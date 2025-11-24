NSO SOF Sample Papers 2025-2026: SOF International Science Olympiad Sample Papers (All Grades)

BIhar STET Answer Key 2025
By Simran Akhouri
Nov 24, 2025

Effective preparation for the NSO SOF Exam 2025-2026 relies on the right study resources. The SOF International Science Olympiad Sample Papers are crucial for understanding the exam pattern, difficulty, and question types. These updated papers aid students across Classes 1 to 12 in strengthening scientific concepts, improving accuracy, and managing time against rising competition.

NSO SOF Sample Paper 2025-26 with Answers
Preparing for the NSO SOF Exam 2025-2026 becomes easier when students have access to the right study resources. The SOF International Science Olympiad Sample Papers are one of the most effective tools to understand the exam pattern, difficulty level, and important question types. With rising competition across Classes 1 to 12, these updated sample papers help students strengthen their scientific concepts while improving accuracy and time management.

Whether you are searching for NSO sample papers PDF, SOF Olympiad practice questions, or NSO previous year papers, these resources provide a complete preparation boost. By solving these sample papers regularly, students can assess their readiness, identify weak areas, and enhance overall performance to score higher in the upcoming NSO SOF 2025-2026 examination.

NSO SOF Sample Paper All Grades with Answers PDF

Get NSO SOF Sample Paper PDFs for all grades along with detailed answers to boost your Science Olympiad preparation. These class-wise practice papers help students understand the exam pattern and improve accuracy for NSO 2025-26.

Class 1

Download PDF

Class 2

Download PDF

Class 3

Download PDF

Class 4

Download PDF

Class 5

Download PDF

Class 6

Download PDF

Class 7

Download PDF

Class 8

Download PDF

Class 9

Download PDF

Class 10

Download PDF

Class 11

Download PDF

Class 12

Download PDF

How to Download NSO SOF Sample Papers (2025–2026)

Step 1: Visit the Official SOF Website

Go to the official Science Olympiad Foundation website: sofworld.org

Step 2: Open the ‘Student Zone’ Section

On the homepage menu, click on Student Zone → Olympiad Exam Preparation.

Step 3: Select “NSO – National Science Olympiad”

A list of Olympiads will appear. Choose NSO from the list.

Step 4: Scroll to the Sample Papers Section

You will find class-wise sample paper links for Classes 1 to 12.

Step 5: Choose Your Class

Click on your class (e.g., Class 5, Class 8, Class 10) to open the sample paper page.

Step 6: Click on the PDF Download Button

Each sample paper will have a Download PDF or Click to View/Download option. Tap/click it to start downloading.

Step 7: Save the File

Once downloaded, save the PDF in your folder for NSO Preparation so you can access it easily later.

How to Solve NSO SOF Sample Papers (Step-by-Step Guide)

1. Understand the Exam Pattern First

Before attempting the paper, check the section-wise marks, number of questions, and difficulty level. NSO usually has three sections:

  • Logical Reasoning

  • Science

  • Achievers Section

2. Create an Exam-Like Environment

Sit in a quiet place, set a timer, and attempt the paper just like the real exam.

  • Class 1–4: 60 minutes

  • Class 5–10: 60 minutes

  • Class 11–12: 60 minutes

3. Do Not Rush — Follow Section Order

Start with the section you find easiest.
 Many students begin with Science → then Logical Reasoning → finally Achievers Section

4. Mark Difficult Questions for Review

If you get stuck, don’t waste time.

  • Mark the question

  • Move on

  • Come back later

5. Check Your Answers Carefully

After completing the paper:

  • Recheck calculations

  • Review tricky logical reasoning questions

  • Verify science concepts

6. Compare with Answer Key

Match your answers with the official solution or key. Note down the correct method for difficult questions.

7. Identify Weak Areas

Make a list of:

  • Incorrect answers

  • Topics you are unsure about

  • Questions that took too much time

8. Revise Theory Related to Mistakes

Go back and re-learn the chapter or concept behind each wrong answer.
 This ensures you don’t repeat mistakes in the real exam.

9. Solve 3–5 Sample Papers Before the Exam

Multiple practice papers improve:

  • Speed

  • Accuracy

  • Concept clarity

  • Exam confidence

10. Analyse Time Taken per Section

Track how many minutes you spend in each section. Try to improve timing with each new practice paper.

