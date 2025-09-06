NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
IB ACIO Exam Centre 2025: Check Grade 2 Exam State wise Test City List

By Mridula Sharma
Sep 6, 2025, 11:13 IST

IB ACIO Exam Centre List 2025: The Intelligence Bureau has released the IB ACIO Exam Centre List 2025 for Tier 1 and Tier 2 exams scheduled on 16th, 17th, and 18th September 2025. Candidates can select up to five preferred exam cities while applying, but the final allotment depends on availability. Details of the allotted exam centre will be mentioned on the admit card.

IB ACIO Exam Centre 2025
IB ACIO Exam Centre 2025

IB ACIO Exam Centre 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has published the official list of exam centres for the IB ACIO Grade-II/Executive Recruitment 2025. All applicants must carefully check the list and select their preferred exam cities while filling out the online application form. 

The chosen exam centre will decide where candidates appear for the Tier 1 test, but the selection should be made wisely. The final allotment of centres depends on seat availability, so choosing multiple options improves the chances of getting a convenient location. This article provides a detailed guide on IB ACIO exam centres 2025 along with important instructions for candidates.

IB ACIO Exam Centre 2025

The Intelligence Bureau will conduct the IB ACIO 2025 Tier 1 exam on 16th, 17th, and 18th September 2025 at different centres across India. Candidates should check the updated IB ACIO Exam Centre List 2025 to know the cities where the test will take place. The centres have been set up in major cities to make it easier for both urban and rural applicants to attend the exam. Every exam centre is well-prepared with proper facilities and strict security measures to ensure a fair and smooth examination process.

IB ACIO Exam Centre List 2025 

Candidates are allotted their IB ACIO exam centres 2025 based on the preferences selected while filling the application form. However, the final allotment depends on seat availability at the chosen centres. The allotted city has already been shared through the IB ACIO Exam City Slip 2025. The exact exam centre details will be mentioned on the admit card.

The following is the complete state-wise IB ACIO Exam Centre List 2025 for both Tier 1 and Tier 2 examinations to help candidates:

States/UT

Exam Centres

A&N Island

Port Blair

Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur, Guntur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Nellore, Rajahmundry, Tirupathi, Vijaywada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram

Arunachal Pradesh

Naharlagun

Assam

Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Tezpur

Bihar

Arrah, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea

Chandigarh

Chandigarh/Mohali

Chhattisgarh

Bhilai Nagar/Durg, Bilaspur CG, Raipur

Delhi

Delhi/NCR

Goa

Panaji

Gujarat

Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar, Anand, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara

Haryana

Ambala, Hisar

Himachal Pradesh

Bilaspur HP, Baddi, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla

Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu, Samba, Srinagar

Jharkhand

Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi

Karnataka

Belagavi (Belgaum), Hubbali (Hubli), Mangaluru (Mangalore), Mysuru (Mysore), Shivamogga (Shimoga), Udupi

Kerala

Ernakulam, Kannur, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur

Ladakh

Leh

Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Satna, Ujjain

Maharashtra

Amravati, Chattrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Mumbai MMR, Nagpur, Nanded, Nashik, Pune, Sangali, Satara, Solapur

Manipur

Imphal

Meghalaya

Shillong, Ri-Bhoi, Tura

Mizoram

Aizawl

Nagaland

Dimapur, Kohima

Odisha

Balasore, Berhampur-Ganjam, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Rourkela, Sambalpur

Punjab

Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala

Rajasthan

Ajmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Kota, Sikar, Udaipur

Sikkim

Gangtok

Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Vellore

Telangana

Hyderabad/Secunderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Warangal

Tripura

Agartala

Uttar Pradesh

Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Prayagraj, Varanasi

Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Haldwani, Roorkee

West Bengal

Asansol, Burdwan, Durgapur, Kalyani, Kolkata, Siliguri

IB ACIO Preparation Tips  IB ACIO Books 2025
IB ACIO Apply Online 2025

IB ACIO Exam Pattern 2025

Exam Locations for IB ACIO Tier 1

Candidates can select up to five cities as their preferred exam locations while filling out the application form for the IB ACIO Tier 1 Exam 2025. It is important to make these choices wisely from the official IB ACIO Exam Centre List 2025, as the final exam centre will be allotted by the authority based on availability. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reserves the right to assign any one of the five chosen cities as the exam centre.

Candidates are advised to pick exam cities that are convenient to travel to, ensuring they can reach the centre on time. On the exam day, late entry will not be permitted under any circumstances. Therefore, applicants should reach their allotted IB ACIO Tier 1 Exam Centre early to complete verification and entry formalities smoothly.


Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation.

