DME MP NEET Counselling 2025: UG Round 1 Allotment Result Today at dme.mponline.gov.in; Details here

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Department of Public Health and Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh will release the Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result today, August 18, 2025. Candidates will be able to check their status on the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in.
MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Check the highlights of MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Madhya Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025
|
Board name
|
Department of Public Health & Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
dme.mponline.gov.in
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
State
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
|
Courses
|
MBBS
BDS
|
Status
|
85%
|
Credentials
|
NEET(UG-2025) Roll No.
Date of Birth
According to the original schedule for MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1, the seat allotment result was supposed to be declared on August 6, 2025 but it was later updated. Candidates can check the MP NEET UG Counselling Round 1 revised schedule here.
How to check MP NEET UG Round 1 Allotment Result?
Candidates can check the following steps to check their seat allotment status online on the official website today:
- Visit the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the ‘UG Counselling’ tab
- Press on the ‘Round 1 Allotment List’ link
- In the log in window, enter your details
- Check your allotment status and follow the admission protocol
- Download the allotment letter for future use
Also Read: CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result Release Soon at cgbse.nic.in; Check Expected Date and Time Here
Related Stories
What After Release of MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates who secure their seat in the MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1 must complete the following steps:
- Report to their allotted institutions with their required documents like personal and academic proof between August 19 and 23, 2025.
- Candidates can also opt for seat degradation if they want to participate in Round 2.
- Candidates can also choose online resignation or cancellation of seats at the college level between August 19 and 24, 2025.
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation