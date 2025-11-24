NSO SOF Sample Papers 2025-2026: SOF International Science Olympiad Sample Papers (All Grades)

Preparing for the NSO SOF Exam 2025-2026 becomes easier when students have access to the right study resources. The SOF International Science Olympiad Sample Papers are one of the most effective tools to understand the exam pattern, difficulty level, and important question types. With rising competition across Classes 1 to 12, these updated sample papers help students strengthen their scientific concepts while improving accuracy and time management. Whether you are searching for NSO sample papers PDF, SOF Olympiad practice questions, or NSO previous year papers, these resources provide a complete preparation boost. By solving these sample papers regularly, students can assess their readiness, identify weak areas, and enhance overall performance to score higher in the upcoming NSO SOF 2025-2026 examination.

On the homepage menu, click on Student Zone → Olympiad Exam Preparation. Step 3: Select “NSO – National Science Olympiad” A list of Olympiads will appear. Choose NSO from the list. Step 4: Scroll to the Sample Papers Section You will find class-wise sample paper links for Classes 1 to 12. Step 5: Choose Your Class Click on your class (e.g., Class 5, Class 8, Class 10) to open the sample paper page. Step 6: Click on the PDF Download Button Each sample paper will have a Download PDF or Click to View/Download option. Tap/click it to start downloading. Step 7: Save the File Once downloaded, save the PDF in your folder for NSO Preparation so you can access it easily later. How to Solve NSO SOF Sample Papers (Step-by-Step Guide) 1. Understand the Exam Pattern First Before attempting the paper, check the section-wise marks, number of questions, and difficulty level. NSO usually has three sections:

Logical Reasoning



Science



Achievers Section

2. Create an Exam-Like Environment Sit in a quiet place, set a timer, and attempt the paper just like the real exam. Class 1–4: 60 minutes



Class 5–10: 60 minutes



Class 11–12: 60 minutes 3. Do Not Rush — Follow Section Order Start with the section you find easiest.

Many students begin with Science → then Logical Reasoning → finally Achievers Section 4. Mark Difficult Questions for Review If you get stuck, don’t waste time. Mark the question



Move on



Come back later

5. Check Your Answers Carefully After completing the paper: Recheck calculations



Review tricky logical reasoning questions

Verify science concepts

6. Compare with Answer Key Match your answers with the official solution or key. Note down the correct method for difficult questions.