DME MP NEET Counselling 2025: UG Round 1 Allotment Result Today at dme.mponline.gov.in; Details here

News

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: The MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared today, August 18, at dme.mponline.gov.in. Between August 19 and 23, 2025, candidates can download the letter, check their allotment status online, and report to the institutions. There are additional options for online resignation or seat deterioration.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Department of Public Health and Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh will release the Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result today, August 18, 2025. Candidates will be able to check their status on the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in. MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights Check the highlights of MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 here: Overview Details Event name Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Board name Department of Public Health & Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh Academic year 2025-26 Official website dme.mponline.gov.in Exam name National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) State Madhya Pradesh Level Undergraduate Courses MBBS BDS Status 85% Credentials NEET(UG-2025) Roll No. Date of Birth

According to the original schedule for MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1, the seat allotment result was supposed to be declared on August 6, 2025 but it was later updated. Candidates can check the MP NEET UG Counselling Round 1 revised schedule here. How to check MP NEET UG Round 1 Allotment Result? Candidates can check the following steps to check their seat allotment status online on the official website today: Visit the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘UG Counselling’ tab Press on the ‘Round 1 Allotment List’ link In the log in window, enter your details Check your allotment status and follow the admission protocol Download the allotment letter for future use Also Read: CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result Release Soon at cgbse.nic.in; Check Expected Date and Time Here