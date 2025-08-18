UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Last Date
Focus
Quick Links

NIOS Class 12th Accountancy Syllabus for 2025-26 - Download Syllabus and Sample Question Paper FREE!

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the latest syllabus for class 12 for the academic year 2025-26. Students appearing for the exam in October can download the syllabus as well as the sample paper and start their preparation.

BySimran Akhouri
Aug 18, 2025, 12:27 IST
NIOS 12th Syllabus for Class 2025-26
NIOS 12th Syllabus for Class 2025-26

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the updated Class 12 syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year. Students planning to appear for the October 2025 examinations should download this new syllabus promptly.

Beyond the syllabus, NIOS offers vital supplementary resources to help students achieve success. To enhance exam preparation, NIOS has provided detailed sample papers and comprehensive question paper designs. These resources are essential tools for excelling in the examinations.

Students are strongly encouraged to integrate both the official syllabus and the provided sample papers into their study regimen. This combined approach allows for a multifaceted learning experience. By thoroughly engaging with the syllabus, students can systematically understand the entire curriculum, ensuring no topic is overlooked. Concurrently, using the sample papers helps students identify frequently assessed topics, understand the typical weightage of different sections, and grasp the nuances of the examination pattern. Furthermore, exposure to various question types through the sample papers familiarizes students with the demands of the actual examination, enabling them to strategize their time management and answer presentation effectively.

NIOS Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2025

The NIOS Class 12 Accountancy syllabus for 2025–2026 comprises 34 lessons, divided into two main parts. The syllabus is structured with 40% (14 lessons) allocated to the Tutor Marked Assignment (TMA) and 60% (20 lessons) to the Public Examination. Further details regarding the syllabus modules can be found below the table.\

MODULE

(14 lessons)

(20 lessons)

1. Accounting: An Introduction (8 lessons)

L-1 Accounting: An Introduction 

L-2 Accounting Concepts L-3 Accounting Conventions and Standards

L-7 Cash Book

 L-8 Special Purpose Books

L-4 Accounting for Business Transactions 

L-5 Journal 

L-6 Ledger

Trial Balance and Computers (5 lessons)

L-9 Trial Balance

 L-10 Bank reconciliation Statement

 L-11 Bills of Exchange

L-12 Errors and their Rectification

 L-13 Computer and Computerised Accounting System

3. Financial statements (8 lessons) 

L-14 Depreciation 

L-15 Provisions and Reserves

L-16 Financial Statements: An Introduction 

L-17 Financial Statements -I L-18 Financial Statements -II 

L-19 NPO: An Introduction L-20 Financial Statements (NPOs) 

L-21 Accounts from Incomplete Records

4. Partnership Accounts (4 lessons) 

L-22 Partnership: An Introduction 

L-23 Admission of a Partner 

L-24 Retirement and Death of a Partner

 L-25 Dissolution of a Partnership Firm 

5. Company Accounts (5 lessons) 

L-26 Company An Introduction 

L-30 Issue of Debentures 

L-27 Issue of Shares 

L-28 Forfeiture of Shares L-29 Reissue of Forfeited Shares

6. Analysis of Financial Statements (4 lessons)

L-31 Financial Statement Analysis- An Introduction 

L-32 Accounting Ratio-I L-33 Accounting Ratio- II L-34 Cash Flow Statement


OR

6.Application of Computers in Financial Accounting (4 lessons)

L-35 Electronic Spreadsheet

L-36 Use of spreadsheet in Business

 L-37 Graphs and Charts for Business 

L-38 Database Management System for Accounting

NIOS Class 12th Accountancy Sample Paper 2025-26

Accountancy Sample Paper - Download Here

NIOS Class 12 Accountancy Question Paper Design

Weightage by Objectives

Objective

TOTAL

% of the total marks 

Knowledge

20

20%

Understanding

30

30%

Application

50

50%
 

100

100%

Weightage by type of questions

Types of questions

No. Of questions

Marks per Question 

Total marks

OBJECTIVE (OBJ) MCQs (1 mark) Other (1*2 = 2 marks) Fill ups/match the following/complete the statements Other (1*4 = 4 marks) Match the following/true & false/short obj ques

20




7

4

1




2

4

20




14

16

Very Short Answer (VSA) 

6 *3

2

12

Short Answer (SA)

6*3

3

18

Long Answer Type (LA)

4*2

5

20

Total

47

  

100

Weightage by Contents 

Modules

Marks

Accounting: An Introduction (8 lessons) 

10

Financial Statements (5 lessons) 

10

Financial Statements (5 lessons) 

20

Partnership Accounts (4 lessons)

20

Company Accounts (5 lessons)

20

Analysis of Financial Statements (4 lessons) 

 OR 

Application of Computers in Financial Accounting (4 lessons)

20

Total

100

Difficulty Level of the Question Paper

Estimated Level

Marks

Percentage of marks

Difficulty

25

25%

Average

45

45%

Easy

30

30%

Total

100

100%

Also Check - 

 

 

Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News