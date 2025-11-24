WBSSC Result 2025
NYT Pips Game Answers Today (November 24, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Nov 24, 2025, 06:45 EDT

Get the full NYT Pips Game answers, clues, and hints for November 24, 2025. Find the correct domino tile placements for Easy, Medium, and Hard puzzles.

NYT Pips Game Answers Today
NYT Pips Game Answers Today

NYT Pips Game Answers Today: If you enjoy solving quick daily puzzles, PIPS is one of those games that instantly hooks you. Each puzzle gives you small colour-coded spaces with conditions like “Equal”, “Greater Than”, or “Number”, and your job is to place the correct domino-style tiles that match the rule. It’s simple on the surface, but every day brings a fresh little brain workout. Whether you are warming up with the Easy mode or testing your logic skills with the Hard grid, these hints help you check your approach, avoid confusion, and get the correct tile placements without spoiling the fun.

Here are the full NYT Pips hints and answers for all three difficulty levels. 

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers 

nyt pips easy (37)

  • Number (12): 6-1 (horizontal); 6-5 (vertical)

  • Number (10): 6-5 (vertical); 4-5 (horizontal)

  • Greater Than (4): 5-1 (horizontal)

  • Equal (1): 1-1 (horizontal); 5-1 (vertical)

Final results:

nyt pips easy (37)

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answers

nyt pips medium (41)

  • Less Than (3): 1-5 (vertical)

  • Equal (5):5-5 (horizontal); 1-5 (vertical); 5-6 (vertical)

  • Greater Than (3): 4-2 (horizontal)

  • Equal (0): 3-0 (vertical); 0-0 (vertical); 0-6 (vertical)

  • Greater Than (3) [Dark Blue]: 0-6 (vertical)

Final results: 

nyt pips medium final (32)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answers

nyt pips hard (32)

  • Number (11): 5-0 (horizontal); 6-6 (vertical)

  • Equal (0): 4-0 (horizontal); 5-0 (horizontal); 0-2 (horizontal)

  • Number (10): 6-6 (vertical); 4-2 (vertical)

  • Greater Than (1):  4-2 (vertical)

  • Equal (3) [Green]: 3-1 (vertical); 3-2 (horizontal)

  • Equal (2): 0-2 (horizontal); 3-2 (horizontal)

  • Greater Than (0): 1-6 (vertical)

  • Number (1): 0-0 (vertical); 1-4 (vertical)

  • Number (12): 1-6 (vertical); 6-0 (vertical)

Final results:

nyt pips hard final (32)


