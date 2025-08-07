UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
NIOS Class 12th English Syllabus for 2025-26 - Download Syllabus and Sample Question Paper FREE!

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the latest syllabus for class 12 for the academic year 2025-26. Students appearing for the exam in October can download the syllabus as well as the sample paper and start their preparation.

NIOS 12th Syllabus for Class 2025-26

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has officially released the updated syllabus for Class 12, specifically tailored for the academic year 2025-26. This release is crucial for all students planning to appear for the upcoming examinations. Those who intend to take the exam in October 2025 are strongly advised to download the newly released syllabus without delay.

In addition to the comprehensive syllabus, NIOS has also provided sample papers and question paper design for the students. These resources are invaluable tools for effective exam preparation. Students should utilize both the syllabus and the sample papers to understand the curriculum thoroughly, identify key topics, and familiarize themselves with the examination pattern and question types. Starting preparation early, with these official materials, will significantly enhance students' chances of success in the NIOS Class 12 examinations.

NIOS Class 12 English Syllabus 2025

The NIOS class 12 English syllabus for 2025–2026 consists of 27 lessons. The subject will be divided into two parts. The syllabus is divided into two sections: the TMA, which makes up 40% of the syllabus, and the Public Examination, which makes up 60%. For additional information about the syllabus and module, look below the table. 

 

I

Tutor Marked Assignment (40% of the syllabus) Total Lesson -11

II 

Public Examination (60% of the syllabus) Total Lesson -16











Total Lesson 27

Lesson 1: The Crow and the Deer 

Lesson 2: Mary Kom’s Interview 

Lesson 5: Ecology and Environment

Lesson 6: Andha Yug 

Lesson 11: Night of the Scorpion 

Lesson 14: The Bazaars of Hyderabad 

Lesson 15: Reading with Understanding (Thimamakka & Biomedical Waste) Lesson 20: Reading with Understanding (Losar and Bihu)

Lesson 21: Kalidas

Lesson 22: Face-to-Face Communication 

Lesson 27: Appearing for an Interview

Lesson 3: An Astrologer’s Day 

Lesson 4: Bholi 

Lesson 7: After Twenty Years 

Lesson 8: The Necklace Lesson 9: Three questions Lesson 10: Of Studies Lesson 12: Where the Mind is without Fear Lesson 13: If 

Lesson 16: Reading with Understanding (Stress before Examination) Lesson 17: Kabir and Thiruvalluvar

Lesson 18: Reading with Understanding (Nation Builders of India) 

Lesson 19: Reading with Understanding (International Fight Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking) 

Lesson 23: Writing Letters Lesson 24: Writing Emails Lesson 25: Writing Reports Lesson 26: Writing Job Applications

NIOS Class 12th English Sample Paper 2025-26

NIOS Class 12 English Sample Paper 2025 - Download Here

NIOS Class 12 English Question Paper Design

Weightage by Objectives

Objective

TOTAL

% of the total marks 

Knowledge

30

30%

Understanding

35

35%

Application

35

35%
 

100

100%

Weightage by type of questions

Types of questions

No. Of questions

Total marks

Objective* 

1 mark 

2 marks (with 2 subpoints) 

3 marks (with 3 subpoints) 

4 marks (with 4 subpoints) 

6 marks (with 6 subpoints)

4

5

4

1

05

08

15

16

06

VSA (word limit 20-25 words) 2 marks

14 

(+6 Questions for choice)

28

SA (Word limit 40-45 words) 3 marks

(+2 Questions for choice)

9

LA (Word limit 70-80 words) 4 marks

(+1 Questions for choice)

8

Essay type question (Word limit 100-150 words) 5 marks 

(+1 Questions for choice) 

5

Total

39

100

Note - Objective type question refers to MCQ, Fill in the Blanks, True/False, Match the Column, One-word answer

 Weightage by Contents 

Modules

Marks

Poetry (prescribed texts)

10

Prose (prescribed texts)

15

Comprehension & Vocabulary (non- prescribed texts)

25

Grammar

15

Writing Skills

20

Optional modules

15

TOTAL

100

Difficulty Level of the Question Paper

Estimated Level

Marks

Percentage of marks

Difficulty

30

30%

Average

35

35%

Easy

35

35%

Total

100

100%

