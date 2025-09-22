List of 5 Easiest Countries To Get Citizenship For Indians

For many Indians, studying abroad is their wish, and these opportunities with a better lifestyle and access to global education are fulfilled by many countries across the world. Many countries, like Dominica to Portugal, offer the easiest way to get citizenship of these countries to Indians, whether for staying, for investment, or for residency. These countries provide a simple path to obtaining citizenship.
So, let's explore this article in more depth and see why citizenship matters, and check which are the 5 easiest countries to get citizenship for Indians
Why is Citizenship important for every citizen?
Citizenship is important because it gives individuals or groups fundamental legal rights, social benefits, and economic opportunities, while also establishing a civic framework where citizens have duties and responsibilities to the state and their community. It also builds a feeling of belonging and toward national pride, which connects the people to the government for its protection and services.
Top 5 Easiest Countries To Get Citizenship For Indians
|
Country
|
Investment/PR/Citizenship Path
|
Investment Requirement
|
Processing Time/Citizenship Time
|
Benefits
|
Dominica
|
Citizenship by Investment Program (Economic Diversification Fund or Real Estate)
|
Minimum USD 100,000 for a single applicant
|
3 to 4 months
|
Visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to over 140 countries, including the Schengen Zone.
|
Portugal
|
Golden Visa Program (Permanent Residency leading to Citizenship)
|
Minimum €500,000 in real estate or €350,000 in research
|
5 years to permanent residency, with the possibility of citizenship after.
|
Visa-free travel across the Schengen Zone and excellent healthcare and education.
|
Canada
|
Permanent Residency (PR) leading to Citizenship (Express Entry System)
|
Not explicitly an investment, assessed on age, education, work experience, and language skills.
|
PR Process: Typically 6 months under Express Entry. Citizenship: After 3 years of permanent residency.
|
High standard of living, universal healthcare, and excellent education.
|
New Zealand
|
Skilled Migrant Visa (Residency and Citizenship)
|
Showcasing skills in demand in New Zealand.
|
PR Process: Approximately 12 to 24 months. Citizenship: After 5 years of permanent residency.
|
High quality of life, access to healthcare, and visa-free travel to many countries.
|
Ireland
|
Immigrant Investor Programme (Residency leading to Citizenship)
|
€1 million in an Irish enterprise or a €500,000 donation to a public project.
|
Permanent residency is granted after five years of living in Ireland. Citizenship: Available after 5 years of permanent residency.
|
As an EU country, benefits include access to healthcare and education.
What are the factors that affect the Permanent Residency for Indians?
Factors Affecting PR for Indians
Before getting citizenship or permanent residency in any country, some factors affect it, which are :
|
Category
|
Details
|
Skillset & Occupation
|
Must possess any technical or professional skill, like IT, healthcare or engineering
|
Age and Education
|
Preference given to younger applicants with higher education levels.
|
Work experience
|
Required relevant work experience in your field that will significantly boost your Permanent Residency in other countries.
|
Language Experience
|
Some countries require IELTS, while others, like Portugal and Spain, don’t, which makes it easy to get Permanent Residency in these countries.
|
Investment Capacity
|
If any particular person or group wants to invest in real estate or local businesses in specific countries, then it will be easier for them to get Permanent Residency in these countries
Conclusion
However, for many Indians, they always dream of studying abroad and get citizenship to other countries. But there is a complicated method for many countries to get permanent residency, but this can be possible as many countries like Dominica, Portugal and Canada, New Zealand and Ireland are a few countries that offer the easiest way to get permanent residency and hold citizenship of these countries with a common method under 1- 2 years only. So, before going or planning to take citizenship in any country, please do explore and investigate every minor detail about the specific countries, wherever you want to relocate.
