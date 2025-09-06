IB ACIO Exam Centre 2025: Check Grade 2 Exam State wise Test City List

IB ACIO Exam Centre 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has published the official list of exam centres for the IB ACIO Grade-II/Executive Recruitment 2025. All applicants must carefully check the list and select their preferred exam cities while filling out the online application form.

The chosen exam centre will decide where candidates appear for the Tier 1 test, but the selection should be made wisely. The final allotment of centres depends on seat availability, so choosing multiple options improves the chances of getting a convenient location. This article provides a detailed guide on IB ACIO exam centres 2025 along with important instructions for candidates.

IB ACIO Exam Centre 2025

The Intelligence Bureau will conduct the IB ACIO 2025 Tier 1 exam on 16th, 17th, and 18th September 2025 at different centres across India. Candidates should check the updated IB ACIO Exam Centre List 2025 to know the cities where the test will take place. The centres have been set up in major cities to make it easier for both urban and rural applicants to attend the exam. Every exam centre is well-prepared with proper facilities and strict security measures to ensure a fair and smooth examination process.