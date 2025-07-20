IB ACIO Apply Online 2025: Registration Started for 3717 Vacancies at mha.gov.in, More Details here

IB ACIO Apply Online 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released a recruitment notification for 3717 ACIO Grade 2/Executive posts. Graduates aged between 18 to 27 years are eligible to apply. The IB ACIO 2025 application process is completely online and can be done through the Ministry of Home Affairs website www.mha.gov.in or the NCS portal www.ncs.gov.in. The online application link has been activated from 19th July 2025, and candidates can now submit their forms without delay. A direct link to apply online for IB ACIO 2025 has also been shared in this article for convenience. This article provides complete details on IB ACIO Apply Online 2025, including important dates, step-by-step application process, required documents, exam city list, and all other essential information. IB ACIO Apply Online 2025

The IB ACIO 2025 Online Application has officially started. The Intelligence Bureau, under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has announced a massive recruitment drive with 37171 vacancies for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II Executive. This is a golden chance for graduates seeking a prestigious government job in India’s intelligence services. The IB ACIO application window is open from 19th July to 10th August 2025. Eligible candidates must complete the online form, upload all required documents, and pay the application fee within this period. All applications must be submitted through the official MHA website, www.mha.gov.in. Particulars Details Organization Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Post Name Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II Executive Total Vacancies 37,171 Application Mode Online Apply Start Date 19th July 2025 Last Date to Apply 10th August 2025 Application Fee ₹650/- (varies as per category) Official Website www.mha.gov.in

IB ACIO Apply Online 2025 Direct Link The IB ACIO Apply Online 2025 process has officially started from 19th July 2025 on the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) official website. Candidates must follow a few simple steps, register online, upload required documents, and pay the application fee to successfully submit the form, to apply. Ensure email ID and mobile number are active, and all submitted documents are valid and updated. Incomplete or incorrect details may lead to disqualification. IB ACIO Apply Online 2025 Link Click Here to Apply Documents Required for IB ACIO Application Form 2025 Candidates must keep the required documents ready in the correct format before starting the IB ACIO Online Application 2025. Uploading incorrect or unclear files may lead to application rejection. Below is the complete list of documents along with the file size and formatting instructions:

Document Size Specifications Photograph 50–100 KB (jpg/jpeg) Size: 35mm (width) × 45mm (height). Background: Light grey/white (black & white photo preferred). Face coverage: 70–80% of the image. Avoid uniforms with similar color as the background. Signature 50–100 KB (jpg/jpeg) Must be signed on white paper using a black ink pen. Scan only the signature area (not the full page). Signature must be by the candidate only, not by any other person. How to Apply Online for IB ACIO Exam 2025? Candidates who wish to apply for the IB ACIO Exam 2025 must submit their application online only. Offline forms will not be accepted under any circumstances. The IB ACIO Apply Online 2025 process includes two main stages: Online Registration and Filling the Application Form. Candidates must follow the steps below to complete application successfully.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs at www.mha.gov.in or the NCS portal at www.ncs.gov.in. Step 2: Click on the link “Online Applications for the posts of ACIO Grade II/Executive in Intelligence Bureau (IB)” on the homepage. Step 3: The official IB ACIO 2025 Notification PDF will appear. Read it carefully, then click on “Online Registration”. Step 4: Complete the registration form with personal and contact details. The Login ID and Password will be sent to the registered email ID after submission. Step 5: Log in using credentials and fill in all necessary details such as personal information, academic qualifications, and declaration. Step 6: Upload a passport-size photograph and signature in the correct format and size as prescribed. Step 7: Select five exam cities from the list of available centers.

Step 8: Pay the examination fee of Rs. 100 (if applicable) and recruitment processing charges of Rs. 550 (plus bank charges, if any). Payment can be made via Debit/Credit Card, Net Banking, UPI, or challan. Step 9: Download the confirmation and save a hard copy of the application for future reference. IB ACIO Application Fee 2025 Candidates are required to pay the prescribed application fee online to complete the IB ACIO 2025 application process. The last date to pay the fee is 10th August 2025 via online modes, while SBI Challan payments will be accepted until 12th August 2025. The total amount payable depends on category, as shown in the table below: Category Recruitment Processing Fee Application Fee Total Fee All Candidates ₹550/- Nil ₹550/- General, EWS, OBC (Male) ₹550/- ₹100/- ₹650/-