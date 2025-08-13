Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025 Notification Out for 1121 RO/RM Post, Check More Details Here

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: The DGBSF has released a notification for eligible candidates for 1121 vacancies. Online applications are set to start from August 24, 2025. Check here for eligibility criteria, vacancy distribution and the notification pdf.

ByMohd Salman
Aug 13, 2025, 17:04 IST
BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025
BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: The Directorate General Border Security Force (DGBSF) has released the notification for the recruitment of 1121 Head Constables. The BSF Head Constable Notification 2025 has been released in the employment newspaper. The BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025 online application procedure will start on August 24, 2025 at rectt.bsf.gov.in.
The BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025 pdf contains the details, such as the vacancy distribution and pay scale. Educational qualifications, etc. Continue reading the article to learn about the BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025.

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT

DGBSF has released the notification for the recruitment of Head Constables containing the eligibility criteria, vacancy distribution, salary, etc. The online application procedure is set to start on the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in, on August 24, 2025 . Click on the direct link below to download the BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025 Notification pdf.

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025

Notification PDF

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Overview

The BSF Head Constable Recruitment has been released in the employment newspaper of August 16-22. The BSF Vacancies has been released for radio operator and radio mechanic vacancies. Check the table below for BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights

Aspect

Details

Conducting Authority

Directorate General Border Security Force

Post Name

Head Constable

Vacancies

1121

Application Mode

Online

Selection Process

Physical Efficiency Test

Computer Based Test

Document Verification

Salary

Rs 25500 - Rs 81100

Official Website

rectt.bsf.gov.in

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

The BSF Head Constable 2025 notification has been released in the employment newspaper. The online application process will start on August 24, 2025. Check the table below for BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025 Important Dates.

Event

Date

Notification Release

Employment Newspaper August 16-22

Online Application Start

August 24, 2025

Last Date to Apply

September 23, 2025

Exam Date (Tentative)

To be announced

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for the BSF Head Constable Vacancy 2025 must fulfil all the details, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below
Educational Qualification
Intermediate with Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry from a recognised board
Basic computer knowledge is desirable
Age Limit
Minimum Age: 18 years
Maximum Age: 25 years

 

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News