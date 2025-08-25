BSF Head Constable RO/RM Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 1121 Posts, Eligibility, Dates & Fees

The BSF Head Constable RO RM Recruitment 2025 application process has started for the posts of Head Constable (Radio Operator and Radio Mechanic) under Group ‘C’. A total of 1121 vacancies have been released, out of which 910 are for Radio Operator and 211 for Radio Mechanic. The application process began on 24th August 2025 and will continue till 23rd September 2025. Both male and female candidates who meet the required eligibility criteria can apply through the official BSF recruitment portal rectt.bsf.gov.in. This article will provide complete details regarding BSF Head Constable RO RM Recruitment 2025, including the application process, eligibility, important dates, application fee, and other relevant information. Candidates are advised to read the notification carefully and ensure they meet all requirements before applying.

BSF Head Constable RO RM Recruitment 2025 Apply Online The BSF Head Constable RO RM Recruitment 2025 Apply Online process will be conducted only through the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in. The online application form will be available from 24th August 2025 (11 AM) and will remain open till 23rd September 2025. No offline applications will be accepted. Candidates must ensure they have all necessary documents ready, such as educational certificates, identity proof, scanned photograph, and signature before filling the form. Applicants should also make sure that their personal details like name, date of birth, and qualifications match exactly with their official records. BSF Head Constable RO RM Recruitment 2025 Overview Candidates can check the overview of the BSF Head Constable RO RM Recruitment 2025 in the table below for a better understanding:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Border Security Force (BSF) Post Name Head Constable (Radio Operator & Radio Mechanic) Total Vacancies 1121 Online Registration Dates 24th August 2025 to 23rd September 2025 Age Limit 18 to 25 years (with relaxations) Educational Qualification 12th Pass with PCM (60%) or 10th + ITI Selection Process PET & PST, CBT, Dictation Test (RO), Medical Exam Official Website rectt.bsf.gov.in BSF Head Constable RO RM Apply Online 2025 Link The link for BSF Head Constable RO RM Apply Online 2025 has been activated on the official website rectt.bsf.gov.in from 24th August 2025. Eligible candidates should use this link to register, complete their application form, upload documents, and submit fees before the last date. Candidates can apply online directly from the link provided below.

Click Here to Apply Online for BSF Head Constable RO RM Recruitment 2025 BSF Head Constable RO RM Recruitment 2025 Important Dates Candidates applying for the BSF Head Constable RO RM Recruitment 2025 must note the following important dates to avoid missing deadlines: Events Dates Notification Release 18th August 2025 Apply Online Start Date 24th August 2025 (11 AM) Last Date to Apply Online 23rd September 2025 Exam Date To be announced How to Apply for BSF Head Constable RO RM Recruitment 2025? The BSF Head Constable RO RM Recruitment 2025 Apply Online process must be done carefully. The following are the steps to apply: Step 1: Visit the official BSF recruitment portal: rectt.bsf.gov.in. Step 2: Click on the recruitment section and select Head Constable RO/RM Apply Online.

Step 3: Complete One-Time Registration (OTR) by entering personal details such as name, date of birth, and a valid email ID and mobile number. Step 4: Log in with the credentials and fill out the application form with educational qualifications, category details, and other required information. Step 5: Upload scanned copies of recent passport-size photographs, signature, and other necessary documents in the prescribed format. Step 6: Pay the application fee online (if applicable) using Debit Card, Credit Card, UPI, or Net Banking. Step 7: Preview all details before submitting the application form. Step 8: Submit the form and download a copy for future use. Note: It is important to enter correct details because any error may lead to rejection at later stages. Candidates are also advised to keep their registered email ID and phone number active for receiving updates from BSF.