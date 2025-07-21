IB ACIO Books 2025: Selecting the best books for the IB ACIO Exam is essential for candidates aiming to succeed in this highly competitive examination. It is crucial for aspirants to adopt a well-structured and effective preparation strategy with the number of applicants increasing each year. Referring to expert-recommended books ensures coverage of the syllabus but helps in focusing on the most important topics.
These books play a key role in enhancing conceptual clarity and improving exam readiness. Candidates should also follow expert preparation tips with these resources to boost performance and ensure better coverage of critical subject areas.
IB ACIO Books 2025
IB ACIO Exam 2025 preparation demands a focused approach, a clear understanding of the syllabus, and the right set of study materials. Choosing the most effective and expert-recommended books becomes essential for scoring well with increasing competition every year.
Many candidates often feel confused by the vast number of book options available in the market. We have curated a list of the best books for IB ACIO Exam 2025. These books are widely suggested by subject matter experts and previous toppers for their relevance, clarity, and coverage of both Tier 1 and Tier 2 exam patterns.
Top Recommended Books for IB ACIO Exam 2025
The IB ACIO Exam is conducted in two tiers, Tier 1 (Objective) and Tier 2 (Descriptive). Below is a tier-wise and general category listing of the best books for preparation:
|
Tier
|
Book Name
|
Author/Publisher
|
Tier 1
|
B-ACIO: Grade-II/Executive (Tier-I) Recruitment Exam Guide
|
R. Gupta’s
|
Tier 1
|
Kiran IB Intelligence Bureau ACIO Grade II Tier 1 Practice Workbook (English Medium)
|
Pratiyogita Kiran
|
Tier 1
|
Kiran’s Intelligence Bureau (I.B.) Security Assistant/Executive Tier-I Practice Workbook (Hindi)
|
Pratiyogita Kiran and KICX
|
Tier 2
|
IB ACIO: Grade-II/Executive (Tier-II) Descriptive Exam & Interview Guide
|
R. Gupta’s
|
Tier 1 & 2
|
Intelligence Bureau ACIO Grade-II/Executive Exam Tier-I & Tier-II PWB - 1991
|
Pratiyogita Kiran
|
General
|
IB Intelligence Bureau Security Assistant and Executive (Group C) Exam Book
|
V. V. K Subburaj
|
General
|
IB ACIO – Grade II (Concise Edition), 2021 Edition
|
BHI Editorials
|
General
|
Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Exam Book
|
GK Publications
IB ACIO Books Subject Wise
General preparation books offer a complete overview of the IB ACIO Exam 2025, but focusing on sub-section-wise resources can help candidates gain deeper conceptual clarity and targeted practice. These specialized books are ideal for strengthening specific sections of the IB ACIO Syllabus such as General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, and English Language.
The following list includes expert-recommended books categorized by subject for efficient and structured exam preparation.
IB ACIO Books for General Awareness and Studies
Candidates should understand national and international events, government schemes, and static GK is crucial for scoring well in the General Awareness section. The books below are reliable sources for updated and comprehensive knowledge.
|
Book Name
|
Author/Publisher
|
General Awareness
|
Manohar Pandey (Arihant)
|
India Yearbook
|
Publications Division, Government of India
|
Pratiyogita Darpan
|
-
|
Manorama Yearbook 2020
|
-
|
Lucent’s General Knowledge
|
-
IB ACIO Books for Quantitative Aptitude
The Quantitative Aptitude section requires consistent practice and a strong grip over mathematical concepts. These books provide detailed theory, shortcuts, and a wide range of practice questions.
|
Book Name
|
Author/Publisher
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
R.S. Aggarwal
|
Data Interpretation
|
Arun Sharma
|
Objective Mathematics for Competitive Exams
|
Tarun Goyal
|
The Pearson Guide to Quantitative Aptitude
|
Dinesh Khattar
|
Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Exams
|
R.S. Aggarwal & Abhijit Guha
IB ACIO Books for Logical/Analytical Ability
This section evaluates a ability to think logically and analytically. The following books offer comprehensive exercises, examples, and techniques to improve reasoning speed and accuracy.
|
Book Name
|
Author/Publisher
|
A New Approach to Reasoning
|
BS Sijwali and Indu Sijwali (Arihant)
|
Test of Reasoning
|
Edgar Thorpe (Pearson)
|
Analytical Reasoning
|
MK Pandey
|
A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning
|
R.S. Aggarwal
|
Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations
|
N.K. Singh
|
The Hand on Guide to Analytical and Logical Reasoning
|
Peeyush Bhardwaj
IB ACIO Books for English Language
The English Language section assesses grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension skills. These books help learn grammar rules, improve vocabulary, and avoiding common errors.
|
Book Name
|
Author/Publisher
|
Objective General English
|
S.P. Bakshi (Arihant Publications)
|
Word Power Made Easy
|
Norman Lewis
|
A Mirror of Common Errors
|
A.K. Singh
|
High School Grammar and Composition (Revised Edition)
|
Wren and Martin
|
English – From Plinth to Paramount (Vol 1 & 2)
|
Neetu Singh
Tips to Crack the IB ACIO Exam 2025
The IB ACIO Exam 2025 has a vast syllabus and intense competition, which can often be overwhelming for aspirants. The following are some expert-recommended tips to help efficiently prepare for and excel in the IB ACIO Exam 2025.
1. Set Daily Study Targets
Balancing daily responsibilities with exam preparation can be difficult. Candidates should set small, achievable targets each day to maintain consistency.
2. Make a Balanced Study Plan
Monotony can negatively affect learning. Candidates should divide their daily schedule into multiple subject blocks. For example, they can begin with analytical reasoning, shift to quantitative aptitude, and end with English.
3. Practice Previous Year Question Papers
Solving previous years’ question papers is one of the most effective methods to understand the exam pattern and question trends. Candidates should aim to solve at least the last 5 to 10 years' papers..
4. Read Newspapers Daily
Daily newspaper reading is essential for staying updated with current affairs. Uts is a crucial component of the General Awareness section. It also helps enhance vocabulary, reading comprehension, and overall English proficiency.
5. Regular Revision is Essential
Studying without revision can lead to quick forgetfulness. Candidates should make it a habit to revisit previously covered topics weekly. Regular revision strengthens memory. This also improves speed and accuracy in the final exam.
6. Prepare Notes and Use Visual Aids
While studying new topics, jot down key points, formulas, and tricks in the margins or a dedicated notebook. These rough notes prove valuable during revision. Use color pens, sticky notes, or highlighters to categorize information. This visual distinction makes study material more organized and easier to review.
