RRB Group D Registration Number 2025: How to Recover Forgotten ID in Minutes

By Mridula Sharma
Nov 24, 2025, 13:12 IST

RRB Group D Registration Number 2025: Many candidates lose their RRB Group D registration number or roll number while downloading admit cards or checking results. This article explains the importance of login credentials and provides easy methods to recover the registration number, roll number, and application number online.

RRB Group D Registration Number 2025: How to Recover Forgotten ID
RRB Group D Registration Number 2025: How to Recover Forgotten ID

Many candidates often misplace their RRB Group D registration number or roll number while trying to download the admit card, check exam results, or view their scorecard. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) provides easy ways to retrieve and recover RRB Group D login details to ensure the recruitment process continues smoothly. 

This article will help candidates understand why the registration number is important, where it is required, and how to recover their RRB Group D 2025 registration number step-by-step. 

RRB Group D Registration Number 2025

The RRB Group D registration number is a unique ID generated for every candidate after completing the online application. This number acts as the primary login credential on the official RRB portal. 

Candidates need it to download the RRB Group D Admit Card, check their application status, view exam centre details, and access their results. Candidates cannot move ahead in the RRB Group D 2025 selection process without this number, so it is extremely important to keep it safe and accessible.

How to Retrieve Forgotten RRB Group D Roll Number?

Candidates who have forgotten their RRB Group D roll number can easily recover it using their registration details. The roll number is usually printed on the admit card, exam attendance sheet, and RRB Group D result notice. If someone loses it, they can retrieve it through simple online and offline methods.

Candidates can recover the RRB Group D roll number by:

  • Logging in with the registration number and date of birth to regenerate it

  • Checking the registered email or SMS for exam-related messages sent by RRB

  • Contacting the regional RRB help desk for direct assistance

How to Recover RRB Group D Registration Number Online?

Candidates who forgot their RRB Group D registration number can recover it online within minutes. Make sure the registered mobile number and email ID are active because they are required for the verification process. Follow these steps to retrieve the registration number:

Step 1: Visit the official RRB regional website where application submitted.

Step 2: Click on the “Forgot Registration Number” or “Retrieve Registration ID” option.

Step 3: Enter the registered mobile number, email ID, and date of birth.

Step 4: Complete the captcha or OTP verification process.

Step 5: RRB Group D registration number will be sent immediately to the registered mobile number or email.

How to Recover RRB Group D Application Number and Login Credentials?

RRB Group D application number and login credentials are essential for accessing all recruitment-related updates. If someone forgets them, they can easily restore the details using the recovery tools available on the RRB portal.

If candidates have misplaced the application number, use the “Forgot Application Number” link on the RRB website. Enter the name, registered mobile number, and email ID to regenerate it

If candidates forget the login password, use the password reset option and authenticate using an OTP to create a new password. These recovery options ensure candidates can continue the RRB Group D 2025 process without any delay.

Documents Required for RRB Group D Registration Number Recovery

Candidates must keep the following documents and details ready to make the recovery process faster and hassle-free:

  • Registered email ID and mobile number

  • Date of birth (DOB) and full name

  • A saved copy of the RRB Group D application form (if available)

  • A valid photo ID proof for verification when contacting the help desk

Ways to Retrieve Forgotten RRB Group D Registration Number

Misplacing the RRB Group D registration number can be stressful, but recovering it is easy with the available methods. Candidates can retrieve it through:

  • The “Forgot Registration Number” option on the official RRB regional website

  • Checking the email or SMS for the registration confirmation message sent at the time of applying

  • Contacting the RRB regional help desk and providing personal details for manual verification

Importance and Uses of RRB Group D Registration Number

The RRB Group D registration number 2025 plays a crucial role throughout the entire recruitment process. It works as  digital key for the complete RRB Group D exam journey. Candidates will need this number to:

  • Download the RRB Group D admit card and exam city slip

  • Check the RRB Group D exam date, shift timing, and test venue

  • Log in to view the RRB Group D result, scorecard, and cut-off

  • Verify application details, eligibility, and form status

  • Communicate with the RRB help desk for any exam-related queries

Issues While Retrieving RRB Group D Registration Number 2025

While recovering the RRB Group D registration number, some candidates may encounter common issues such as:

  • Entering the wrong email ID or mobile number

  • Delay or non-receipt of OTP due to server issues

  • Visiting the incorrect regional RRB website

  • Technical errors caused by high website traffic

Note: If candidates face technical problems, they should try clearing browser cache, waiting for a few minutes, or contacting the RRB Group D help desk for quick assistance.

RRB Group D Help Desk Services

Candidates who are unable to recover their RRB Group D registration number through online options can reach out to their respective RRB regional help desk. Each region provides official email IDs and contact numbers to assist candidates with registration number recovery, login issues, and other exam-related queries. Check the region wise help desk details in the table below:

RRB Region

Official Email ID

Contact Numbers

Ahmedabad

as-rrbadi@nic.in

079-22940773, 079-22940858

Ajmer

rrbajmer@rediffmail.com

0145-2425230

Allahabad

msrrbald@gmail.com

0532-2224531

Bangalore

enquiry.rrbsbc@gmail.com

080-23330378

Bhopal

msrrbbpl@gmail.com

0755-2740042, 0755-2746660

Bhubaneswar

rrbbbs.od@gov.in

0674-2300973, 0674-2303015

Bilaspur

prashant1410_naik@rediffmail.com

07752-417742, 07752-247291

Chandigarh

rrbcdg@railnet.gov.in

0172-2730093

Chennai

rrbchennai@gmail.com

044-28275323

Gorakhpur

asrrb.gr-up@gov.in

0551-2201209

Guwahati

rrbguwahati.gov@gmail.com

0361-2540815

Jammu & Srinagar

rrb-jk@nic.in

0191-2476757

Kolkata

kolrrb@gmail.com

033-25430108

Malda

santray2003@gmail.com

03512-264567

Mumbai

asrrb-mum@nic.in

022-23071650, 022-23090422

Muzaffarpur

rrbmfp-bih@nic.in

0621-2213405

Patna

rrbpatna-bih@nic.in

0612-2677680

Ranchi

rrb-ranchi@gov.in

0651-2462429, 0651-2787114

Secunderabad

asrrb@scr.railnet.gov.in

040-27789546, 040-27821663

Siliguri

rrb.siliguri@gmail.com

0353-2663840

Thiruvananthapuram

rrbtvm.ker@nic.in

0471-2323357, 0471-2332001

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

