IB ACIO Vacancy 2025 Out for 3717 posts, Check Category Wise Details Here

IB ACIO Vacancy 2025 The IB ACIO Vacancy 2025 has been officially released by the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs, inviting online applications for 3717 posts of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Executive (ACIO-II/Exe). This recruitment offers a prestigious Group ‘C’ non-gazetted position with Level 7 pay (₹44,900–₹1,42,400). Graduates between 18 to 27 years can apply online from 19 July to 10 August 2025 via www.mha.gov.in. The selection process includes Tier-I, Tier-II, and Interview. Interested candidates must review the eligibility, category-wise vacancies, and apply before the deadline for this valuable opportunity. IB ACIO Vacancy 2025 Overview Candidates can check the overview of the IB ACIO Vacancy 2025 in the table below: Particulars Details Recruitment Name IB ACIO Vacancy 2025 Organization Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs Post Name ACIO Grade II/Executive Total Vacancies 3717 Posts Category Group 'C', Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial Salary Level 7 (₹44,900 – ₹1,42,400) + Allowances Application Mode Online Application Start Date 19 July 2025 Last Date to Apply 10 August 2025 Official Website www.mha.gov.in Selection Process Tier I + Tier II + Interview Posting All India basis

IB ACIO Vacancy 2025 Category-Wise Distribution Candidates can check the IB ACIO Vacancy 2025, divided category-wise, in the table below: Category Vacancies UR 1537 EWS 442 OBC 946 SC 566 ST 226 Total 3717 The reservation is as per central government norms. Candidates belonging to reserved categories must ensure they have valid certificates. IB ACIO Vacancy 2025 Eligibility Criteria Candidates must go through the IB ACIO Vacancy 2025 eligibility criteria before applying: Criteria Requirement Educational Qualification Graduate from a recognized university Desirable Qualification Computer knowledge preferred Minimum Age 18 Years (as on 10 August 2025) Maximum Age 27 Years Age Relaxation SC/ST – 5 Years, OBC – 3 Years, Others – as per rules

Candidates must possess the essential qualification before the closing date of IB ACIO application, i.e., 10 August 2025. IB ACIO 2025 Application Fee Applicants need to pay the following fee while submitting their application for IB ACIO Vacancy 2025: Category Examination Fee Processing Charges Total General / OBC / EWS (Male) ₹100 ₹550 ₹650 SC / ST / Female / ExSM (eligible) ₹0 ₹550 ₹550 Mode of Payment: Debit Card, Credit Card, UPI, Internet Banking, SBI Challan

How to Apply Online for IB ACIO Vacancy 2025? The following are the steps to apply for IB ACIO Vacancy 2025: Visitwww.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in Register with valid mobile number and email ID Fill in personal, academic, and category details Upload photo, signature, and documents as per instructions Pay the application fee online or generate SBI e-challan Submit and download a copy for future reference