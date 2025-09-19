AIIMS Result 2025 OUT
Do You Have the Cleverness of Batman to Crack This Tricky Optical Illusion IQ Challenge and Find the Odd Heart Emoji?

By Nikhil Batra
Sep 19, 2025, 13:30 IST

Think you are as sharp as Batman when it comes to observation skills? This optical illusion IQ test is designed to confuse the eye and trick the brain. Try to find the odd heart emoji and prove your detective instincts.

Find Out the Hidden Odd Heart
Optical Illusion Puzzles have intrigued and baffled us for centuries. These mesmerising images challenge our perception, showcasing how our brains process visual information in remarkable ways. 

These puzzles leverage various psychological and physiological principles, including how our eyes interpret colours, shapes, and patterns, as well as the brain's natural inclination to fill in gaps and make assumptions.

Optical Illusion puzzles push the boundaries of our perception, prompting us to reconsider what we see and challenging our sense of reality versus illusion.

Today, we bring you another amazing puzzle that will challenge your observation skills as well as leave you scratching your head for the answer. 

In the image below, you will witness a heart emoji filling a white background. Your challenge? You need to find the hidden odd heart emoji in this challenging optical illusion IQ test. 

Wait before you grab your detective tools to find the hidden emoji in this puzzle, we bring an additional twist for you that will make this puzzle more exciting: You need to find the hidden odd emoji within a time limit of 13 seconds.

So, are you up for the challenge? 

Start your timer and begin the search. All the Best! 

Optical Illusion Puzzle: Find the Hidden Odd Emoji in 13 Seconds

heartodd-puzzle

Source: Hindustan Times

Were you able to find the odd emoji already? 

If not, here are some tips for you. We promise there are no spoilers: 

  • Pay attention to the image and try to look at it from different angles. 

  • Turn off all your distractions and focus on the image. Usually, these puzzles require your complete attention. 

Come on, time is running out!

Still can’t find the hidden odd emoji? 

It is believed that people who can solve puzzles within a stipulated time tend to have higher IQ levels.

Hurry up as the time limit will be over in 3… 2… and 1! 

The time limit is over. 

Did you find the hidden odd emoji? If you did, congratulations you are amazing and your attention to detail is phenomenal. 

If you didn’t find it, it is still okay, don’t give up hope, try the puzzle again with no time limit. 

Here is the solution to the puzzle 

Find the Hidden Odd Emoji- Solution

The solution is highlighted in the image below. 

heardodd-sol

Source: Hindustan Times

See, wasn’t this easy? Keep trying your hands on these puzzles and you will definitely crack them. 

