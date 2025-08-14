BSF Head Constable RO RM Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern: Check Subject-Wise Topics and Download PDF

BSF Head Constable RO RM Syllabus 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) conducts recruitment every year for Head Constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) posts under Group ‘C’. Candidates who are planning to apply for the BSF Head Constable RO RM vacancies must understand the BSF Head Constable RO RM Syllabus. Knowing the syllabus helps learn the exam pattern, focus on important topics, and prepare effectively for success. This article provides the complete BSF Head Constable RO RM syllabus to plan preparation step by step. BSF Head Constable RO RM Syllabus 2025 Candidates who are preparing for the BSF Head Constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) exam should understand the complete syllabus for the first step toward success. They must cover all the important topics in detail to answer MCQ-based questions confidently, avoid confusion during the test, and improve their overall score.

The BSF HC RO RM written exam syllabus includes subjects like Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, General Knowledge, and English. Below is the detailed section-wise syllabus to help candidates plan their preparation effectively. Subject Topics Covered Mathematics Trigonometry Cartesian System of Rectangular Coordinates Statistics Complex Numbers Quadratic Equations Differentiation Introduction to Three Dimensional Geometry Straight Lines Applications of Derivatives Indefinite Integrals Binomial Theorem Matrices Determinants Definite Integrals Exponential and Logarithmic Series Sets and Set Theory Probability Function Circles Relations and Functions Logarithms Sequences and Series Conic Sections Permutations and Combinations Vectors Limits and Continuity Physics Relativity Atomic Structure Quantum Theory and its Applications Electromagnetic Theory Electronics Molecular Physics Condensed Matter Physics Thermodynamics Statistical Mechanics Nuclear and Particle Physics Mathematical Methods Classical Mechanics Experimental Physics Chemistry Thermodynamics Classification of Elements General Organic Chemistry Carboxylic Acids Biomolecules Hydrocarbons Alcohols Haloalkanes Aldehydes Phenols Ketones Molecular Structure Chemical Bonding General Chemistry Structure of Atom Electrochemistry Periodicity Solid State Solutions Redox Reactions Chemical Kinetics States of Matter Equilibrium Surface Chemistry Isolation of Elements Coordination Compounds P Block Elements D Block Elements F Block Elements Hydrogen S Block Elements Haloarenes Ethers Environmental Chemistry Amines Chemistry in Everyday Life General Knowledge Awards Authors Geo-political Current Affairs Defence Current Affairs Indian National Movement Flowers Defence Culture Religion Languages Capitals Dance Forms Currencies Birds Animals Mountains Ports Winners Sports Terms Common Names Full Forms Soil Types Rivers Heritage & Arts Diseases & Nutrition Wars Neighbouring Countries Inland Harbours Number of Players Abbreviations Discoveries History National Anthem Important National Facts Songs Flag Monuments Personalities Freedom Movement Championships English Active and Passive Voice Sentence Completion Spelling Test Error Correction (Underlined Part) Error Correction (Phrase in Bold) Transformation of Sentences Passage Completion Spotting Errors Idioms and Phrases Para Completion Joining Sentences Synonyms Sentence Arrangement Substitution Sentence Formation Prepositions Antonyms Fill in the Blanks Sentence Improvement

BSF Head Constable RO RM Syllabus 2025 PDF BSF Head Constable RO/RM Exam Preparation 2025 becomes much easier when candidates have the complete syllabus in hand. The official syllabus PDF contains detailed topics for each subject. This helps candidates plan their study strategy effectively. Candidates can download the BSF Head Constable RO RM Syllabus 2025 PDF from the table below to start their preparation. BSF Head Constable RO RM Syllabus 2025 Download PDF BSF Head Constable RO RM Exam Pattern 2025 The BSF Head Constable RO RM written examination will be conducted in Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format. The paper will have 100 questions carrying a total of 200 marks. The exam is divided into four parts, Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, and English & General Knowledge. The Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry syllabus will be based on the 10+2/Intermediate level of CBSE/State Boards. General Knowledge will include topics from Current Affairs, History, Geography, and General Science.

Part Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Part 1 Physics 40 80 Part 2 Mathematics 20 40 Part 3 Chemistry 20 40 Part 4 English & GK 20 40 Total — 100 200 BSF Head Constable RO RM Selection Process The Border Security Force (BSF) selects Head Constable (RO/RM) candidates through a structured process to ensure only the most capable individuals join the force. The journey begins with a Written Examination, which tests the candidate’s knowledge and problem-solving skills. Candidates who score well in the written test move to the next stage, which includes the Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Documentation, and for HC(RO) applicants, a Dictation Test and Paragraph Reading Test. The final stage is the Detailed Medical Examination followed by the Review Medical Examination, ensuring candidates meet the required health and fitness standards.