IB ACIO Expected Cut off 2025: Tier 1 Exam Category Wise Qualifying Marks Here

By Mridula Sharma
Sep 16, 2025, 12:17 IST

IB ACIO Expected Cut off 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs will release the IB ACIO Cut Off 2025 after each exam stage. Candidates can check the expected and previous year’s cut-offs to understand competition trends. The article explains category-wise cut-off marks, factors influencing them, and the complete selection process after Tier 1.

IB ACIO Expected Cut off 2025
IB ACIO Expected Cut off 2025

The IB ACIO Cut Off 2025 will be announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after every stage of the recruitment process. These cut-off marks represent the minimum score required to move forward to the next round of selection. The competition is expected to be tough with 3717 vacancies for the ACIO Grade II/Executive post. Candidates should go through the IB ACIO expected cut-off, as the exam begins from 16th September 2025 onwards.

This article provides the IB ACIO expected cut off to plan preparation and boost chances of qualifying for the IB ACIO 2025 exam.

IB ACIO Expected Cut Off 2025

The expected IB ACIO Cut Off 2025 for Tier 1 has been predicted based on the difficulty level of the exam and previous year trends. Candidates need to secure the minimum qualifying marks to move ahead in the selection process. Check the category-wise IB ACIO Expected Cut Off 2025 in the table below:

Category

Expected Cut Off

General (UR)

35

OBC

34

SC

33

ST

33

EWS

35

IB ACIO Previous Year Cut Offs

Candidates must understand the IB ACIO previous year cut off marks to get a clear idea of the exam’s difficulty level and competition. The Intelligence Bureau releases category-wise cut-offs for Tier 1 and Tier 2 exams every year. Candidates can check the IB ACIO Cut Off from previous year in the table below:

Category

2017 Tier 1

2017 Tier 2

2015 Tier 1

UR

65

30

75

OBC

60

25

70

SC

50

20

65

ST

50

20

65

How to Check IB ACIO Cut-Off 2025 for Tier I & Tier II?

The IB ACIO recruitment process is conducted in two stages, Tier I and Tier II. Candidates must visit the official website of the exam authority to know the official cut-off marks for 2025. The cut-off list for this year has not yet been released, so candidates can follow the steps below to check it as soon as it is declared.

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Intelligence Bureau recruitment board.
Step 2: On the homepage, look for the “What’s New” section.
Step 3: Click on the link that says “IB ACIO Tier I/Tier II Cut-Off 2025.”
Step 4: A PDF containing the cut-off marks will open on your screen. Download and save it for reference, or take a printout for future use.

Factors Influencing IB ACIO Cut-Off Marks 2025

The IB ACIO Grade II cut-off marks are not fixed. This varies every year depending on multiple factors. The most important ones include:

  • The total number of candidates appearing for the exam

  • Previous years’ cut-off trends for both Tier I and Tier II

  • The total number of vacancies announced for the year

  • The overall difficulty level of the written examination

What Happens After Tier 1 of the IB ACIO Exam?

Once the IB ACIO Tier 1 exam is completed, candidates who score equal to or above the official cut-off marks will be shortlisted for the Tier 2 Descriptive Test. This stage evaluates writing and analytical skills. Candidates who clear Tier 2 will then be called for the Interview round, where communication skills, presence of mind, and overall suitability for the role are assessed. The selected candidates must undergo Document Verification to confirm their eligibility before the final appointment.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

