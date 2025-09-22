Optical illusion puzzles are known to be fun and fascinating brain challenges that are designed in such a manner that they play tricks on your eyes as well as minds. These puzzles can make you see things differently from how they actually are. Sometimes, you might see a shape that isn’t really there or miss something that’s right in front of you. These puzzles work because of how our brain tries to make sense of what it sees based on patterns and past experiences. Optical illusions often use clever use of colours, lines, shadows, and angles to confuse your perception. Today we bring you another challenging optical illusion that has taken the internet by storm. Take a good look at the image below, you will witness a mind bending cave themed psychedelic pattern that looks captivating. However, looks can deceive you quite easily. If you observe this image carefully you will notice that there is a number that is hidden in this image which is 29 and your challenge is to find that number.

Wait, puzzle master! Before you dive into this puzzle and look for the answer we have a twist for you that will make this puzzle a bit more exciting. You need to find the hidden number within a time limit of 19 seconds. Do you have the observation skills of a detective? If yes, then start your clocks and find the hidden word before 9 seconds finish! Try: Channel Your Inner Frank Lloyd Wright and Use Your High IQ of 101 to Detect the Single Odd Tile That Has Been Subtly Hidden Within This Intricate Mosaic Tiles Arrangement Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Word 29 in 19 Seconds So, how are you doing puzzle champion? Did you find the hidden number that is hiding mischievously in this image? Come on, it is right in front of your eyes waiting for you. Here are some tips for you that will help you find the word:

Zoom in on the image: The basic instinct to find a hidden object/animal/word in an image is to zoom in so that the elements can be clear. Shift Your Perspective: You can rotate the image in any direction and try to look for the number. Hurry up! The time limit is about to be over soon! 3… 2… and 1! Oh no! The time limit has finished. So, did you spot the hidden number 29? If you did, congratulations Sherlock! Your observation skills have paid off quite well. If you weren’t able to find the hidden number then don’t worry just scroll back to the top and try to find the right answer. For those who are curious for the answer, scroll down below to see where the number is exactly hiding. Try: Do You Have the Cleverness of Batman to Crack This Tricky Optical Illusion IQ Challenge and Find the Odd Heart Emoji?