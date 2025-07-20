IB ACIO Vacancy 2025 Out for 3717 posts, Check Category Wise Details Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The IB ACIO Vacancy 2025 notification has been released by the Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, for 3717 posts. The online applications are open from 19 July to 10 August 2025. Graduates aged 18–27 can apply. Selection will be based on Tier-I, Tier-II, and Interview rounds. Check complete category-wise vacancies, eligibility, and exam details in this article.

The IB ACIO Vacancy 2025 has been officially announced by the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs, inviting applications for the position of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade–II/Executive (ACIO-II/Exe). This recruitment offers a total of 3717 vacancies across various categories, offering a significant opportunity to graduate aspirants seeking government jobs.

This is a central government Group 'C' non-gazetted, non-ministerial post offering Level 7 pay scale (₹44,900 – ₹1,42,400) along with allowances and job security. Interested candidates can apply online through the official portals, www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in.

Applications start on 19 July 2025, and the last date to apply is 10 August 2025. Read this detailed article to learn about category-wise vacancy distribution, eligibility, age limits, salary structure, exam pattern, and how to apply.

IB ACIO Vacancy 2025

The IB ACIO Vacancy 2025 has been officially released by the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs, inviting online applications for 3717 posts of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Executive (ACIO-II/Exe). This recruitment offers a prestigious Group ‘C’ non-gazetted position with Level 7 pay (₹44,900–₹1,42,400). 

Graduates between 18 to 27 years can apply online from 19 July to 10 August 2025 via www.mha.gov.in. The selection process includes Tier-I, Tier-II, and Interview. Interested candidates must review the eligibility, category-wise vacancies, and apply before the deadline for this valuable opportunity.

IB ACIO Vacancy 2025 Overview

Candidates can check the overview of the IB ACIO Vacancy 2025 in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Name

IB ACIO Vacancy 2025

Organization

Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs

Post Name

ACIO Grade II/Executive

Total Vacancies

3717 Posts

Category

Group 'C', Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial

Salary

Level 7 (₹44,900 – ₹1,42,400) + Allowances

Application Mode

Online

Application Start Date

19 July 2025

Last Date to Apply

10 August 2025

Official Website

www.mha.gov.in

Selection Process

Tier I + Tier II + Interview

Posting

All India basis

IB ACIO Vacancy 2025 Category-Wise Distribution

Candidates can check the IB ACIO Vacancy 2025, divided category-wise, in the table below:

Category

Vacancies

UR

1537

EWS

442

OBC

946

SC

566

ST

226

Total

3717

The reservation is as per central government norms. Candidates belonging to reserved categories must ensure they have valid certificates.

IB ACIO Vacancy 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must go through the IB ACIO Vacancy 2025 eligibility criteria before applying:

Criteria

Requirement

Educational Qualification

Graduate from a recognized university

Desirable Qualification

Computer knowledge preferred

Minimum Age

18 Years (as on 10 August 2025)

Maximum Age

27 Years

Age Relaxation

SC/ST – 5 Years, OBC – 3 Years, Others – as per rules

Candidates must possess the essential qualification before the closing date of IB ACIO application, i.e., 10 August 2025.

IB ACIO 2025 Application Fee

Applicants need to pay the following fee while submitting their application for IB ACIO Vacancy 2025:

Category

Examination Fee

Processing Charges

Total

General / OBC / EWS (Male)

₹100

₹550

₹650

SC / ST / Female / ExSM (eligible)

₹0

₹550

₹550

Mode of Payment: Debit Card, Credit Card, UPI, Internet Banking, SBI Challan

How to Apply Online for IB ACIO Vacancy 2025?

The following are the steps to apply for IB ACIO Vacancy 2025:

  1. Visitwww.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in

  2. Register with valid mobile number and email ID

  3. Fill in personal, academic, and category details

  4. Upload photo, signature, and documents as per instructions

  5. Pay the application fee online or generate SBI e-challan

  6. Submit and download a copy for future reference

Applicants must ensure that they submit the correct details, as no changes will be allowed after final submission.

IB ACIO 2025 Exam Cities

Candidates must choose five preferred exam cities from the list while applying. The exam will be conducted across multiple major cities in India. IB reserves the right to allot different centres in case of over-subscription.


