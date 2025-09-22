IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 OUT
What is the Full Form of USB?

By Sneha Singh
Sep 22, 2025, 13:20 IST

Full form of USB is Universal Serial Bus, is a standard technology developed in the mid-1990s to simplify and speed up connections between computers and external devices. It serves as an industry-standard protocol for connecting, communicating, and powering electronic devices. There are three types of usb cables.

Full Form of USB

Full form of USB: If you have a computer, laptop, smartphone, or even modern TVs, you’ve definitely seen the small rectangular port where we plug in pendrives, cables, or chargers. That little port is known as USB, and it is one of the most common technologies that we use in our everyday life. So, basically we use USB everyday but do you know the full form of USB? 

USB stands for Universal Serial Bus, and it has completely changed the way we connect devices and transfer data. Before USB came into the picture, connecting gadgets like keyboards, printers, or external drives was complicated. Each device required a different port and cable

What is the Full Form of USB?

The full form of USB is Universal Serial Bus. It is a standard technology developed in the mid-1990s to make connections between computers and external devices simple, reliable, and faster.

Definition of USB

USB is an industry-standard protocol for connecting, communicating, and providing power to electronic devices. In simpler terms, it's a technology that allows different peripherals and devices to connect to a computer or other host in a standardized and simple way.

Types of USB Cables

Over the years, USB has evolved into different versions:

  • USB 1.0 & 2.0 – Basic data transfer.

  • USB 3.0 & 3.1 – Much faster speed.

  • USB-C – Modern version, reversible plug, supports super-fast charging and data transfer.

Conclusion

So, now if someone asks you the full form of USB  just remember it is Universal Serial Bus.

