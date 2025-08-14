BSF Head Constable RO RM Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern: Check Subject-Wise Topics and Download PDF

BSF Head Constable RO RM Syllabus 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) conducts recruitment every year for Head Constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) posts under Group ‘C’.
Candidates who are planning to apply for the BSF Head Constable RO RM vacancies must understand the BSF Head Constable RO RM Syllabus. Knowing the syllabus helps learn the exam pattern, focus on important topics, and prepare effectively for success.
This article provides the complete BSF Head Constable RO RM syllabus to plan preparation step by step.
BSF Head Constable RO RM Syllabus 2025
Candidates who are preparing for the BSF Head Constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) exam should understand the complete syllabus for the first step toward success. They must cover all the important topics in detail to answer MCQ-based questions confidently, avoid confusion during the test, and improve their overall score.
The BSF HC RO RM written exam syllabus includes subjects like Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, General Knowledge, and English. Below is the detailed section-wise syllabus to help candidates plan their preparation effectively.
|
Subject
|
Topics Covered
|
Mathematics
|
Trigonometry
Cartesian System of Rectangular Coordinates
Statistics
Complex Numbers
Quadratic Equations
Differentiation
Introduction to Three Dimensional Geometry
Straight Lines
Applications of Derivatives
Indefinite Integrals
Binomial Theorem
Matrices
Determinants
Definite Integrals
Exponential and Logarithmic Series
Sets and Set Theory
Probability Function
Circles
Relations and Functions
Logarithms
Sequences and Series
Conic Sections
Permutations and Combinations
Vectors
Limits and Continuity
|
Physics
|
Relativity
Atomic Structure
Quantum Theory and its Applications
Electromagnetic Theory
Electronics
Molecular Physics
Condensed Matter Physics
Thermodynamics
Statistical Mechanics
Nuclear and Particle Physics
Mathematical Methods
Classical Mechanics
Experimental Physics
|
Chemistry
|
Thermodynamics
Classification of Elements
General Organic Chemistry
Carboxylic Acids
Biomolecules
Hydrocarbons
Alcohols
Haloalkanes
Aldehydes
Phenols
Ketones
Molecular Structure
Chemical Bonding
General Chemistry
Structure of Atom
Electrochemistry
Periodicity
Solid State
Solutions
Redox Reactions
Chemical Kinetics
States of Matter
Equilibrium
Surface Chemistry
Isolation of Elements
Coordination Compounds
P Block Elements
D Block Elements
F Block Elements
Hydrogen
S Block Elements
Haloarenes
Ethers
Environmental Chemistry
Amines
Chemistry in Everyday Life
|
General Knowledge
|
Awards
Authors
Geo-political Current Affairs
Defence Current Affairs
Indian National Movement
Flowers
Defence
Culture
Religion
Languages
Capitals
Dance Forms
Currencies
Birds
Animals
Mountains
Ports
Winners
Sports Terms
Common Names
Full Forms
Soil Types
Rivers
Heritage & Arts
Diseases & Nutrition
Wars
Neighbouring Countries
Inland Harbours
Number of Players
Abbreviations
Discoveries
History
National Anthem
Important National Facts
Songs
Flag
Monuments
Personalities
Freedom Movement
Championships
|
English
|
Active and Passive Voice
Sentence Completion
Spelling Test
Error Correction (Underlined Part)
Error Correction (Phrase in Bold)
Transformation of Sentences
Passage Completion
Spotting Errors
Idioms and Phrases
Para Completion
Joining Sentences
Synonyms
Sentence Arrangement
Substitution
Sentence Formation
Prepositions
Antonyms
Fill in the Blanks
Sentence Improvement
BSF Head Constable RO RM Syllabus 2025 PDF
BSF Head Constable RO/RM Exam Preparation 2025 becomes much easier when candidates have the complete syllabus in hand. The official syllabus PDF contains detailed topics for each subject. This helps candidates plan their study strategy effectively. Candidates can download the BSF Head Constable RO RM Syllabus 2025 PDF from the table below to start their preparation.
|
BSF Head Constable RO RM Syllabus 2025
BSF Head Constable RO RM Exam Pattern 2025
The BSF Head Constable RO RM written examination will be conducted in Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format. The paper will have 100 questions carrying a total of 200 marks. The exam is divided into four parts, Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, and English & General Knowledge.
The Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry syllabus will be based on the 10+2/Intermediate level of CBSE/State Boards. General Knowledge will include topics from Current Affairs, History, Geography, and General Science.
|
Part
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Part 1
|
Physics
|
40
|
80
|
Part 2
|
Mathematics
|
20
|
40
|
Part 3
|
Chemistry
|
20
|
40
|
Part 4
|
English & GK
|
20
|
40
|
Total
|
—
|
100
|
200
BSF Head Constable RO RM Selection Process
The Border Security Force (BSF) selects Head Constable (RO/RM) candidates through a structured process to ensure only the most capable individuals join the force. The journey begins with a Written Examination, which tests the candidate’s knowledge and problem-solving skills.
Candidates who score well in the written test move to the next stage, which includes the Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Documentation, and for HC(RO) applicants, a Dictation Test and Paragraph Reading Test.
The final stage is the Detailed Medical Examination followed by the Review Medical Examination, ensuring candidates meet the required health and fitness standards.
The following are the selection stages for BSF Head Constable RO RM:
-
Written Examination
-
PST, PET, Documentation, Dictation Test & Paragraph Reading Test (for HC RO only)
-
Detailed & Review Medical Examination
