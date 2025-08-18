UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Last Date
Focus
Quick Links
News

CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result Release Soon at cgbse.nic.in; Check Expected Date and Time Here

CGBSE Supply Result 2025: The Chhattisgarh Board will release the CGBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025 soon on the official website at cgbse.nic.in. Students will need to enter their CGBSE Supply 2025 roll number and date of birth on the result portal when the board officially announces it.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Aug 18, 2025, 10:01 IST
Chhattisgarh Board will release class 10, 12 result 2025 soon.
Chhattisgarh Board will release class 10, 12 result 2025 soon.
Register for Result Updates

CGBSE Supply Result 2025: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will release the Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025 soon. Candidates will need to check the official website at cgbse.nic.in. Students who appeared for the supplementary exams will need to enter their CGBSE Supply 2025 roll number and date of birth on the result portal when the board officially announces it. 

CGBSE Supply Result 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the important details of CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

CGBSE Second Main (Supplementary) Exam 2025

Board name 

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE)

Result name 

Chhattisgarh Board Supply Result 2025

Official website

cgbse.nic.in

Result website

vidia.cgbse.nic.in

Academic year 

2025-26

Class(es) 

10

12

Frequency 

Annual 

Level 

Statewide 

State 

Chhattisgarh 

Exam dates 

Class 10: July 9 - 21, 2025

Class 12: July 8 - 22, 2025

Exam mode 

Offline, pen-and-paper mode 

Class 12th Streams 

Arts

Commerce

Science 

Result date and time

August 2025 (expected)

Result mode

Online: Official Website  

Login credentials 

Roll number

Date of birth 

CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025 Date and Time

The Chhattisgarh Board will release the CGBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025 anytime now. The board conducted the CBSE Class 10 Exams 2025 from July 9 to July 21, 2025, and Chhattisgarh Class 12 Exams from July 8 to July 22, 2025 in offline mode. According to past year trends, the results are anticipated to be released by late august 2025. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready and keep checking this page for a direct link to the result portal when the board announces it. 

How to Check Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025?

The Chhattisgarh Board will release the CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2025 online on the official website at class 10 and class 12 supplementary results will be announced on the official website at cgbse.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check their results online by following the mentioned steps:

Related Stories

  1. Visit the official website at cgbse.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the link for Supplementary Result 2025 for class 10/ 12
  3. In the log in window, enter your roll number and password
  4. Your CGBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025 will appear
  5. Check your details and download for further reference

The online marksheet is provisional and only for the reference of the students. Candidates will need to collect their official marksheet from their respective schools later.

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News