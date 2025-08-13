BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025 Notification Out for 1121 RO/RM Post, Check More Details Here

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: The Directorate General Border Security Force (DGBSF) has released the notification for the recruitment of 1121 Head Constables. The BSF Head Constable Notification 2025 has been released in the employment newspaper. The BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025 online application procedure will start on August 24, 2025 at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

The BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025 pdf contains the details, such as the vacancy distribution and pay scale. Educational qualifications, etc. Continue reading the article to learn about the BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025.

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT

DGBSF has released the notification for the recruitment of Head Constables containing the eligibility criteria, vacancy distribution, salary, etc. The online application procedure is set to start on the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in, on August 24, 2025 . Click on the direct link below to download the BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025 Notification pdf.