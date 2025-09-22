Full form of USB: If you have a computer, laptop, smartphone, or even modern TVs, you’ve definitely seen the small rectangular port where we plug in pendrives, cables, or chargers. That little port is known as USB, and it is one of the most common technologies that we use in our everyday life. So, basically we use USB everyday but do you know the full form of USB?

USB stands for Universal Serial Bus, and it has completely changed the way we connect devices and transfer data. Before USB came into the picture, connecting gadgets like keyboards, printers, or external drives was complicated. Each device required a different port and cable

What is the Full Form of USB?

The full form of USB is Universal Serial Bus. It is a standard technology developed in the mid-1990s to make connections between computers and external devices simple, reliable, and faster.