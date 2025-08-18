CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result Release Soon at cgbse.nic.in; Check Expected Date and Time Here

News

CGBSE Supply Result 2025: The Chhattisgarh Board will release the CGBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025 soon on the official website at cgbse.nic.in. Students will need to enter their CGBSE Supply 2025 roll number and date of birth on the result portal when the board officially announces it.

CGBSE Supply Result 2025: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will release the Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025 soon. Candidates will need to check the official website at cgbse.nic.in. Students who appeared for the supplementary exams will need to enter their CGBSE Supply 2025 roll number and date of birth on the result portal when the board officially announces it. CGBSE Supply Result 2025 Key Highlights Candidates can check the important details of CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025 here: Overview Details Exam name CGBSE Second Main (Supplementary) Exam 2025 Board name Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) Result name Chhattisgarh Board Supply Result 2025 Official website cgbse.nic.in Result website vidia.cgbse.nic.in Academic year 2025-26 Class(es) 10 12 Frequency Annual Level Statewide State Chhattisgarh Exam dates Class 10: July 9 - 21, 2025 Class 12: July 8 - 22, 2025 Exam mode Offline, pen-and-paper mode Class 12th Streams Arts Commerce Science Result date and time August 2025 (expected) Result mode Online: Official Website Login credentials Roll number Date of birth

CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025 Date and Time The Chhattisgarh Board will release the CGBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025 anytime now. The board conducted the CBSE Class 10 Exams 2025 from July 9 to July 21, 2025, and Chhattisgarh Class 12 Exams from July 8 to July 22, 2025 in offline mode. According to past year trends, the results are anticipated to be released by late august 2025. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready and keep checking this page for a direct link to the result portal when the board announces it. How to Check Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025? The Chhattisgarh Board will release the CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2025 online on the official website at class 10 and class 12 supplementary results will be announced on the official website at cgbse.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check their results online by following the mentioned steps: