 seat allotment result will appear
- Check your status and college
- Download for future admission references
What After Release of TN NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment List?
Candidates who secured their seat in MBBS/BDS courses will need to download their allotment letter and report to their allotted colleges/institutions with their official personal and academic documents to proceed with the admission procedures to confirm their seats till August 24, 2025, failure to follow will result in seat cancellation.
Whereas the students who were unable to secure a seat in round 1 can appear for TN NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2. Keep up with the official website of TN NEET UG Counselling for latest updates.
