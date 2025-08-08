This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 08 August

Every day has a history tied to it. Have you ever wondered what stories August 8 holds? Let's explore.
On August 8, bold waves shaped history. In 1588, the Spanish Armada was defeated at the Battle of Gravelines, ending its threat to England.
Centuries later, in 1786, the brave climbers Paccard and Balmat made the first ascent of Mont Blanc. In 1945, the United States ratified the United Nations Charter, and the Soviet Union declared war on Japan.
That same day in 1967, ASEAN was founded to unite Southeast Asian nations. Shockwaves echoed again in 1974, when President Nixon announced his resignation from the U.S. presidency.
In this article, we'll journey through these moments, pausing to meet their people, places, and legacies.
What Happened on this Day – August 08?
Here's what happened in history on August 08:
1588 – Spanish Armada Defeated
- On August 8, 1588, the Spanish Armada was defeated by the English navy off the coast of Gravelines, France.
- Lord Charles Howard and Sir Francis Drake led the English.
- After 8 hours of fierce fighting, a change in wind direction forced the Spanish to retreat.
- The defeat marked a turning point in European naval power, favouring England.
1844 – Brigham Young Becomes Mormon Leader
- On August 8, 1844, Brigham Young was chosen to lead The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
- This came after the murder of the church's founder, Joseph Smith and his brother.
- The selection took place in Nauvoo, Illinois, along the Mississippi River.
1863 – Robert E. Lee Offers Resignation
- Confederate General Robert E. Lee offered his resignation after the defeat at Gettysburg.
- He sent a letter to Confederate President Jefferson Davis asking him to step down.
- His resignation was ultimately rejected, and he remained in command.
1879 – Emiliano Zapata Is Born
- On August 8, 1879, Emiliano Zapata, a leader of the Mexican Revolution's peasant movement, was born in Anenecuilco, Mexico.
- Forced into the army in 1908, he later led a revolutionary army to fight for land reform.
1918 – Battle of Amiens Begins
- August 8, 1918, marked the start of the Battle of Amiens, a major Allied offensive in World War I.
- The Allies launched a surprise attack, inflicting enormous losses on the German army.
- The battle marked the beginning of the end of the war on the Western Front.
1929 – Graf Zeppelin Begins Round-the-World Flight
- On August 8, 1929, the German airship Graf Zeppelin took off from Lakehurst, New Jersey.
- The 776-foot dirigible began its first round-the-world journey, which lasted 21 days.
- The flight set a record for the fastest circumnavigation at the time.
1942 – German Saboteurs Executed
- On August 8, 1942, six German saboteurs were executed in Washington, D.C.
- They had entered the U.S. during WWII to attack the infrastructure.
- Two others who revealed the plan were spared and given prison sentences instead.
1945 – U.S. Ratifies United Nations Charter
- On this day, President Truman signed the United Nations Charter.
- The United States became the first country to join the new global organisation fully.
- The charter aimed to promote peace and cooperation following World War II.
1945 – Soviet Union Declares War on Japan
- Also on August 8, the Soviet Union declared war on Japan.
- The next day, over one million Soviet soldiers invaded Japanese-occupied Manchuria.
- The move, along with the bombing of Hiroshima, pushed Japan toward surrender.
1974 – Nixon Announces Resignation
- On August 8, 1974, President Richard Nixon announced he would resign over the Watergate scandal.
- His resignation took effect the next day, making him the first U.S. president to resign.
- Nixon hoped his departure would help the country heal.
1986 – Spike Lee's First Film Released
- On August 8, 1986, Spike Lee's debut feature film, She's Gotta Have It, premiered.
- Made on a small budget, it followed the story of a young Black woman and her three lovers.
- The film launched Lee's influential career as a director.
1988 – N.W.A Releases "Straight Outta Compton"
- The hip hop group N.W.A released their debut album, Straight Outta Compton, on August 8, 1988.
- The album introduced gangsta rap to a broad audience.
- It went triple platinum and changed the music industry.
1988 – First Night Game at Wrigley Field
- The Chicago Cubs hosted the first night game in Wrigley Field's history on August 8.
- Although other stadiums had night games decades earlier, Wrigley stayed traditional until 1988.
2008 – Russo-Georgian War Begins
- On August 8, 2008, conflict broke out between Russia and Georgia.
- The war lasted 5 days and centred around two disputed regions, South Ossetia and Abkhazia.
- It was the most intense violence in the region in decades.
2009 – Sonia Sotomayor Sworn Into Supreme Court
- On this day, Sonia Sotomayor was sworn in as an Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.
- She became the first Hispanic justice to serve on the nation's highest court.
- Her appointment was a significant milestone for diversity and representation.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on August 08?
August 08 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day
Matthew Henson (1866–1955)
- An African American explorer who co-discovered the North Pole with Robert Peary in 1909.
Esther Williams (1921–2013)
- Famous swimmer and actress, nicknamed the "Million Dollar Mermaid".
- Starred in many water-themed movies during the 1940s and '50s.
Roger Federer (1981– )
- Legendary Swiss tennis player, considered one of the greatest of all time.
- Winner of 20 Grand Slam titles and admired for his grace on and off the court.
Notable Deaths on August 8
George Canning (d. 1827)
- Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
Mary MacKillop (d. 1909)
- Australian saint and co-founder of the Sisters of St Joseph of the Sacred Heart.
Louise Brooks (d. 1985)
- American actress and dancer, a flapper icon of the 1920s.
Shirley Jackson (d. 1965)
- American novelist and short‑story writer.
Fay Wray (d. 2004)
- Canadian‑American actress, famed for King Kong (1933).
Patricia Neal (d. 2010)
- Oscar‑winning American film and stage actress.
Olivia Newton‑John (d. 2022)
- British‑Australian pop singer and actress who starred in Grease.
