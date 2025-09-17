Optical Illusion Puzzles have intrigued and baffled us for centuries. These mesmerising images challenge our perception, showcasing how our brains process visual information in remarkable ways.
These puzzles leverage various psychological and physiological principles, including how our eyes interpret colours, shapes, and patterns, as well as the brain's natural inclination to fill in gaps and make assumptions.
Optical Illusion puzzles push the boundaries of our perception, prompting us to reconsider what we see and challenging our sense of reality versus illusion.
Today, we bring you another amazing puzzle that will challenge your observation skills as well as leave you scratching your head for the answer.
In the image below, you will witness a beautiful tile patter. But, not everything that looks perfect is true. If you look closely you will discover that there is something out of the place in this puzzle. Your challenge? You need to find the hidden odd tile in this beautiful pattern.
Wait before you start find the hidden odd tile in this puzzle, we bring an additional twist for you that will make this puzzle more exciting: You need to find the hidden tile within a time limit of 7 seconds.
Start your timer and begin the search. All the Best!
Optical Illusion Puzzle: Find the Hidden Odd Tile in 7 Seconds
Source: TOI
Did you find the odd tile already?
If not, here are some tips for you. We promise these are no spoilers:
-
Pay attention to the image and try to look at it from different angles.
-
Turn off all your distractions and focus on the image. Usually, these puzzles require your complete attention.
Come on, time is running out!
Still can’t find the hidden odd tile?
It is believed that people who can solve puzzles within a stipulated time tend to have higher IQ levels.
Hurry up as the time limit will be over in 3… 2… and 1!
The time limit is over.
Did you find the hidden odd tile in this pattern? If you did, congratulations you are amazing and your attention to detail is phenomenal.
If you didn’t find it, it is still okay, don’t give up hope, try the puzzle again with no time limit.
Here is the solution to the puzzle
Find the Hidden Odd Tile in - Solution
The solution is highlighted in the image below.
Source: TOI
See, wasn’t this easy? Keep trying your hands on these puzzles and you will definitely crack them.
