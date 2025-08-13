BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025 Notification Out for 1121 RO/RM Post, Check More Details Here

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: The Directorate General Border Security Force (DGBSF) has released the notification for the recruitment of 1121 Head Constables. The BSF Head Constable Notification 2025 has been released in the employment newspaper. The BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025 online application procedure will start on August 24, 2025 at rectt.bsf.gov.in.
The BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025 pdf contains the details, such as the vacancy distribution and pay scale. Educational qualifications, etc. Continue reading the article to learn about the BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025.
BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT
DGBSF has released the notification for the recruitment of Head Constables containing the eligibility criteria, vacancy distribution, salary, etc. The online application procedure is set to start on the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in, on August 24, 2025 . Click on the direct link below to download the BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025 Notification pdf.
BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025
Notification PDF
BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Overview
The BSF Head Constable Recruitment has been released in the employment newspaper of August 16-22. The BSF Vacancies has been released for radio operator and radio mechanic vacancies. Check the table below for BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights
Aspect
Details
Conducting Authority
Directorate General Border Security Force
Post Name
Head Constable
Vacancies
1121
Application Mode
Online
Selection Process
Physical Efficiency Test
Computer Based Test
Document Verification
Salary
Rs 25500 - Rs 81100
Official Website
rectt.bsf.gov.in
BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Important Dates
The BSF Head Constable 2025 notification has been released in the employment newspaper. The online application process will start on August 24, 2025. Check the table below for BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025 Important Dates.
Event
Date
Notification Release
Employment Newspaper August 16-22
Online Application Start
August 24, 2025
Last Date to Apply
September 23, 2025
Exam Date (Tentative)
To be announced
BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates interested in applying for the BSF Head Constable Vacancy 2025 must fulfil all the details, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below
Educational Qualification
Intermediate with Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry from a recognised board
Basic computer knowledge is desirable
Age Limit
Minimum Age: 18 years
Maximum Age: 25 years
