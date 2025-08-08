This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 08 August

Every day has a history tied to it. Have you ever wondered what stories August 8 holds? Let's explore.

On August 8, bold waves shaped history. In 1588, the Spanish Armada was defeated at the Battle of Gravelines, ending its threat to England.

Centuries later, in 1786, the brave climbers Paccard and Balmat made the first ascent of Mont Blanc. In 1945, the United States ratified the United Nations Charter, and the Soviet Union declared war on Japan.

That same day in 1967, ASEAN was founded to unite Southeast Asian nations. Shockwaves echoed again in 1974, when President Nixon announced his resignation from the U.S. presidency.

In this article, we'll journey through these moments, pausing to meet their people, places, and legacies.

What Happened on this Day – August 08?

Here's what happened in history on August 08: