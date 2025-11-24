NSO SOF Sample Papers 2025-2026: SOF International Science Olympiad Sample Papers (All Grades)

Preparing for the NSO SOF Exam 2025-2026 becomes easier when students have access to the right study resources. The SOF International Science Olympiad Sample Papers are one of the most effective tools to understand the exam pattern, difficulty level, and important question types. With rising competition across Classes 1 to 12, these updated sample papers help students strengthen their scientific concepts while improving accuracy and time management.
Whether you are searching for NSO sample papers PDF, SOF Olympiad practice questions, or NSO previous year papers, these resources provide a complete preparation boost. By solving these sample papers regularly, students can assess their readiness, identify weak areas, and enhance overall performance to score higher in the upcoming NSO SOF 2025-2026 examination.
NSO SOF Sample Paper All Grades with Answers PDF
Get NSO SOF Sample Paper PDFs for all grades along with detailed answers to boost your Science Olympiad preparation. These class-wise practice papers help students understand the exam pattern and improve accuracy for NSO 2025-26.
Class 1
Class 2
Class 3
Class 4
Class 5
Class 6
Class 7
Class 8
Class 9
Class 10
Class 11
Class 12
How to Download NSO SOF Sample Papers (2025–2026)
Step 1: Visit the Official SOF Website
Go to the official Science Olympiad Foundation website: sofworld.org
Step 2: Open the ‘Student Zone’ Section
On the homepage menu, click on Student Zone → Olympiad Exam Preparation.
Step 3: Select “NSO – National Science Olympiad”
A list of Olympiads will appear. Choose NSO from the list.
Step 4: Scroll to the Sample Papers Section
You will find class-wise sample paper links for Classes 1 to 12.
Step 5: Choose Your Class
Click on your class (e.g., Class 5, Class 8, Class 10) to open the sample paper page.
Step 6: Click on the PDF Download Button
Each sample paper will have a Download PDF or Click to View/Download option. Tap/click it to start downloading.
Step 7: Save the File
Once downloaded, save the PDF in your folder for NSO Preparation so you can access it easily later.
How to Solve NSO SOF Sample Papers (Step-by-Step Guide)
1. Understand the Exam Pattern First
Before attempting the paper, check the section-wise marks, number of questions, and difficulty level. NSO usually has three sections:
-
Logical Reasoning
-
Science
-
Achievers Section
2. Create an Exam-Like Environment
Sit in a quiet place, set a timer, and attempt the paper just like the real exam.
-
Class 1–4: 60 minutes
-
Class 5–10: 60 minutes
-
Class 11–12: 60 minutes
3. Do Not Rush — Follow Section Order
Start with the section you find easiest.
Many students begin with Science → then Logical Reasoning → finally Achievers Section
4. Mark Difficult Questions for Review
If you get stuck, don’t waste time.
-
Mark the question
-
Move on
-
Come back later
5. Check Your Answers Carefully
After completing the paper:
-
Recheck calculations
-
Review tricky logical reasoning questions
-
Verify science concepts
6. Compare with Answer Key
Match your answers with the official solution or key. Note down the correct method for difficult questions.
7. Identify Weak Areas
Make a list of:
-
Incorrect answers
-
Topics you are unsure about
-
Questions that took too much time
8. Revise Theory Related to Mistakes
Go back and re-learn the chapter or concept behind each wrong answer.
This ensures you don’t repeat mistakes in the real exam.
9. Solve 3–5 Sample Papers Before the Exam
Multiple practice papers improve:
-
Speed
-
Accuracy
-
Concept clarity
-
Exam confidence
10. Analyse Time Taken per Section
Track how many minutes you spend in each section. Try to improve timing with each new practice paper.
