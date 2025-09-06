IB ACIO Exam Centre 2025: Check Grade 2 Exam State wise Test City List

IB ACIO Exam Centre 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has published the official list of exam centres for the IB ACIO Grade-II/Executive Recruitment 2025. All applicants must carefully check the list and select their preferred exam cities while filling out the online application form.
The chosen exam centre will decide where candidates appear for the Tier 1 test, but the selection should be made wisely. The final allotment of centres depends on seat availability, so choosing multiple options improves the chances of getting a convenient location. This article provides a detailed guide on IB ACIO exam centres 2025 along with important instructions for candidates.
IB ACIO Exam Centre 2025
The Intelligence Bureau will conduct the IB ACIO 2025 Tier 1 exam on 16th, 17th, and 18th September 2025 at different centres across India. Candidates should check the updated IB ACIO Exam Centre List 2025 to know the cities where the test will take place. The centres have been set up in major cities to make it easier for both urban and rural applicants to attend the exam. Every exam centre is well-prepared with proper facilities and strict security measures to ensure a fair and smooth examination process.
IB ACIO Exam Centre List 2025
Candidates are allotted their IB ACIO exam centres 2025 based on the preferences selected while filling the application form. However, the final allotment depends on seat availability at the chosen centres. The allotted city has already been shared through the IB ACIO Exam City Slip 2025. The exact exam centre details will be mentioned on the admit card.
The following is the complete state-wise IB ACIO Exam Centre List 2025 for both Tier 1 and Tier 2 examinations to help candidates:
|
States/UT
|
Exam Centres
|
A&N Island
|
Port Blair
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Anantapur, Guntur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nellore, Rajahmundry, Tirupathi, Vijaywada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Naharlagun
|
Assam
|
Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur
|
Bihar
|
Arrah, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea
|
Chandigarh
|
Chandigarh/Mohali
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Bhilai Nagar/Durg, Bilaspur CG, Raipur
|
Delhi
|
Delhi/NCR
|
Goa
|
Panaji
|
Gujarat
|
Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar, Anand, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara
|
Haryana
|
Ambala, Hisar
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Bilaspur HP, Baddi, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
Jammu, Samba, Srinagar
|
Jharkhand
|
Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi
|
Karnataka
|
Belagavi (Belgaum), Hubbali (Hubli), Mangaluru (Mangalore), Mysuru (Mysore), Shivamogga (Shimoga), Udupi
|
Kerala
|
Ernakulam, Kannur, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur
|
Ladakh
|
Leh
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Satna, Ujjain
|
Maharashtra
|
Amravati, Chattrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai MMR, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Pune, Sangali, Satara, Solapur
|
Manipur
|
Imphal
|
Meghalaya
|
Shillong, Ri-Bhoi, Tura
|
Mizoram
|
Aizawl
|
Nagaland
|
Dimapur, Kohima
|
Odisha
|
Balasore, Berhampur-Ganjam, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Sambalpur
|
Punjab
|
Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala
|
Rajasthan
|
Ajmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur
|
Sikkim
|
Gangtok
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Vellore
|
Telangana
|
Hyderabad/Secunderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Warangal
|
Tripura
|
Agartala
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Prayagraj, Varanasi
|
Uttarakhand
|
Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee
|
West Bengal
|
Asansol, Burdwan, Durgapur, Kalyani, Kolkata, Siliguri
Exam Locations for IB ACIO Tier 1
Candidates can select up to five cities as their preferred exam locations while filling out the application form for the IB ACIO Tier 1 Exam 2025. It is important to make these choices wisely from the official IB ACIO Exam Centre List 2025, as the final exam centre will be allotted by the authority based on availability. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reserves the right to assign any one of the five chosen cities as the exam centre.
Candidates are advised to pick exam cities that are convenient to travel to, ensuring they can reach the centre on time. On the exam day, late entry will not be permitted under any circumstances. Therefore, applicants should reach their allotted IB ACIO Tier 1 Exam Centre early to complete verification and entry formalities smoothly.
