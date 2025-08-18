UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Last Date
Focus
Quick Links
News

TN NEET UG 2025: tnmedicalselection.net Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Released; Download Here

TN NEET UG Counselling 2025: DME, Tamil Nadu has released the TN NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on August 18, 2025 on the official website at tnmedicalselection.net. Candidates can download their allotment letter online and confirm their admission till August 24, 2025. Get direct link here.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Aug 18, 2025, 16:33 IST
TN NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out
TN NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out
Register for Result Updates

TN NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Tamil Nadu has released the Tamil Nadu National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on August 18, 2025. Candidates can check their seat allotment status on the official website at tnmedicalselection.net. Candidates can now download their allotment letter online and confirm or reject their admission till August 24, 2025. Check this article to download TN NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 here.

A total of 7513 students have been allotted seats in the first round of seat allotment. Out of this 6571 students have been allotted seats into MBBS colleges, while 1982 students have been allotted seats to BDS colleges. Students allotted seats must make sure they report to the allotted colleges to complete the admission process.

Click here: Provisional List of Candidates allotted for MBBS/BDS (Government Quota) Course Session 2025

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

Candidates can check the important details of TN NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment status here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025

Board name 

Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Tamil Nadu

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG)

Official website 

tnmedicalselection.net

Academic year 

2025-26

Stream 

Medical 

Dental 

Programme 

MBBS

BDS

State 

Tamil Nadu 

Level 

Undergraduate 

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result date

August 18, 2025

Admission Confirmation last date 

August 24, 2025 by 12 PM

Related Stories

TN NEET UG Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment

TN NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment is available on the official website. The course wise allotment details are given below

Course Number
MBBS 6571
BDS 1982 

 

Also Read: CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result Release Soon at cgbse.nic.in; Check Expected Date and Time Here

How to Check TN NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result?

Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to check their TN NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment status:

  1. Visit the official website at tnmedicalselection.net
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘UG Courses’ tab
  3. Click on the ‘Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result’ link
  4. In the log in window, enter your login credentials
  5. The TN NEET UG Counselling 2025 seat allotment result will appear 
  6. Check your status and college 
  7. Download for future admission references 

Alos Read: DME MP NEET Counselling 2025: UG Round 1 Allotment Result Today at dme.mponline.gov.in; Details here

What After Release of TN NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment List?

Candidates who secured their seat in MBBS/BDS courses will need to download their allotment letter and report to their allotted colleges/institutions with their official personal and academic documents to proceed with the admission procedures to confirm their seats till August 24, 2025, failure to follow will result in seat cancellation.

Whereas the students who were unable to secure a seat in round 1 can appear for TN NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2. Keep up with the official website of TN NEET UG Counselling for latest updates.

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More
    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Latest Stories

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News