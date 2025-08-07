NIOS Class 12th English Syllabus for 2025-26 - Download Syllabus and Sample Question Paper FREE!

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has officially released the updated syllabus for Class 12, specifically tailored for the academic year 2025-26. This release is crucial for all students planning to appear for the upcoming examinations. Those who intend to take the exam in October 2025 are strongly advised to download the newly released syllabus without delay.

In addition to the comprehensive syllabus, NIOS has also provided sample papers and question paper design for the students. These resources are invaluable tools for effective exam preparation. Students should utilize both the syllabus and the sample papers to understand the curriculum thoroughly, identify key topics, and familiarize themselves with the examination pattern and question types. Starting preparation early, with these official materials, will significantly enhance students' chances of success in the NIOS Class 12 examinations.