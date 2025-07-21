Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
IB ACIO Books 2025: Check Subject-Wise Best Books List and Preparation Tips Here

Best IB ACIO Books 2025 is important for success in this highly competitive exam. This article offers a list of expert-recommended books for Tier 1 and Tier 2, along with section-wise resources for General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, and English. It also includes essential tips to enhance preparation and improve exam performance.

Mridula Sharma
ByMridula Sharma
Jul 21, 2025, 16:02 IST
IB ACIO Books 2025: Subject-Wise Books List and Preparation Tips
IB ACIO Books 2025: Subject-Wise Books List and Preparation Tips

IB ACIO Books 2025: Selecting the best books for the IB ACIO Exam is essential for candidates aiming to succeed in this highly competitive examination. It is crucial for aspirants to adopt a well-structured and effective preparation strategy with the number of applicants increasing each year. Referring to expert-recommended books ensures coverage of the syllabus but helps in focusing on the most important topics. 

These books play a key role in enhancing conceptual clarity and improving exam readiness. Candidates should also follow expert preparation tips with these resources to boost performance and ensure better coverage of critical subject areas.

IB ACIO Books 2025

IB ACIO Exam 2025 preparation demands a focused approach, a clear understanding of the syllabus, and the right set of study materials. Choosing the most effective and expert-recommended books becomes essential for scoring well with increasing competition every year.

Many candidates often feel confused by the vast number of book options available in the market. We have curated a list of the best books for IB ACIO Exam 2025. These books are widely suggested by subject matter experts and previous toppers for their relevance, clarity, and coverage of both Tier 1 and Tier 2 exam patterns.

Top Recommended Books for IB ACIO Exam 2025

The IB ACIO Exam is conducted in two tiers, Tier 1 (Objective) and Tier 2 (Descriptive). Below is a tier-wise and general category listing of the best books for preparation:

Tier

Book Name

Author/Publisher

Tier 1

B-ACIO: Grade-II/Executive (Tier-I) Recruitment Exam Guide

R. Gupta’s

Tier 1

Kiran IB Intelligence Bureau ACIO Grade II Tier 1 Practice Workbook (English Medium)

Pratiyogita Kiran

Tier 1

Kiran’s Intelligence Bureau (I.B.) Security Assistant/Executive Tier-I Practice Workbook (Hindi)

Pratiyogita Kiran and KICX

Tier 2

IB ACIO: Grade-II/Executive (Tier-II) Descriptive Exam & Interview Guide

R. Gupta’s

Tier 1 & 2

Intelligence Bureau ACIO Grade-II/Executive Exam Tier-I & Tier-II PWB - 1991

Pratiyogita Kiran

General

IB Intelligence Bureau Security Assistant and Executive (Group C) Exam Book

V. V. K Subburaj

General

IB ACIO – Grade II (Concise Edition), 2021 Edition

BHI Editorials

General

Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Exam Book

GK Publications

IB ACIO Books Subject Wise

General preparation books offer a complete overview of the IB ACIO Exam 2025, but focusing on sub-section-wise resources can help candidates gain deeper conceptual clarity and targeted practice. These specialized books are ideal for strengthening specific sections of the IB ACIO Syllabus such as General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, and English Language.

The following list includes expert-recommended books categorized by subject for efficient and structured exam preparation.

IB ACIO Books for General Awareness and Studies

Candidates should understand national and international events, government schemes, and static GK is crucial for scoring well in the General Awareness section. The books below are reliable sources for updated and comprehensive knowledge.

Book Name

Author/Publisher

General Awareness

Manohar Pandey (Arihant)

India Yearbook

Publications Division, Government of India

Pratiyogita Darpan

-

Manorama Yearbook 2020

-

Lucent’s General Knowledge

-

IB ACIO Books for Quantitative Aptitude

The Quantitative Aptitude section requires consistent practice and a strong grip over mathematical concepts. These books provide detailed theory, shortcuts, and a wide range of practice questions.

Book Name

Author/Publisher

Quantitative Aptitude

R.S. Aggarwal

Data Interpretation

Arun Sharma

Objective Mathematics for Competitive Exams

Tarun Goyal

The Pearson Guide to Quantitative Aptitude

Dinesh Khattar

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Exams

R.S. Aggarwal & Abhijit Guha

IB ACIO Books for Logical/Analytical Ability

This section evaluates a ability to think logically and analytically. The following books offer comprehensive exercises, examples, and techniques to improve reasoning speed and accuracy.

Book Name

Author/Publisher

A New Approach to Reasoning

BS Sijwali and Indu Sijwali (Arihant)

Test of Reasoning

Edgar Thorpe (Pearson)

Analytical Reasoning

MK Pandey

A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning

R.S. Aggarwal

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations

N.K. Singh

The Hand on Guide to Analytical and Logical Reasoning

Peeyush Bhardwaj

IB ACIO Books for English Language

The English Language section assesses grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension skills. These books help learn grammar rules, improve vocabulary, and avoiding common errors.

Book Name

Author/Publisher

Objective General English

S.P. Bakshi (Arihant Publications)

Word Power Made Easy

Norman Lewis

A Mirror of Common Errors

A.K. Singh

High School Grammar and Composition (Revised Edition)

Wren and Martin

English – From Plinth to Paramount (Vol 1 & 2)

Neetu Singh

Tips to Crack the IB ACIO Exam 2025

The IB ACIO Exam 2025 has a vast syllabus and intense competition, which can often be overwhelming for aspirants. The following are some expert-recommended tips to help efficiently prepare for and excel in the IB ACIO Exam 2025.

1. Set Daily Study Targets

Balancing daily responsibilities with exam preparation can be difficult. Candidates should set small, achievable targets each day to maintain consistency. 

2. Make a Balanced Study Plan

Monotony can negatively affect learning. Candidates should divide their daily schedule into multiple subject blocks. For example, they can begin with analytical reasoning, shift to quantitative aptitude, and end with English.

3. Practice Previous Year Question Papers

Solving previous years’ question papers is one of the most effective methods to understand the exam pattern and question trends. Candidates should aim to solve at least the last 5 to 10 years' papers..

4. Read Newspapers Daily

Daily newspaper reading is essential for staying updated with current affairs. Uts is a crucial component of the General Awareness section. It also helps enhance vocabulary, reading comprehension, and overall English proficiency.

5. Regular Revision is Essential

Studying without revision can lead to quick forgetfulness. Candidates should make it a habit to revisit previously covered topics weekly. Regular revision strengthens memory. This also improves speed and accuracy in the final exam.

6. Prepare Notes and Use Visual Aids

While studying new topics, jot down key points, formulas, and tricks in the margins or a dedicated notebook. These rough notes prove valuable during revision. Use color pens, sticky notes, or highlighters to categorize information. This visual distinction makes study material more organized and easier to review.

IB ACIO Syllabus 2025

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

