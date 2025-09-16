IB ACIO Expected Cut off 2025: Tier 1 Exam Category Wise Qualifying Marks Here

The IB ACIO Cut Off 2025 will be announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after every stage of the recruitment process. These cut-off marks represent the minimum score required to move forward to the next round of selection. The competition is expected to be tough with 3717 vacancies for the ACIO Grade II/Executive post. Candidates should go through the IB ACIO expected cut-off, as the exam begins from 16th September 2025 onwards. This article provides the IB ACIO expected cut off to plan preparation and boost chances of qualifying for the IB ACIO 2025 exam. IB ACIO Expected Cut Off 2025 The expected IB ACIO Cut Off 2025 for Tier 1 has been predicted based on the difficulty level of the exam and previous year trends. Candidates need to secure the minimum qualifying marks to move ahead in the selection process. Check the category-wise IB ACIO Expected Cut Off 2025 in the table below:

Category Expected Cut Off General (UR) 35 OBC 34 SC 33 ST 33 EWS 35 IB ACIO Previous Year Cut Offs Candidates must understand the IB ACIO previous year cut off marks to get a clear idea of the exam’s difficulty level and competition. The Intelligence Bureau releases category-wise cut-offs for Tier 1 and Tier 2 exams every year. Candidates can check the IB ACIO Cut Off from previous year in the table below: Category 2017 Tier 1 2017 Tier 2 2015 Tier 1 UR 65 30 75 OBC 60 25 70 SC 50 20 65 ST 50 20 65 How to Check IB ACIO Cut-Off 2025 for Tier I & Tier II? The IB ACIO recruitment process is conducted in two stages, Tier I and Tier II. Candidates must visit the official website of the exam authority to know the official cut-off marks for 2025. The cut-off list for this year has not yet been released, so candidates can follow the steps below to check it as soon as it is declared.