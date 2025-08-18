NIOS Class 12th Accountancy Syllabus for 2025-26 - Download Syllabus and Sample Question Paper FREE!

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the updated Class 12 syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year. Students planning to appear for the October 2025 examinations should download this new syllabus promptly.

Beyond the syllabus, NIOS offers vital supplementary resources to help students achieve success. To enhance exam preparation, NIOS has provided detailed sample papers and comprehensive question paper designs. These resources are essential tools for excelling in the examinations.

Students are strongly encouraged to integrate both the official syllabus and the provided sample papers into their study regimen. This combined approach allows for a multifaceted learning experience. By thoroughly engaging with the syllabus, students can systematically understand the entire curriculum, ensuring no topic is overlooked. Concurrently, using the sample papers helps students identify frequently assessed topics, understand the typical weightage of different sections, and grasp the nuances of the examination pattern. Furthermore, exposure to various question types through the sample papers familiarizes students with the demands of the actual examination, enabling them to strategize their time management and answer presentation effectively.