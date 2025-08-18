TN NEET UG 2025: tnmedicalselection.net Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Released; Download Here

News

TN NEET UG Counselling 2025: DME, Tamil Nadu has released the TN NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on August 18, 2025 on the official website at tnmedicalselection.net. Candidates can download their allotment letter online and confirm their admission till August 24, 2025. Get direct link here.

TN NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Tamil Nadu has released the Tamil Nadu National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on August 18, 2025. Candidates can check their seat allotment status on the official website at tnmedicalselection.net. Candidates can now download their allotment letter online and confirm or reject their admission till August 24, 2025. Check this article to download TN NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 here. A total of 7513 students have been allotted seats in the first round of seat allotment. Out of this 6571 students have been allotted seats into MBBS colleges, while 1982 students have been allotted seats to BDS colleges. Students allotted seats must make sure they report to the allotted colleges to complete the admission process.

Click here: Provisional List of Candidates allotted for MBBS/BDS (Government Quota) Course Session 2025 Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights Candidates can check the important details of TN NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment status here: Overview Details Event name Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025 Board name Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Tamil Nadu Exam name National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Official website tnmedicalselection.net Academic year 2025-26 Stream Medical Dental Programme MBBS BDS State Tamil Nadu Level Undergraduate Round 1 Seat Allotment Result date August 18, 2025 Admission Confirmation last date August 24, 2025 by 12 PM

TN NEET UG Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment TN NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment is available on the official website. The course wise allotment details are given below Course Number MBBS 6571 BDS 1982 Also Read: CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result Release Soon at cgbse.nic.in; Check Expected Date and Time Here How to Check TN NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result? Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to check their TN NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Allotment status: Visit the official website at tnmedicalselection.net On the homepage, click on the ‘UG Courses’ tab Click on the ‘Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 Seat Allotment Result’ link In the log in window, enter your login credentials The TN NEET UG Counselling 2025 seat allotment result will appear Check your status and college Download for future admission references