IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 Released at mah.gov.in, Download Response Sheet PDF - Result Soon

IB ACIO Answer Key 2025, IB ACIO Answer Key Download: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 for the IB ACIO exam conducted on September 16, 17 and 18, 2025. Candidates who attempted the examination can now check the IB ACIO 2025 Answer Key after logging into their account with their registration number and password. The IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 contains the correct answer and the options marked by candidates. The answer key is an important document that helps candidates to calculate their estimated marks and start preparing for next phase of examination IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 OUT The IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 was released at mha.gov.in on September 22, 2025. Candidates can download the IB ACIO answer key PDF and raise objections if discrepancies are found till September 2, 2025. The IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 can be checked by logging into the account with the registration number and password.

IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 Link Active The IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 link is now active, which allows candidates to check their response sheets and evaluate their performance in the Tier 1 exam. The answer key pdf has been released by the Ministry of Home Affairs; the IB answer key 2025 is now available on the official website, candidates can log in using their credentials to check the official answer key.

Candidates who appeared in the IB ACIO 2025 exam can now download the ib acio answer key PDF and use the IB ACIO marks calculator to estimate their scores. The answer key is important for verifying your IB ACIO marks; calculate your estimated score before the final IB ACIO result is declared. Click on the direct link below to download the IB ACIO Answer Key 2025. IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 Direct Download Link

IB ACIO Answer Key 2025: Overview The IB ACIO 2025 exam response sheet pdf has been released on the official website of MHA. Candidates are allowed to raise objections after paying the objection fee. Check the table below for the IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights. Feature Details Exam Name IB ACIO Grade-II/Executive Tier 1 Conducting Authority Ministry of Home Affairs (Intelligence Bureau) Exam Dates 16th to 18th September 2025 Answer Key Release Date 22nd September 2025 Official Website mha.gov.in Login Credentials Registration ID & Password/Date of Birth Objection Window 22nd to 25th September 2025 IB ACIO Answer Key 2025: Official Website The IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 has been officially released on September 22, 2025 and is now available for download on the official website of MHA, mha.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the IB ACIO Tier 1 exam can access their response sheets, provisional answer keys, and question papers by logging in with their User ID and Password. Candidates can calculate the IB ACIO marks by following the official marking scheme, such as by awarding 1 mark for each correct answer and deducting 1/4 mark (0.25 marks) for every incorrect answer.

Also Check.

IB ACIO Expected Cutoff 2025

IB ACIO Previous Year Cutoff IB ACIO Answer Key 2025: Steps to Download from Official Website The IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 for Tier 1 is now available for download on the official website of MHA. mha.gov.in. To check the IB answer key, candidates must follow the steps below Visit the official website, mha.gov.in

On the homepage click on the “IB ACIO Answer Key 2025” link under the latest notifications.

Enter your User ID and Password

View your response sheet and the correct answers.

Download the PDF for future reference.

To calculate marks, use the 1 mark (correct) and -1/4 (incorrect) marking scheme to estimate your score. IB ACIO Answer Key 2025: Steps to Raise Objection Candidates who find discrepancies in the IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 can raise objections

After visiting the official website on or before September 25, 2025 by paying the required fee. Check the steps below to raise the IB ACIO Answer Key 2025.