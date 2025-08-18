UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Last Date
DME MP NEET Counselling 2025: UG Round 1 Allotment Result Today at dme.mponline.gov.in; Details here

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: The MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared today, August 18, at dme.mponline.gov.in. Between August 19 and 23, 2025, candidates can download the letter, check their allotment status online, and report to the institutions. There are additional options for online resignation or seat deterioration.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Aug 18, 2025, 15:21 IST
MP NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result to be out today, August 18, 2025.
MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Department of Public Health and Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh will release the Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result today, August 18, 2025. Candidates will be able to check their status on the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

Check the highlights of MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025

Board name 

Department of Public Health & Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

dme.mponline.gov.in

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

State 

Madhya Pradesh 

Level 

Undergraduate 

Courses 

MBBS

BDS 

Status 

85%

Credentials 

NEET(UG-2025) Roll No. 

Date of Birth

According to the original schedule for MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1, the seat allotment result was supposed to be declared on August 6, 2025 but it was later updated. Candidates can check the MP NEET UG Counselling Round 1 revised schedule here.

How to check MP NEET UG Round 1 Allotment Result?

Candidates can check the following steps to check their seat allotment status online on the official website today: 

  1. Visit the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘UG Counselling’ tab
  3. Press on the ‘Round 1 Allotment List’ link
  4. In the log in window, enter your details 
  5. Check your allotment status and follow the admission protocol
  6. Download the allotment letter for future use

What After Release of MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates who secure their seat in the MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1 must complete the following steps: 

  • Report to their allotted institutions with their required documents like personal and academic proof between August 19 and 23, 2025.
  • Candidates can also opt for seat degradation if they want to participate in Round 2.
  • Candidates can also choose online resignation or cancellation of seats at the college level between August 19 and 24, 2025.

