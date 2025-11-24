HCL Supervisory Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT - Apply Online for 64 Posts at hindustancopper.com

HCL Recruitment 2025: The Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has released recruitment notification for the posts of Junior Manager (E0 Grade) in various disciplines / cadres. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 64 various posts are to be filled in different disciplines including Mining, Geology, Survey, Admin, Mechanical and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before December 17, 2025.Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance in the written test and verification of documents. The examination will be conducted online at various venues in different centres / cities across India. You will get all the crucial details about the HCL recruitment drive including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

HCL Recruitment 2025 Notification The detailed advertisement regarding the Junior Manager (E0 Grade) posts is available on the official website of the HCL. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below. HCL Recruitment 2025 Download PDF HCL 2025 Important Date The online application process will be commence from November 27, 2025. You can follow the schedule given below. Opening date for submission of application November 27, 2025 Last date for submission of application December 17, 2025 HCL Recruitment 2025 Overview The Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has released recruitment notification for the posts of 64 Junior Manager in different disciplines To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we've shared an overview of the same-