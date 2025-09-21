Optical illusion puzzles have been capturing the interest of people for centuries and they never fail to amaze us. These puzzles started to appear in newspapers and slowly it took the online form as the time changed. The core concept of optical illusions is to play games with our minds. The idea behind these puzzles is quite simple: what you see isn’t always what’s really there. Our brain is programmed to fill in the gaps with already available information and that is how these puzzles can catch us off guard. With a clever mix of lines, shadows, and angles, they make us question our own vision. But here’s the fun part-these puzzles aren’t just entertaining, they also sharpen your observation skills and boost your attention span. And the best thing? People of all ages can enjoy these challenging puzzles.

So, are you ready for today’s challenge? Take a close look at the picture below. When you look at it you will find that the image is filled with number 18 but in an inverted format. However, as you look closely you will witness that there is an odd number that is hidden in this image which is the number 10. Sounds easy? Well, here’s the twist—you only get 15 seconds to find it! Think you’ve got the sharp eyes of Sherlock Holmes? Then set your timer and start hunting before the clock runs out. Good luck! Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Odd Number 10 in 15 Seconds Source: Mint So, how are you doing? Did you find the hidden number that is hiding mischievously in this image? Come on, it is right in front of your eyes waiting for you. Here are some tips for you that will help you find the number:

Zoom in on the image: The basic instinct to find a hidden object/animal in an image is to zoom in so that the elements can be clear. Shift Your Perspective: You can rotate the image in any direction and try to look for the number. Hurry up! The time limit is about to be over soon! 3… 2… and 1! Oh no! The time limit has finished. So, did you spot the hidden number? If you did, congratulations champion! Your observation skills have paid off quite well. If you weren't able to find the hidden number then don't worry just scroll back to the top and try to find the right answer. For those who are curious for the answer, scroll down below to see where the odd number is exactly hiding.