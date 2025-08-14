Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
BSF Head Constable RO RM Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern: Check Subject-Wise Topics and Download PDF

The BSF Head Constable RO RM Syllabus 2025 covers Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, English, and General Knowledge based on the 10+2 level. This article includes the detailed subject-wise syllabus, exam pattern, and selection process to help candidates prepare effectively. Download the BSF Head Constable RO RM Syllabus 2025 PDF and start planning study strategy.

ByMridula Sharma
Aug 14, 2025, 13:40 IST
BSF Head Constable RO RM Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern

BSF Head Constable RO RM Syllabus 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) conducts recruitment every year for Head Constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) posts under Group ‘C’. 

Candidates who are planning to apply for the BSF Head Constable RO RM vacancies must understand the BSF Head Constable RO RM Syllabus. Knowing the syllabus helps learn the exam pattern, focus on important topics, and prepare effectively for success. 

This article provides the complete BSF Head Constable RO RM syllabus to plan preparation step by step.

BSF Head Constable RO RM Syllabus 2025

Candidates who are preparing for the BSF Head Constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) exam should understand the complete syllabus for the first step toward success. They must cover all the important topics in detail to answer MCQ-based questions confidently, avoid confusion during the test, and improve their overall score.

The BSF HC RO RM written exam syllabus includes subjects like Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, General Knowledge, and English. Below is the detailed section-wise syllabus to help candidates plan their preparation effectively.

Subject

Topics Covered

Mathematics

Trigonometry

Cartesian System of Rectangular Coordinates

Statistics

Complex Numbers

Quadratic Equations

Differentiation

Introduction to Three Dimensional Geometry

Straight Lines

Applications of Derivatives

Indefinite Integrals

Binomial Theorem

Matrices

Determinants

Definite Integrals

Exponential and Logarithmic Series

Sets and Set Theory

Probability Function

Circles

Relations and Functions

Logarithms

Sequences and Series

Conic Sections

Permutations and Combinations

Vectors

Limits and Continuity

Physics

Relativity

Atomic Structure

Quantum Theory and its Applications

Electromagnetic Theory

Electronics

Molecular Physics

Condensed Matter Physics

Thermodynamics

Statistical Mechanics

Nuclear and Particle Physics

Mathematical Methods

Classical Mechanics

Experimental Physics

Chemistry

Thermodynamics

Classification of Elements

General Organic Chemistry

Carboxylic Acids

Biomolecules

Hydrocarbons

Alcohols

Haloalkanes

Aldehydes

Phenols

Ketones

Molecular Structure

Chemical Bonding

General Chemistry

Structure of Atom

Electrochemistry

Periodicity

Solid State

Solutions

Redox Reactions

Chemical Kinetics

States of Matter

Equilibrium

Surface Chemistry

Isolation of Elements

Coordination Compounds

P Block Elements

D Block Elements

F Block Elements

Hydrogen

S Block Elements

Haloarenes

Ethers

Environmental Chemistry

Amines

Chemistry in Everyday Life

General Knowledge

Awards

Authors

Geo-political Current Affairs

Defence Current Affairs

Indian National Movement

Flowers

Defence

Culture

Religion

Languages

Capitals

Dance Forms

Currencies

Birds

Animals

Mountains

Ports

Winners

Sports Terms

Common Names

Full Forms

Soil Types

Rivers

Heritage & Arts

Diseases & Nutrition

Wars

Neighbouring Countries

Inland Harbours

Number of Players

Abbreviations

Discoveries

History

National Anthem

Important National Facts

Songs

Flag

Monuments

Personalities

Freedom Movement

Championships

English

Active and Passive Voice

Sentence Completion

Spelling Test

Error Correction (Underlined Part)

Error Correction (Phrase in Bold)

Transformation of Sentences

Passage Completion

Spotting Errors

Idioms and Phrases

Para Completion

Joining Sentences

Synonyms

Sentence Arrangement

Substitution

Sentence Formation

Prepositions

Antonyms

Fill in the Blanks

Sentence Improvement

BSF Head Constable RO RM Syllabus 2025 PDF 

BSF Head Constable RO/RM Exam Preparation 2025 becomes much easier when candidates have the complete syllabus in hand. The official syllabus PDF contains detailed topics for each subject. This helps candidates plan their study strategy effectively. Candidates can download the BSF Head Constable RO RM Syllabus 2025 PDF from the table below to start their preparation.

BSF Head Constable RO RM Syllabus 2025

Download PDF

BSF Head Constable RO RM Exam Pattern 2025

The BSF Head Constable RO RM written examination will be conducted in Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format. The paper will have 100 questions carrying a total of 200 marks. The exam is divided into four parts, Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, and English & General Knowledge.

The Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry syllabus will be based on the 10+2/Intermediate level of CBSE/State Boards. General Knowledge will include topics from Current Affairs, History, Geography, and General Science.

Part

Subject

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Part 1

Physics

40

80

Part 2

Mathematics

20

40

Part 3

Chemistry

20

40

Part 4

English & GK

20

40

Total

100

200

BSF Head Constable RO RM Selection Process

The Border Security Force (BSF) selects Head Constable (RO/RM) candidates through a structured process to ensure only the most capable individuals join the force. The journey begins with a Written Examination, which tests the candidate’s knowledge and problem-solving skills.

Candidates who score well in the written test move to the next stage, which includes the Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Documentation, and for HC(RO) applicants, a Dictation Test and Paragraph Reading Test.

The final stage is the Detailed Medical Examination followed by the Review Medical Examination, ensuring candidates meet the required health and fitness standards.

The following are the selection stages for BSF Head Constable RO RM:

  • Written Examination

  • PST, PET, Documentation, Dictation Test & Paragraph Reading Test (for HC RO only)

  • Detailed & Review Medical Examination

