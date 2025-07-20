IB ACIO Vacancy 2025 Out for 3717 posts, Check Category Wise Details Here

The IB ACIO Vacancy 2025 has been officially announced by the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs, inviting applications for the position of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade–II/Executive (ACIO-II/Exe). This recruitment offers a total of 3717 vacancies across various categories, offering a significant opportunity to graduate aspirants seeking government jobs.
This is a central government Group 'C' non-gazetted, non-ministerial post offering Level 7 pay scale (₹44,900 – ₹1,42,400) along with allowances and job security. Interested candidates can apply online through the official portals, www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in.
Applications start on 19 July 2025, and the last date to apply is 10 August 2025. Read this detailed article to learn about category-wise vacancy distribution, eligibility, age limits, salary structure, exam pattern, and how to apply.
IB ACIO Vacancy 2025
IB ACIO Vacancy 2025 Overview
Candidates can check the overview of the IB ACIO Vacancy 2025 in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruitment Name
|
IB ACIO Vacancy 2025
|
Organization
|
Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs
|
Post Name
|
ACIO Grade II/Executive
|
Total Vacancies
|
3717 Posts
|
Category
|
Group 'C', Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial
|
Salary
|
Level 7 (₹44,900 – ₹1,42,400) + Allowances
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Application Start Date
|
19 July 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
10 August 2025
|
Official Website
|
www.mha.gov.in
|
Selection Process
|
Tier I + Tier II + Interview
|
Posting
|
All India basis
IB ACIO Vacancy 2025 Category-Wise Distribution
Candidates can check the IB ACIO Vacancy 2025, divided category-wise, in the table below:
|
Category
|
Vacancies
|
UR
|
1537
|
EWS
|
442
|
OBC
|
946
|
SC
|
566
|
ST
|
226
|
Total
|
3717
The reservation is as per central government norms. Candidates belonging to reserved categories must ensure they have valid certificates.
IB ACIO Vacancy 2025 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must go through the IB ACIO Vacancy 2025 eligibility criteria before applying:
|
Criteria
|
Requirement
|
Educational Qualification
|
Graduate from a recognized university
|
Desirable Qualification
|
Computer knowledge preferred
|
Minimum Age
|
18 Years (as on 10 August 2025)
|
Maximum Age
|
27 Years
|
Age Relaxation
|
SC/ST – 5 Years, OBC – 3 Years, Others – as per rules
Candidates must possess the essential qualification before the closing date of IB ACIO application, i.e., 10 August 2025.
IB ACIO 2025 Application Fee
Applicants need to pay the following fee while submitting their application for IB ACIO Vacancy 2025:
|
Category
|
Examination Fee
|
Processing Charges
|
Total
|
General / OBC / EWS (Male)
|
₹100
|
₹550
|
₹650
|
SC / ST / Female / ExSM (eligible)
|
₹0
|
₹550
|
₹550
Mode of Payment: Debit Card, Credit Card, UPI, Internet Banking, SBI Challan
Also Check:
How to Apply Online for IB ACIO Vacancy 2025?
The following are the steps to apply for IB ACIO Vacancy 2025:
-
Visitwww.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in
-
Register with valid mobile number and email ID
-
Fill in personal, academic, and category details
-
Upload photo, signature, and documents as per instructions
-
Pay the application fee online or generate SBI e-challan
-
Submit and download a copy for future reference
Applicants must ensure that they submit the correct details, as no changes will be allowed after final submission.
IB ACIO 2025 Exam Cities
Candidates must choose five preferred exam cities from the list while applying. The exam will be conducted across multiple major cities in India. IB reserves the right to allot different centres in case of over-subscription.
